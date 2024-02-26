The last thing people needed to hear this week was what Biden thinks about 'good sex' but here we are anyway

When one thinks of Joe Biden, one's first thought probably isn't the phrase "good sex."

But that's apparently what keeps the Bidens' marriage going strong.

This info comes from a new book by Katie Rogers, a New York Times White House correspondent.

I'm guessing most people didn't think there was much they needed — or wanted — to know about President Joe Biden's sex life, but here we are.

A new book by Katie Rogers, a White House correspondent for The New York Times, contains a few revealing paragraphs about Biden, 81, his views on sex in one's golden years, and his marriage to First Lady Jill Biden.

A little nugget about the Bidens' marriage and what keeps it going is in the soon-to-be-released "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, From Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden," per an excerpt seen by The Times and The Guardian.

"Joe may have tamped down his public bedroom declarations winning the presidency, but he has joked to aides that 'good sex' is the key to a lasting and happy marriage, much to his wife's chagrin," writes Rogers, per The Times.

Rogers also wrote that in 2004, Jill Biden discouraged her husband from running for president against John Kerry by walking into a meeting he had with his aides wearing a halter top with the word "No" written on her stomach.

Biden did not join the presidential race that year.

"In 2006, Joe still seemed more interested in staying home with Jill than in running for the presidency," Rogers wrote, per the excerpt published in The Times. "And he said as much to a group of supporters that year: 'I'd rather be at home making love to my wife while my children are asleep.'"

Joe and Jill Biden married on June 17, 1977, after Biden proposed to her five times. She said no the other times because she "had to be 100 percent sure" the marriage would work. And it seems like their romance is going strong 46 years on — Biden, on Valentine's Day in 2022, called his wife "the love of my life and the life of my love."

It isn't odd at all for older men to have active sex lives. Take Al Pacino , who, at 83, had a baby son with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah. Robert De Niro also announced last year that at 79, he'd welcomed his seventh child, which made him one of Tinseltown's oldest dads .

Any hint that Biden remains sexually active and virile could be a boon to the president's 2024 campaign. Especially so after a deeply unflattering report in February from Special Counsel Robert Hur that questioned Biden's memory.

Republican politicians have also raised concerns about the president's age and slammed his mental capabilities, criticism which Biden has vociferously pushed back against. Biden is also unlikely to drop out of the 2024 race in favor of Democratic Party alternatives.

While the Bidens' sex life might not move the needle for most voters, some Republican figures — like Donald Trump Jr. — certainly are interested in how much "wood" Biden is packing. Such is the state of the 2024 campaign.

