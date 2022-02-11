Last of three Tennessee inmates who escaped through air vent captured after other two died

A Tennessee inmate was captured Thursday nearly a week after he and two others escaped from jail through an HVAC air vent, authorities said.

Johnny Shane Brown, 50, was captured Thursday without incident by the Wilmington Police Department in North Carolina and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said in a statement.

Brown, Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, had accessed the air vent system through the ceiling of their cell and escaped through the vent on the roof of Sullivan County Jail on Feb. 4.

Carr and Sarver were "confirmed deceased" in Wilmington after they were involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store and in a car pursuit, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said in an update Monday afternoon.

From left, Tobias Wayne Carr, Timothy Allen Sarver, and Johnny Shane Brown. (Sullivan County, Tennessee, Sheriff's Office)

Their car had crashed during the chase, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Carr was jailed on charges of second-degree murder, vandalism and tampering with evidence; Brown with harassment, domestic assault and aggravated stalking.

Sarver is charged with auto theft and identify theft.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office had previously announced a reward of $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of each man.