'Last Straw': Americans confront racism, violence in Chauvin trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brad Brooks
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Brad Brooks

(Reuters) - The trial and conviction of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd came with America at a crossroads, a moment of anguish, but also of possibility, which historians and activists compared to the Civil Rights era.

From policing and race relations to the criminal justice system, the three-week trial of Derek Chauvin became "a symbol and stand in for our emotions, our fears and our hopes surrounding this whole set of issues," said David Greenberg, a professor of history and media studies at Rutgers University.

The audience for the trial was hard to measure, but likely vast because of the many streaming services that carried it live.

Even the president was paying close attention. Joe Biden called Floyd's family after Tuesday's verdict, which he said could be a step "forward in the march toward justice in America."

That the case was about more than one Black man's death at the hands of a white police officer was underlined during the trial - just miles away another Black man was fatally shot by a white police officer who had pulled him over for a traffic violation.

The trial resonated all the more for many because Floyd's death was captured in a painfully intimate video that showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost 10 minutes, with two other officers on his back.

Civil rights historian Clayborne Carson, director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Institute at Stanford University, was beaten by baton-wielding police during 1960s civil rights protests.

Then as now, Carson said, periods of agitation and activity were marked by atrocities that moved the public: The 1955 lynching of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old boy murdered in Mississippi after a white woman lied about being insulted; kids firehosed while marching for civil rights in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1963; and the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1968.

VIDEO WITNESS

Carson points to the video of Floyd's killing - made by teen passerby Darnella Frazier with her cell phone, shared around the world via social media and shown repeatedly during the trial in which she testified - as being the chief reason his death and the trial of his killer drew such attention.

Floyd is seen in the video prone on the street, telling police he can't breathe and crying out for his dead mother. Lawyers for Chauvin had argued he followed his police training.

Mary Moriarty was chief public defender in Hennepin County, where Floyd died, until last year. She said she had long tried to draw attention to episodes of police brutality reported to her office, often recorded by officers' body-worn cameras.

Moriarty recalled the horror of seeing the video of Floyd.

"Poor George Floyd is begging for his life, and here you have a cop just nonchalantly killing him in broad daylight in front of bystanders who are begging him to stop, and he knows he's being videoed, and he just continues to do it," she said. "So I think this was the last straw here."

Police departments in many American cities are engaged with community leaders on dozens of reform efforts brought forth since Floyd's murder. Most of the reforms focus on banning controversial tactics - like choke holds - and making police who do wrong more accountable.

Still, the changes are mostly in the proposal stage and do not go nearly far enough for many activists.

Issues of racism and police brutality "didn't just arise when George Floyd took his last breath," said Councilwoman Andrea Jenkins who represents Minneapolis's Ward 8, which includes the intersection where Floyd was killed.

But pandemic shutdowns, she said, allowed Americans to see problems in a more intimate way. With lives slowed down, people had time to view and reflect on the video of Floyd's killing.

His death and the trial also came during a period of anxiety and vulnerability in America, with over half a million dead from the virus, and with economic instability and political divisions rattling the country.

YEARS OF UPHEAVAL

For Mark Bray, a human rights historian and author, the current era of social and political upheaval started years before the pandemic and Floyd's death.

The most recent era of activism was awoken in 2011 during the month long occupation of the Wisconsin statehouse, when protesters opposed a proposed anti-union bill, Bray said.

It continued in the early Black Lives Matter protests following the 2014 killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and to repeated demonstrations that followed more police killings of African Americans.

"The template for radical resistance over the past decade is that something happens in one city - and then it spreads as others ask 'what are we going to do in our city to show solidarity?'" Bray said.

But the protests over Floyd's death stretched beyond people who might embrace the term radical; people who may not normally demonstrate turned out in massive protests around the world.

Such protests are what must be built upon to draw attention to the root causes of police violence and racism, said Patrick Ngwolo, a Houston criminal defense attorney and pastor who met Floyd over a decade ago.

He said guilty verdicts were essential - but also that the country has to confront the larger issues at play.

"What does it look like for us as a country to try to make this whole, to try to address the centuries of systemic racism that this country has gone through?" he said. "What does it look like for us to think about sitting down and coming up with constructive ways to unite these yet-to-be-United States of America?"

(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas; Additional reporting by Jonathan Allen and Nathan Layne in Minneapolis; Editing by Donna Bryson and Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Majority of nations approve suspending Syria's OPCW rights

    In an unprecedented vote Wednesday, member states of the global chemical weapons watchdog suspended Syria's voting rights at the organization as a punishment for the repeated use of toxic gas by Damascus. The vote, which required a two-thirds majority to pass, marked the first time a member state of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has been hit with such a sanction. Behind the scenes diplomatic efforts to reach consensus on the proposal failed, leading to a vote Wednesday at which 87 nations voted in favor of suspending Syria's rights and 15 voted against.

