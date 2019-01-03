Last publicly sold Shelby 289 Cobra expected to pull huge bids at auction

When the very last example of the Shelby 289 Cobra was sold to the public, the car became an instant collectible. Now, over five decades later, the same car is heading to the first Mecum auction of the new year, and it’s set to bring in some a huge chunk of money during the sale.





Invoiced on January 21, 1965 through Vel’s Ford Sales in Torrance, California, the car was sold to its first owner only two days after arriving at the dealership. The car, CSX2588, is actually the second to last that was built, the very last, CSX2589, was kept by Carroll Shelby and his family since it was brand new - using it as a demonstrator at first, then entering it into Shelby’s personal collection. A big claim to fame for this car is that it’s actually the very last 4-speed 289 Cobra Roadster made, as Shelby’s was an automatic.







The original owner, A.L. Gassaway of Long Beach, California, sold the car around 1975 to a man named Barry Hauge, who sold it to Peter Sidlow in 1981 - who would go on to repaint the roadster black, reupholster the interior and add a 4bbl carburetor to improve performance. When the car next appeared, it was at an FDIC-ordered liquidation sale of a collection of privately owned cars.



After the auction, it would remain under the radar until 2006, when Shelby expert Colin Comer bought it and repainted it in its rare original color, replaced some of the interior, and sorted out some mechanical issues. It retains its original 289 CI HiPO engine, drivetrain, chassis, and body.



The car was sold to a cosigner and it has gone up for auction several times before, but has failed to reach the reserve each time. Mecum has a pre-auction estimated listed at $1.2 million-$1.4 million.



For perspective, if this was any other of the 150 models built that year, it would carry a value of $1.4 million in “1 Concours” condition, meaning completely flawless and correct. The lowest end of the value would place it at around $865,000 in “Fair” condition, but this car seems to fall somewhere in between.