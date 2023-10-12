Last of three suspects in Kent vape store robbery arrested and arraigned

The last of the three Akron men charged in the robbery of a Kent vape store in June has been taken into custody.

Quartrez Marquise Spy, 21, pleaded not guilty to first-degree felony charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping during his arraignment in Portage County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Judge Laurie Pittman set a $250,000 bond, with conditions if released including that he be placed on electronically monitored house arrest and that he have no contact with the victim.

Kent police said two men, one with a gun, entered Lightly Toasted Glass and Vapors, 247 N. Water St., at just after 3 p.m. June 9. The men took an unidentified amount of cash and some merchandise when they left through the shop's rear door and fled in a car, which a third person was driving.

A short time later, Brimfield police stopped a car because it seemed to fit the description of the one used in the robbery. Kent police said there was not enough evidence at the time to hold the three individuals in the vehicle, and Brimfield police let the vehicle's occupants go.

However, Spy, Jovi Romello Proctor, 25, and Joseph K. C. Moore, 20, were identified as the individuals in the car, and subsequent investigation led to charges, said Kent police. Police said it is believed Proctor and Spy were the two males in the store while Moore allegedly was in the car and drove it.

Police issued warrants for their arrest.

A grand jury indicted all three men on the aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges. The robbery charge includes a firearm specification.

The kidnapping charges are due to the store's clerk allegedly having their liberty restrained while being forced to move around inside the store at gunpoint during the robbery, said police.

Proctor and Moore were subsequently taken into custody and arraigned in early July. Proctor is scheduled for a jury trial on Oct. 24. Moore is scheduled for a Nov. 15 pretrial hearing, with no trial date currently set as of Wednesday.

Spy was booked into Portage County Jail Monday night, according to a jail booking report. He is scheduled for Dec. 19 jury trial. He is also scheduled for a status conference and pretrial hearing on Nov. 28 and a pretrial hearing on Dec. 14.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Last of three suspects in Kent vape store robbery arrested