Last second shot sends Seneca to the district championship
Last second shot sends Seneca to the district championship
Last second shot sends Seneca to the district championship
Michigan Democrats made their opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza known in the state’s presidential primary Tuesday, casting an eye-opening number of votes against President Biden.
Hardman caught one pass with the Jets. He caught the Super Bowl-winning pass with the Chiefs.
Media startup Dailyhunt is in advanced stages of talks to acquire the Bengaluru-headquartered social network Koo, two sources familiar with the matter told me. The deliberation follows Koo, which has sought to become a Twitter rival, aggressively hunting for new capital throughout last year. The social network, available in India and Brazil, is betting on the idea that its approach of supporting multiple local languages will help the eponymous app resonate broadly with the larger masses.
The Falcons have tremendous young skill position talent and pressure to find the quarterback to put it all together.
The Royals wanted to keep the older, larger lettering on the backs of their uniforms. They got it.
Nathan Wade’s former business partner Terrence Bradley again takes the witness stand at a hearing to decide whether Wade’s romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should disqualify both from prosecuting the case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
Live results from the Michigan primaries.
Intuitive Machines’ first moon mission will come to a premature end due to the spacecraft landing on its side, which altered how the solar panels are positioned in relation to the sun, the company said in an update Tuesday morning. Intuitive Machines made history when it landed its spacecraft, called Odysseus, near the lunar south pole last week. The lander is the first American hardware to touch the lunar surface since NASA’s final crewed Apollo mission in 1972.
Stocks have lost momentum as investors regroup after the tumultuous run-up last week and as focus sharpens on the health of the US economy.
Our crew put together their very first fantasy baseball mock draft of the season, making their picks for the first round — who's building a winner?
Whether trying to sell high or acquire players with upside, it's time to talk deals with the default fantasy hockey trade deadline fast approaching.
A lot has changed at HTC in the decade since a small team broke off to form its mixed reality division. Much like last year, HTC has gone big with the booth. Beyond this, a few representatives from third parties are talking up their own wares, including Nord Space ApS, which helped customize an HTC headset for Danish ISS crew member Andreas Mogensen.
Arab and Muslim Americans disillusioned with the president’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war are hoping to send him a message.
Buick is showing off the Wildcat EV again in a shimmery gold hue — if only they would build it — and is debuting a new tagline for the company.
The Paranormal Activity movies are being adapted into a video game. It's scheduled to arrive in 2026.
Barclays and other Wall Street firms believe continued tech outperformance and a rebound in the US economy could lead stocks to their most optimistic bull case scenarios.
Starting on March 5, GeForce Now users enjoying the service for free will find themselves faced with ads while they're waiting for their turn to play.
Cold coffee bites. (Well, unless it's cold brew.) These cups keep the heat flowing from first sip to last.
A shipbuilder released a video showing the launch catapult system aboard the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier launching heavy weighted "vehicles" as if they were airplanes. Some of them skip across the water like stones.