Last surviving male member of exterminated Brazilian indigenous group dies of Covid

Daniel Capurro
A health worker from the Ministry of Health Department for Indigenous Health adminsters a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to patient Maria Tereza in Sao Jose III&#xc2; do rio Maro, in the Lower Amazon region of the state of Para, near Santarem in Brazil, on February 13, 2021 - Tarso SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images
A health worker from the Ministry of Health Department for Indigenous Health adminsters a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to patient Maria Tereza in Sao Jose IIIÂ do rio Maro, in the Lower Amazon region of the state of Para, near Santarem in Brazil, on February 13, 2021 - Tarso SARRAF/AFP via Getty Images

The last surviving man of an exterminated Brazilian indigenous group has died from complications linked to Covid-19.

Aruká Juma, who died on Wednesday aged between 86 and 90, was the last Juma man left from a tribe that once numbered 15,000. Repeated massacres in the 20th century meant that by 2002, just five Juma people were left – Mr Juma, his three daughters and a grandchild.

Brazil’s indigenous groups are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 because of their isolation, communal way of life and poor healthcare provisions.

At the beginning of the pandemic, many indigenous groups sought to cut themselves off from the outside world by closing roads and turning away visitors. Those efforts failed, however, and the virus is now widespread among indigenous communities, with almost 49,000 cases and 969 deaths and 162 tribes affected, according to Government figures.

Part of the blame may lie with the federal indigenous health service, known as Sesai. According to the Emergencia Indigena campaign, in at least three regions the virus was introduced by infected Sesai workers, while a New York Times investigation last year uncovered over a thousand infections among Sesai officials who were forced to work without adequate protective equipment or access to enough tests.

Indigenous groups, many of whom remain officially “uncontacted”, also face threats from the encroachment of miners and agricultural businesses, which have grown worse under the populist, Right-wing government of president Jair Bolsonaro.

As a teenager in the 1960s, Mr Juma witnessed the worst massacre of his people, when rubber tappers and tropical nut traders intruded on their land. Over 60 Juma are thought to have been killed, with just seven remaining alive.

Over subsequent decades he campaigned for federal recognition for the Jumas’ land, but the effort was complicated by the lack of other Juma men and his family’s decision to move in with another group, the Uru-eu-wau-wau, where his daughters married.

Mr Juma’s eldest daughter, Borehá Juma, said that she intended to follow in her father's footsteps. “I want to become like him now to fight like my father. My father was a warrior. He was chief, I was chief and now the lineage is over ”, she told Amazonia Real.

Recommended Stories

  • Gym shuts down after racking up $1 million in COVID fines, California officials say

    “If we didn’t close now we would of been shut down permanently,” the gym said.

  • Jeezy Mourns His Mother's Death: 'My Super Hero'

    Jeezy has dealt with a lot of losses throughout his life and career, but nothing can prepare a son for losing his mother. He eulogized his mother on Instagram.

  • California hospital achieves COVID-19 herd immunity among staff

    More than 90% of the staff at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, California have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

  • 'Neon White' is a new game for Switch and PC from the guy behind 'Donut County'

    No, it's not related to Paradise Killer.

  • Mexico finds clandestine burial pits in north, Gulf coast

    At least a half-dozen bodies have been found buried in shallow pits in the scrubland of the northern Mexico state of Sonora, while in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, experts and police uncovered at least three burial pits in a tropical mangrove island, authorities said Thursday. Prosecutors in Sonora said a volunteer search team first found the clandestine burial site in the town of Cajeme, which police and experts then excavated. Two corpses and four sets of skeletal remains were recovered from the pits, which were near a formal graveyard.

  • Officials plead with Germans to accept Oxford-AstraZeneca jab after vials left unused

    Scepticism over the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca jab in Germany comes after a muddled communications campaign by the government.

  • Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

    The bulletin, dated Feb. 15., was sent after Indonesia issued a preliminary report into a Jan. 9 Sriwijaya Air crash that killed all 62 people on board a 737-500. It was not explicitly linked to that crash and covers all modern Boeing models but it addresses one of the potential areas of interest for investigators following the accident, pending the discovery of the cockpit voice recorder memory unit. Manufacturers have periodically issued such reminders and Boeing said it regularly communicates with customers on how they can safely and confidently operate their airplanes.

  • Popular Money Rules You Should Stop Following

    Financial literacy still isn’t a part of most schools’ curriculums. So unless we hire a financial advisor, we must teach ourselves the ins and outs of the economy and how our personal...

  • NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars

    NASA's Perseverance rover — designed to further the hunt for past life on Mars — successfully touched down on the Red Planet Thursday. Why it matters: Mars was once a relatively warm, wet and habitable world, and Perseverance — nicknamed Percy — could help NASA figure out if it was inhabited billions of years ago. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Perseverance landed in Jezero Crater at the site of what scientists think was once a river delta, thought to be one of the best places to hunt for past life. The rover will now go through a series of checkouts before it begins roaming the planet and searching for interesting rocks to study. Perseverance comes equipped with multiple instruments, including one designed to create oxygen from carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which might one day be used by human explorers.The big picture: Perseverance completes the trio of missions from three different nations that launched to Mars in July and successfully arrived this month. The United Arab Emirates' Hope probe and China's Tianwen-1 mission are both orbiting the planet now. China's spacecraft is expected to release a rover down to the surface in the coming months.What's next: Perseverance is equipped with sample tubes that it will fill with the most interesting looking rocks for an eventual return to Earth on a future mission, expected to launch in 2026.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Cryptocurrency Ethereum hits record high, lifted by bitcoin, institutional demand

    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization and volume, hit a record high on Thursday, lifted by growing institutional interest in the space, and more than a week after its futures were launched on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The CME last week launched futures on ether, the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain. In the crypto world, the terms ether and ethereum have become interchangeable.

  • Frontline workers face long-term consequences from the COVID war

    Not only do medical workers put themselves in danger, but doing so also risks exposing those they love.

  • How Cuba’s oldest beer was reborn at Wynwood’s newest brewery

    Manny Portuondo spent 23 years looking for a partner to bring Cuba’s oldest beer back into production.

  • Hiker found alive in Italian Alps thanks to dog after week in sub-zero conditions

    A hiker who broke his ankle while walking in the Italian Alps and spent seven nights in the forest in freezing temperatures has credited his dog with his survival. Michele Benedet, 33, was found battered but alive by mountain rescue specialists in the Venzonossa Valley in the Friuli-Venezia-Giulia region of northern Italy. He had covered himself with a map and piles of leaves and snuggled up to his dog, a mixed breed called Ash, in order to keep warm. “If I’m alive it’s because of Ash, who kept me company,” he told rescuers.

  • Petrobras CEO fights pressure from Brazil's Bolsonaro to resign: sources

    The chief executive of Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras is trying to fight off President Jair Bolsonaro's bid to oust him over his insistence on raising gasoline prices in line with international market hikes, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. The company's shares tumbled 5% in early trading on renewed investor concerns about political interference in Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as it is formally known - a tendency that has forced the ouster of at least one previous CEO. Roberto Castello Branco was appointed to lead Petrobras when Bolsonaro took office at the start of 2019, and he has dealt periodically with the president's complaints about prices.

  • Mercedes-maker Daimler eyes 2021 rebound

    Mercedes-maker Daimler sees a better year ahead. It said Thursday (February 18) that it was expecting big gains in sales and operating profit. The company also says that by the end of the year it will make up for a production shortfall caused by a shortage of chips. Though the silicon drought will crimp sales in the first quarter. The bullish outlook comes after Daimler confirmed full-year pretax earnings of almost 8 billion dollars. Strong demand in China is among the drivers now. Daimler's chief executive called the recovery there 'remarkable'. Mercedes sales in the country jumped 22% in the fourth quarter. Like rivals, Daimler is also racing to bring more electric vehicles to market. In 2020 its sales of electrified cars almost quadrupled on the year before. Thursday's news sent shares in the firm as much as 2.5% higher in early trading.

  • France bids for UNESCO recognition for baguette

    France's baguette may join UNESCO's list of cultural treasuresLocation: ParisThe Confederation of French Bakers has submitted an applicationfor the baguette to receive UNESCO’s "intangible heritage" markerrecognizing social practices and traditional craftsmanship methods(SOUNDBITE) (French) BAKER AND OWNER OF "LA PARISIENNE" BAKERIES, MICKAEL REYDELLET, SAYING:"Besides the fact that it is a noble product, it also represents 33,000 bakers (nationwide) who wake up every morning for this, and I think the recognition of this savoir-faire is very important, especially after the past year that we have lived through. We speak a lot about restaurateurs, but bakers have also suffered a big decrease in activity. So, this title could comfort bakers and encourage a coming new generation that we need."

  • Trump and Biden news - live: Fauci says ex-president ‘did terrible things’ as US rejoins Paris climate pact

    Follow for all the latest from the White House, Congress and Mar-a-Lago

  • FKA Twigs shuts down Gayle King's question about why she didn't leave Shia LaBeouf: 'I think we have to stop asking that question'

    FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in December, claiming "relentless" emotional and physical abuse.

  • Texas weather crisis deepens Chinese belief they're 'on right path', says foreign ministry

    China's foreign ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path". Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments in response to a question from a state media journalist on calls by western countries for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region.

  • Mars landing: Excitement builds over new images from Nasa Perseverance rover

    The rover touched down successfully on Thursday in Mars' Jezero Crater.