Last person to see missing Nancy Ng alive breaks silence

The last person to see missing Nancy Ng before her bizarre disappearance on a trip to Guatemala has finally broken her silence.

Ms Ng, a 29-year-old from California, was on a yoga retreat last month around Lake Atitlán in Guatemala.

On 19 October, she vanished while taking part in a kayaking trip with others from the retreat.

In the days and weeks that followed, Ms Ng’s family and the private search teams they hired to try to find the missing woman became increasingly frustrated as key witnesses reportedly fell silent – with some even rumoured to have skipped the country without telling authorities.

Now, almost four weeks have passed with no clue as to the missing 29-year-old’s whereabouts.

Finally, a woman who is believed to be the last person to see Ms Ng before she disappeared has spoken out publicly through her attorney, denying rumours that she has not been helping police with the investigation.

Christina Blazek, a San Bernadino County public defender, has been named as the last known witness to see Ms Ng.

Nancy Ng was last seen on 19 November (GoFundMe)

G. Christopher Gardner, Ms Blazek’s attorney, told ABC News that she did speak to Guatemalan police after Ms Ng went missing.

“To say my client hasn’t done all she can is not true,” the attorney said.

Mr Gardner told the network that Ms Ng and his client did not go anywhere together; instead, they happened upon each other while on the lake and began to chat to each other.

While out on the water, Ms Blazek said, through her attorney, that Ms Ng decided she wanted to go swimming.

Ms Blazek allegedly tried to stop Ms Ng from entering the water “because it was rough out there and there was a good current,” said Mr Gardner.

But according to his client’s account, Ms Ng ignored her alleged warnings and got into the water.

While doing so, she managed to push her kayak away.

Ms Blazek claimed she tried to retrieve Ms Ng’s kayak by keeping one leg in her boat and another leg in the other kayak and got close to the swimmer to push it back to her.

G. Christopher Gardner, Christina Blazek’s attorney, said she did not flee Guatamala and did speak to authorities (ABC7)

“And then apparently, she lost the kayak again and she turned around to go back to get the kayak again, and when she turned back around, Ms Ng was gone,” the attorney said to the outlet.

After this, Mr Gardner said Ms Blazek did go and get help and a distress call was sent out.

While it was previously rumoured that Ms Blazek and other witnesses fled the country after Ms Ng’s disappearance, Mr Gardner insisted that this was false and that his client did speak to authorities before she left, reported ABC News.

She claimed she even tried to help suggest places to look for the missing woman, but was unfamiliar with the area.

After giving a full statement to the police, “they told her there was nothing that could be done,” the attorney said.

“Apparently, that lake is known for having people drown on it,” he said.

The last known video of Nancy Ng shows her waving at the camera while on her kayak (ABC7)

In an earlier statement to ABC News, the Guatemalan prosecutor’s office said that they did speak to a witness who told them that they and Ms Ng had gone “approximately 2 kilometers deeper into the lake, where the missing woman tells” the witness that “she wants to swim and that is when she drowns”.

It is unclear if this unnamed witness is Ms Blazek.

While Ms Blazek claimed she did talk to authorities about what happened out on the lake, Ms Ng’s family have voiced frustration that it took so long for her to publicly speak out.

The family claim they tried to reach out to Ms Blazek several times to help in their private search and rescue efforts, but never heard anything from her.

Yet Mr Gardner told the outlet that his client was “traumatised” by the incident and needed time.