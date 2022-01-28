Last Year, I Saved More Money Than I Ever Had Before — Here Are The 8 Habits And Changes That Let Me Do That
Hi! I'm Fabiana, a millennial who surprisingly doesn't mind talking about money. I understand it can be a topic some don't feel comfortable talking about when it's brought up. But honestly, I enjoy discussing money as it allows me to learn from others, especially as a 28-year-old woman who is still working toward her financial goals.
I'll admit that I think I've always been pretty good about how I spend and save my money. My parents had my brother and I learn how to balance a checkbook at a very young age, and we were brought to the bank to open our own checking and savings accounts before we were even in high school. Now that I'm getting closer to the age of 30, I've been wanting to really ramp up my money-saving ways to hopefully reach some financial goals of mine that will allow me to make big adult purchases (like buying my own place) in the near future.
In 2021, I set a goal for myself to save a significant amount of money. And I'm happy to report — now that we're officially in 2022 — that I was able to do just that. 🎉 If you're looking to get a hold on your finances but don't know where to start, I'm sharing some of the specific money-saving tips and tricks that have worked for me.
1.I put a few extra dollars into my savings account whenever I make a healthy money decision.
2.I try to limit myself to only use one to two credit cards at a time.
3.I use a money journal to track my spending each week.
4.For every debit card purchase I make, I put $1 into a separate savings account.
5.I restrict myself for different months at a time from buying frivolous items when I really want to cut back on spending.
Don't get me wrong, it's definitely tough to have self-control when it comes to buying new things. If it was up to me, I would spend all my money on makeup and skincare. So to refrain from doing this and to put myself on a strict budget, I set time limits for when I allow myself to buy different things.
I'll restrict myself from buying new clothes for two months or not buying makeup for three months. This is a strict tip of mine, but I've found it to really help when I want to cut back on spending and think twice about buying something.
6.I make sure to save every receipt in case there are any charge discrepancies.
7.It may sound counterintuitive, but investing in more expensive, quality clothes has actually been a game changer for my wallet over time.
8.I like to think longterm and set positive but realistic money goals for myself.
To be honest, setting a goal for how much money you want to save sounds a bit daunting. But like any other goal, if you set small ones for yourself, it's more doable and easier to achieve. Although I managed to save close to $30,000 within the last year, I originally set out to save only $15,000 by the end of the year. I started off by putting a little over $1,000 each month into my savings because that didn't sound that too intimidating to me.
As I got into the habit of that, if I had a month where I made some extra money, I contributed even more to my savings. Before I knew it, my original money goal doubled by me consistently contributing to my savings.
Do you have any money-saving tips that have worked for you? Tell us in the comments below!
