The Last Ride: True crime podcast investigates the suspicious vanishing of two Florida men

The Last Ride is a true crime podcast about two young men of color who went missing in Naples, Florida nearly two decades ago after they were last seen with the same white sheriff’s deputy.

Felipe Santos and Terrance Williams vanished three months apart, on the same road in the early 2000s. Their disappearances haunt their families, police and journalists. In both cases, the now-fired deputy Steven Calkins said he gave Santos and Williams rides to Circle K store gas stations, stories that could never be corroborated.

The eight-episode podcast, distributed by the NPR Network, delves into this mystery that reveals painful truths about police accountability and media coverage of missing people.

Episodes include new details about the cases, dramatic polygraph audio with the deputy and exclusive interviews with lead investigators, media mogul Tyler Perry, famous civil rights attorney Ben Crump, the parents of Terrance Williams and advocates for Felipe Santos.

The host, Janine Zeitlin, first covered the story as a new reporter. The award-winning Florida journalist appears to be the last reporter to speak to the deputy. She is from the same rural Illinois hometown as Calkins and traveled back to their hometown and Tennessee, where Terrance Williams was from, in search of answers.

The Last Ride was reported by Zeitlin and other investigative reporters with the Naples Daily News and The Fort Myers News-Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, and produced in partnership with WGCU Public Media.

EPISODE 1 AND 2 DROP APRIL 4

EPISODE 1: One deputy, two missing men

No one’s been arrested or charged for whatever happened Felipe Santos and Terrance Williams. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and filmmaker Tyler Perry join the legal fight for accountability.

Could something finally come to light to solve this tragic mystery?

EPISODE 2: The disappearance of Felipe Santos

Felipe Santos in an age progressed image and before he disappeared in October 2003.

Felipe Santos, a 23-year-old immigrant from Mexico, disappeared after a minor traffic crash in Naples in the fall of 2003. He was seen in the back of the patrol car of Steven Calkins, the Collier County deputy on the scene.

Felipe was never seen again.

COMING APRIL 11, Episode 3: The disappearance of Terrance Williams

Terrance Williams around the time of his disappearance

Terrance Williams was 27 when he disappeared in January 2004.

He was pulled over by Deputy Steven Calkins near a Naples cemetery.

His mother and stepfather began their own investigation and unlocked key details when the sheriff's office was not initially responsive in trying to find Terrance.

How to submit a tip about the cases

Anyone with information about the missing persons cases is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-780-8477.

Contact us

Contact The Last Ride team at thelastride@naplesnews.com

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Podcast: Disappearances of Terrance Williams, Felipe Santos in Florida