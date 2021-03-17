Last Texas power regulator from February blackouts resigns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The last Texas regulator on the Public Utility Commission at the time of the deadly February blackouts has resigned, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, Abbott said he had asked for and accepted the resignation of Arthur D'Andrea, the last remaining member of the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

D'Andrea, like DeAnn Walker and Sherry Botkin, had been Abbott appointees to the three-member PUC. Walker, the PUC chairwoman, resigned March 1; Botkin resigned March 8.

Abbott, a Republican, had blamed the power failures on the state’s grid manager, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, commonly known as ERCOT. But the three-member commission appointed by Abbott has oversight authority over ERCOT.

“I will be naming a replacement in the coming days who will have the responsibility of charting a new and fresh course for the agency,” Abbott said in his statement.

The commission regulates the Texas power grid and is under intensifying scrutiny following one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history. More than 4 million customers lost electricity in subfreezing temperatures, and the winter storm and resulting outages are blamed for more than 50 deaths.

Bill Magness, chief executive of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, was fired from his $800,000-plus job, also on March 1. ERCOT manages the electric grid that energizes most of Texas. Also, at least six ERCOT board members have resigned in the wake of the power failures.

ERCOT officials have said the entire grid — which is uniquely isolated from the rest of the U.S. — was on the brink of collapse in the early hours of Feb. 15 as power plants froze in the cold and record demand for electricity to heat homes overwhelmed the system.

The power did not flip back on for days for millions of residents, and the prolonged outages quickly escalated to a crisis of tragic proportions, as people trying to keep warm died of carbon monoxide poisoning and others froze to death.

Abbott, a Republican, had blamed the power failures on ERCOT, but the three-member commission appointed by Abbott has oversight authority over ERCOT.

“Texans deserve to have trust and confidence in the Public Utility Commission, and this action is one of many steps that will be taken to achieve that goal,” Abbott said in his Tuesday statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas House leader signals opposition to retroactive power price cuts

    On Monday, the state Senate approved a proposal to order the state Public Utility Commission (PUC) to reduce electricity costs on power marketers during a February deep freeze. The proposal would reduce charges by about $5.1 billion including $900 million in fee cuts already approved by the PUC. Power costs soared to $47 billion, pushing three Texas electricity companies into bankruptcy and sparking a battle between lawmakers and the PUC over the handling of the crisis.

  • Texas company behind huge electricity bills seeks bankruptcy

    The company that drew attention after sending huge electricity bills to customers after last month’s blackout-causing winter storm in Texas has filed for bankruptcy protection. Griddy Energy sold power to consumers at wholesale prices plus a $9.99 monthly fee. Its rates skyrocketed during the February deep freeze, when state grid operators raised wholesale prices.

  • Former Chapel Hill man charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot

    Did “bear spray” cause Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick’s death?

  • Jarrett Allen with a block vs the Miami Heat

    Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a block vs the Miami Heat, 03/16/2021

  • Biden aides bristle at heated rhetoric on North Korea, tell officials to tone it down

    When a Justice Department official called North Korea a "criminal syndicate," some of Biden's national security aides complained to the Justice Department.

  • 'We know who the racists are': Don Lemon talks new book and the bittersweet benefit to Trump

    Don Lemon wants real progress on healing racism in America, the CNN anchor says in his new book, "This Is the Fire."

  • Steelers reportedly release veteran linebacker Vince Williams

    According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Vince Williams on Tuesday. He started 14 games in 2020 and stepped up big when players around him went down. Williams’ release gives the Steelers $4 million of breathing room

  • Gayle King: Prince Harry glad to have started a conversation with his father and brother

    "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King spoke with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the phone last weekend. Prince Harry gave Gayle an update on if he has talked to his brother and family and if anyone in the royal family has talked to Meghan.

  • How one superhero pharmacist plans to vaccinate his whole community

    Dr. Mayank Amin, 36, has administered thousands of vaccinations since February.

  • Trump slams Biden, border crisis in new interview

    Former President Donald Trump tells 'Fox News Primetime' massive migrant influx will 'destroy our country'

