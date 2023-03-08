Last review hearing for homicide suspect, 17

Mar. 8—WILKES-BARRE — A statewide crisis involving the lack of beds in juvenile detention centers will keep homicide suspect, Alan Jay Meyers, 17, jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Meyers' last review hearing on his jail placement was held Wednesday before President Judge Michael T. Vough as he turns 18 later this month when he'll likely be placed in the general inmate population.

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino said attempts to find a placement for Meyers at a juvenile detention facility has been unsuccessful.

Since Meyers has been jailed at the county prison, certain accommodations have been placed including additional visits with family and recreational activities.

Meyers, of Hickory Road, Foster Township, was charged with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and two counts of tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich inside her home on Sand Hollow Drive in Butler Township on Aug. 27. Meyers and Matulevich were involved in a relationship that apparently turned rocky when Meyers began talking to a 14-year-old girl, according to court records.

Matulevich was a senior at Hazleton Area.

Meyers' attorneys, Matthew Muckler and Christopher O'Donnell, said there have been no issues with Meyers jailed at the county prison.

Muckler and O'Donnell previously filed a motion to transfer the case the juvenile court and are expected to submit additional court filings to decertify the adult charges in placement of juvenile court.

Ferentino will have the option to respond if a decertification motion is filed.

Vough said he will scheduled a decertification hearing if required.