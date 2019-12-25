The last solar eclipse of the decade is Thursday. Here's how to watch the 'ring of fire'

Children watch an annular solar eclipse in Fujisawa, near Tokyo Monday, May 21, 2012. Millions of Asians watched as a rare "ring of fire" eclipse crossed their skies early Monday. The annular solar eclipse, in which the moon passes in front of the sun leaving only a golden ring around its edges, was visible to wide areas across the continent Monday morning. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

The last solar eclipse of 2019 – and of the decade – is set to take place Thursday when some parts of the world will be able to witness a rare “ring of fire.”

Many countries in Asia and parts of Africa and Australia will experience a partial solar eclipse, but only some – Saudi Arabia, Oman, southern India and parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines – will experience a “ring of fire,” according to Timeanddate.com.

The eclipse will begin Wednesday at 9:23 p.m. EST (2:23 a.m. GMT) and end Thursday, Dec. 26 at 3:05 a.m. EST (8:05 a.m. GMT)

What is a 'ring of fire' eclipse?

Also known as an annular solar eclipse, the celestial event takes place when a new moon does not cover the sun entirely, leaving a ring of sunlight around the moon. In a total solar eclipse, the moon completely blocks the sun.

The phenomenon occurs when the new moon is at apogee, explains Timeanddate.com, or when the moon is near its farthest point from Earth, allowing the sun’s edge to be exposed.

The “ring of fire” eclipse will last for just under four minutes, according to Travel and Leisure.

How can I watch the eclipse?

Unless you can snag a last-minute transcontinental flight to view the eclipse in person, multiple places will provide livestreams from a variety of locations. (If you do go, don't forget your eclipse glasses – or make your own pinhole viewer.)

Slooh offers a stream from Malaysia and the Middle East, while Tharulowa Digital will stream from Sri Lanka, according to Space.com.

When's the next solar eclipse?

Nearly a year from now – on Dec. 14 – will be the first total solar eclipse of the new decade. Travel and Leisure reports that for a few minutes in Chile and Argentina, the moon's shadow will totally conceal the sun.

But if you can't wait that long, the next partial solar eclipse will take place on June 21. Parts of Africa, including the Central African Republic, Congo and Ethiopia; south of Pakistan and northern India; and China, will be able to see another annular solar eclipse, Timeanddate.com says.

