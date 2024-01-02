The last Powerball drawing of 2023 won someone $1 million off a York County ticket

A Powerball ticket sold at a Lake Wylie gas station market has won someone $1 million. It just missed a whole lot more, matching all the white numbers but missing on the Powerball for what would’ve been a more than $800 million win in that game.

The QuikTrip at 4020 Charlotte Hwy. sold the winning lottery ticket for the Dec. 30 drawing. It’s listed as a Clover address, but it’s just across Buster Boyd Bridge from Charlotte, in Lake Wylie.

The ticket matched those white numbers in that drawing, the last Powerball game of the year.

No one won Powerball that night. The winning numbers were 10, 11, 26, 27 and 34, with Powerball 7. The top prize rolled over to New Year’s Day for an $810 million contest.

The odds of matching all five white numbers are 1 in nearly 11.7 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize with the South Carolina Education Lottery.

