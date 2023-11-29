'Last thing I wanted ... to do.' Truro postpones town meeting again. Why? Too many voters.

The Truro special town meeting was again continued to a later date after hundreds of voters showed up Tuesday evening at Truro Central School and were told by town officials the school could not fit the unprecedented number of people who wanted to participate.

Hundreds of people were still lined up outside the school waiting to check in at 5:50 p.m. — 20 minutes after it was originally scheduled to start — while Town Moderator Paul Wisotzky made the announcement from inside the school’s gymnasium. Dozens more sat in overflow rooms located in the school’s cafeteria and library.

“This is, trust me, the last thing I wanted to have to do,” Wisotzky said to the crowd. “We’ve exceeded capacity and therefore voters would be excluded from participation.”

Truro voters stand in line Tuesday night to enter Truro Central School for the special town meeting. The size of the crowd forced town officials to reschedule, amid a controversy over new registered voters. “This is, trust me, the last thing I wanted to have to do,” Truro Town Moderator Paul Wisotzky said to the crowd.

Two motions for continuance were brought before the meeting. The first, which was voted down, would have moved the meeting to February. After the announcement was made, the crowd erupted into a sea of consternation and protest.

“The incompetence — to bring us here after we were made to wait," one voter said during the public comment period.

A second motion, which passed, moved the meeting to May 4 at 10:00 a.m. on the Truro Central School field to accommodate the hundreds of people who aim to participate.

Michael Forgione, a Truro voter, said during public comment the motion to continue the meeting to February would have resulted in the absence of many of the people in attendance.

“This meeting should be moved to the springtime,” Forgione said. “We are stalling so that a lot of us will not be here. I was supposed to be in Florida and I canceled my plans to be here for this meeting.”

The town of Truro is the smallest and most rural on Cape Cod, with under 3,000 residents. The population can rise to 15,000 to 20,000 vacationers and part-time residents during the summer months, according to the town.

Voter challenges aimed at Truro's part-time residents caused first three delays.

Truro voters raise their tickets Tuesday night at Truro Central School to vote to postpone town meeting until May after officials determined the building could not hold all the attendees.

The continuance on Tuesday marks the fourth time the special town meeting has been rescheduled this year.

A series of voter registration challenges were filed with the town after an email from the Truro Part-time Resident Taxpayers Association was intercepted encouraging its members to change their voter registration to Truro so they could vote in the since-rescheduled Oct. 21 special town meeting.

Wisotzky, the town moderator, officially opened the meeting on Oct. 21 to immediately continue it to Nov. 2 so town officials had time to investigate alleged illegal voter registrations. The meeting was again rescheduled to Nov. 16 and then Nov. 28 to allow more time for the hearings.

In the end, 23 of the originally challenged 66 individuals removed themselves from the voter roll and 12 were removed by the registrars.

None of the recipients of the intercepted email, aside from one, registered to vote in Truro and were not subjects of a registration challenge. The one recipient, Gail Pisapio — who registered, was challenged and appeared before the Board on Nov. 6 — was ruled a properly registered voter.

Some residents who testified before the registrars said they were members of the taxpayers association, but most, when asked during the hearings if they were members, refused to answer.

Between June and September, 88 people registered to vote in Truro, according to town of Truro data. It's the highest number of newly registered voters in Truro during that time frame in the last nine years. The town had 2,181 registered voters when town elections were held in May, former Town Clerk Kaci Fullerton reported at the time.

What is Truro voting on?

When convened, the special town meeting will consider competing proposals for a new Department of Public Works facility — at a cost ranging from $15 million to $35 million — and a housing proposal to build 160 affordable units on a roughly 70-acre plot near Truro Central School known as the Walsh property.

The two items are among 15 articles on the agenda, several addressing changes to the town’s zoning and general bylaws pertaining to stormwater management drainage, erosion and sediment control, public safety in regard to curb cuts and building permits, as well as duplex and apartment zoning language.

Walker Armstrong reports on all things Cape and Islands, primarily focusing on courts, transportation and the Joint Base Cape Cod military base. Contact him at WArmstrong@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jd__walker.