  • Derek Chauvin news – live: George Floyd killer’s conviction can be ‘giant step forward to justice,’ says Biden

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • Cyprus president in Athens before Geneva talks

    The president of the ethnically divided island nation of Cyprus met with Greece’s prime minister on Wednesday before informal talks to be held in Switzerland next week. The Geneva talks will be attended by representatives of Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, the three guarantor powers — Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom — and the United Nations. Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades described the Geneva meeting as an “important ... new effort” that would allow U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to gauge whether there is enough common ground to restart formal peace talks.

  • Chad president's death: Rivals reject Déby's son inheriting power

    Idriss Déby's son is to lead an army council for 18 months after the president died in battle.

  • What to expect from Derek Chauvin's sentencing

    Derek Chauvin was whisked away to prison after after two weeks of testimony and about 10 hours of jury deliberations, but his sentencing will move much slower — about eight weeks. What's next: There's still plenty of wrangling left over how much time the former Minneapolis cop will spend behind bars. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEach of the two murder convictions have a recommended 12.5-year prison sentence, and the recommended manslaughter sentence is four years. Since it was a single act, Chauvin will be sentenced on the more serious second-degree murder charge, which has a maximum of 40 years in prison, according to the Star Tribune. How it works: Judge Peter Cahill will be able to consider several aggravating factors and could go above the the state's sentencing guidelines.Some of the aggravating factors for Cahill to consider, per the New York Times:Whether children were present at the time of the crime.Whether Floyd was treated with "particular cruelty" by Chauvin. If Chauvin, as a police officer, "abused his position of authority."Sentencing won't be the end: Lee Hutton, a trial attorney not involved in the case, told Fox 9 that the defense will likely appeal, arguing that the jury should have been sequestered and because of comments made by elected officials about the trial. And don't forget: There's still the August trial for the three other officers at the scene when Floyd died. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Putin, in annual address, lauds Russia's vaccine work

    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual address to the nation Wednesday amid a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on opposition protests and soaring tensions with the West. Putin began his state-of-the-nation speech by hailing the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Putin proposed new incentives to help the economy overcome the blow from the pandemic and new social payments to the population.

  • Chad rebels threaten to depose slain president's son

    N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Rebels in Chad threatened to depose the son of the country's slain president after he was named interim leader of the central African nation, raising the specter Wednesday of a potentially violent power struggle. Uncertainty prevailed early Wednesday over how far the rebel column was from N'Djamena, a city of 1 million people, and whether the military would remain loyal to Mahamat Deby Itno in the aftermath of his father's death after three decades in power. The rebel group that the military blamed for President Idriss Deby Itno's death said late Tuesday that its forces were “heading toward N’Djamena at this very moment.”

  • Pelosi faces backlash for thanking George Floyd for ‘sacrificing’ himself

    House speaker’s office issues clarification following criticism

  • Tucker Carlson accuses media of ‘lynching’ Derek Chauvin

    ‘Evidence only counts in countries that have due process, something they are now telling us is an ugly relic of institutional racism,’ Carlson claims

  • Biden's long, twisting road toward managing the George Floyd verdict

    Once a tough-on-crime Democrat, Biden finds himself leading a nation going through an historic argument on issues of police violence.

  • Mexico cartel used explosive drones to attack police

    Two police officers were injured in the attack in the western state of Michoacán.

  • Prince Harry Flies Home, Skipping Queen’s Birthday, as Hopes Fade for Reconciliation

    VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesPrince Harry has flown home to California—missing the queen’s first birthday as a widow—amid growing evidence that his visit to the U.K. did not significantly improve “strained” relations with his father and brother despite some positive signs.Harry arrived at LAX airport on Tuesday afternoon, getting back to his home in Montecito by 4 p.m. local time, dailymail.com reports.He is understood to have flown into Los Angeles on an American Airlines flight from London Heathrow. A chauffeur-driven MPV was seen leaving the private terminal at LAX and arriving at their Montecito mansion.However hopes were fading Wednesday that a brief carefully choreographed chat between Harry and William as they walked out of their grandfather’s funeral on Saturday would herald a new era of royal relations.The Times reported that Harry’s relationship with his father and brother continues to be “strained” and said any exchanges between them at the funeral will have done little to improve matters.Sources told The Times it was “unthinkable” there would have been serious discussions after the funeral on the grave matters raised by Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Harry told Oprah his brother and father were “trapped” in the monarchy and angrily criticized his father’s lack of understanding for his and Meghan’s unhappiness. The couple also accused an unnamed family member of making racist inquiries about the likely color of the skin of any children Meghan and Harry might have.Harry returned home before his grandmother turned 95 on Wednesday, just days after the funeral of her husband of 77 years.Having been obliged to sit alone at the funeral due to strict British coronavirus regulations, the queen is also thought unlikely to see her family on her birthday. She is likely to spend the day at Windsor Castle with only a small bubble of staff. Current English coronavirus rules forbid families from gathering inside, however gatherings outside or in gardens are permitted.Harry’s speedy return to the U.S. comes after several days of mixed reports on the progress of reconciliation attempts with his father and brother. Much seems unresolved, despite reports that Harry, William, and Charles spent several hours locked in conversation after the funeral.Conflicting reports have emerged about this alleged conversation.The Mail claimed that Charles and William insisted on meeting with Harry together so that nobody’s words could be misconstrued afterward, and that the meeting happened on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The Sun said the meeting happened at Harry’s home, Frogmore Cottage, and that Kate was present. The palace has refused to comment for fear of inflaming the delicate situation.What is not in doubt is that after Saturday’s funeral, William and Harry walked back to Windsor Castle from St. George’s Chapel together. Harry’s brief visit to the U.K. for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh was his first trip back to Britain in a year. The brothers had not seen each other in person since a frosty encounter at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.Upon leaving the funeral, Harry first spoke to Kate Middleton, who diplomatically appeared to engineer the situation so that the brothers walked together. Just weeks previously, Harry’s wife had accused Kate of allowing the uncorrected circulation of lies about who made who cry in the run-up to Meghan’s wedding. Meghan, who is expecting a baby girl in the summer, did not travel on doctor’s orders but did send a handwritten note and a wreath.The trip marked the first time Harry has seen his family since making explosive allegations about royal racism during an interview with Oprah last month and claiming his father and brother are “trapped in the system.”William is known to have been deeply hurt by what Harry said, and Charles was upset by Harry saying he felt let down by his father and Harry’s accusation that he cut him off financially, and refused to take his phone calls.Harry will now begin another 10-day quarantine as recommended for travelers to the U.S. by the CDC.The queen Wednesday issued a statement saying: “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.“My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Covid-19 in India: Why second coronavirus wave is devastating

    A deadly second wave has overrun hospitals and even crematoriums in India.

  • AOC reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict, says the fact that George Floyd had to die 'to be seen and valued is not justice'

    "That a family had to lose a son, brother and father; that a teenage girl had to film and post a murder ... just for George Floyd to be seen and valued is not justice," AOC tweeted.

  • Turkey says any U.S. recognition of Armenian 'genocide' would further harm ties

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that any move by U.S. President Joe Biden to recognise the 1915 mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as a genocide will further harm already strained ties between the NATO allies. Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but contests the figures and denies that the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide. For decades, measures recognizing the Armenian genocide, stalled in the U.S. Congress and U.S. presidents have refrained from calling it that, stymied by concerns about relations with Turkey and intense lobbying by Ankara.

  • How to manage your coronavirus vaccine side effects - including tips for avoiding painkillers

    Minimize discomfort by moving your arm or taking hot showers. Use cold washcloths or ice instead of Advil.

  • Black teenage girl in Ohio 'shot dead by police' as Derek Chauvin jury returns verdict

    A black teenage girl was shot dead by police in Ohio on Tuesday minutes after a guilty verdict was returned in the case of the officer who killed George Floyd. Officers were responding to a call on Legion Lane in the city of Columbus when police shot the girl, who was named locally as 16-year-old Makiah Bryant. Police later released body camera footage showing an officer shooting the victim, who was holding a knife and was poised to attack another girl. Police Chief Michael Woods, who called a late-night press conference, said they took the unprecedented step of releasing the footage within hours of the incident as the force wanted to provide some answers for what exactly happened, with America on edge after the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. A video taken by a witnesses circulated on social media which appeared to show a victim wearing jeans and trainers lying motionless on the ground as a police officer stood nearby. Witnesses say the girl was shot in the chest. Crowds gathered near the scene shortly after the shooting, which occurred around 4.45pm, and began shouting “no racist police” and "enough is enough" at officers gathered.

  • Russia seems to be preparing to invade Ukraine but it's not clear whether Putin will go through with it

    It looks as if he is planning to invade. Or at least that is what he wants everyone to think.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene is holding another gun giveaway - despite there having been at least 156 mass shootings in the US since the start of the year

    Greene is giving away a Honey Badger AR Pistol, which she claims is the "same type of gun the hate-America gun-grabbers in DC would love to ban."

  • A semitruck drove through a crowd celebrating the conviction of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

    People in Minneapolis were celebrating in the streets after Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd on Tuesday. It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.