  • How Restaurant Sales Reacted To 7 States Completely Lifting Seating Capacity

    A total of seven states removed all COVID-19 pandemic seating restrictions for restaurants, which imply seating capacity returned to 2019 levels. Early data compiled by RBC found outperformance versus states that still have some form of restriction. What Happened: Arizona, Connecticut, Texas, Maryland, Mississippi, West Virginia and Wyoming lifted restaurant restrictions, but the changes are very recent, RBC analyst Nik Modi wrote in a note, adding that some of these states were previously operating at 75% of total capacity, and it was likely many restaurants "pushed that limit." Nevertheless, the average year-over-year change in sit-down restaurant reservations improved by 5.4 percentage points from the day before the seven states' official announcements of a change through March 11. By comparison, the U.S. as a whole showed a 2.2 percentage point improvement from Feb. 28 through March 11. Related Link: Denny's Stock Gets Upgrade As More Restaurants Reopen Why It's Important: While it may seem obvious that more available seats in a restaurant translate to more diners, the favorable restaurant trends are part of improving consumer sentiment. It is also encouraging to note consumers can dine out safely and aren't being judged for doing so, Modi wrote. What's Next: March marked the first time in a year state-authorized restaurant owners could welcome guests back with no restrictions, Modi wrote. However, many of the changes came into effect in recent days so it is "too early to make any real conclusions." Nevertheless, the industry has seen a sharp acceleration in reservations from down 56% year-over-year on Dec. 31 to down 37.6% on March 11. (Photo by Elevate on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCelsius Holdings CEO Touts Favorable Outlook After Q4 Report Sends Stock DownWhat Does The Olive Garden Reveal About Dining Sector Recovery?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Exclusive: Investors value China's Ant Group at over $200 billion after IPO halt - sources

    Some of Ant Group's global investors have valued the Chinese fintech firm at over $200 billion based on its 2020 performance, said people with knowledge of the matter, offering a more sober estimate after the shelving of its IPO and forced restructuring. The number is about a third above Ant's valuation after its last fundraising in 2018 when it emerged as the world's most-valuable unlisted tech firm, yet is far below the $315 billion it touted for what was set to be the world's largest IPO. Investor hopes for a huge windfall crashed when regulatory scrutiny scuppered the $37 billion initial public offering (IPO) days ahead of Ant's November listing.

  • Here's Why Every Garden Needs Pollinators—Plus 8 Beautiful Ways to Get Them There

    Nature conservation starts in our own backyards.

  • COVID Cases in Texas Decline as Restrictions are Lifted

    The rolling average number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Texas has decreased by 42.5 percent over the past two weeks, as Governor Greg Abbott made the controversial decision to lift its mask mandate and fully reopen businesses last week. Abbott announced on March 2 that he would end the state’s mask mandate on March 10, though experts have warned that loosening restrictions too quickly could lead to surges. However, Abbott said the state’s declining coronavirus cases and accelerating vaccine distribution would enable the state to safely reopen. On Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,347 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 69 additional deaths. Hospitalizations continued to fall as well, to 4,093, according to the department. The state has the third-highest death count in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as more than 46,300 Texans have died from the virus. Nearly ten percent of the state’s population — 2.8 million people — have now been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, in Mississippi, which lifted its mask mandate on March 3, there has been an average of 457 cases per day in the past week, a decrease of 23 percent from the average two weeks earlier, according to the New York Times. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced that he would lift restrictions shortly after Abbott said he would loosen restrictions in Texas. “Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules. Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time!” Reeves tweeted. Days before the governors lifted restrictions, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky had warned against relaxing mitigation efforts, saying, “Things are tenuous. Now is not the time to relax restrictions.” President Biden labeled the push toward reopening “neanderthal thinking” and urged governors to keep restrictions in place.

  • Vergil Ortiz Jr. learning about ‘different kinds of power’ as he moves toward welterweight title

    Ortiz insists he’s hitting harder now than he ever has as he prepares for his bout on Saturday on DAZN against ex-super lightweight champion Maurice Hooker.

  • Exclusive: Honda temporarily cutting production at all U.S., Canada plants

    Honda Motor Co said late Tuesday supply chain issues will force a halt to production at a majority of U.S. and Canadian auto plants for a week. The Japanese automaker added the issue will result in some production cuts next week at all U.S. and Canadian plants, citing "the impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather over the past several weeks." "In some way, all of our auto plants in the U.S. and Canada will be impacted," Honda said.

  • Dallas Cowboys are officially in market for cornerbacks in free agency and draft

    The departure of cornerback Chido Awuzie is another example of how bad the 2017 NFL Draft was for the Cowboys.

  • Russia opposition leader Navalny describes prison conditions

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny described tight controls at his prison in a letter posted Monday, saying they include hourly checks during the night. Navalny's note posted on his Instagram page confirmed for the first time that he arrived at a prison colony in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime. Navalny described the prison, IK-2, as a “friendly concentration camp.”

  • Russian opposition leader Navalny describes prison near Moscow as ‘friendly concentration camp’

    Navalny reports no hint of violence at penal colony, though he says he faces strict conditions and is awakened hourly.

  • 8 immigrants killed when pickup crashes in Texas border city

    Eight people in a pickup truck loaded with immigrants were killed when the vehicle crashed into another truck during a police chase that began when the driver refused to pull over for a traffic violation near the Texas border city of Del Rio, authorities said. The Texas Department of Public Safety says troopers were chasing a red Dodge pickup truck on U.S. Highway 277 on Monday afternoon when the truck collided head-on with a white Ford F-150 nearly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Del Rio. The driver and a child passenger of the Ford F-150 were hospitalized, as was one of the passengers from the Dodge pickup, according to the agency's statement.