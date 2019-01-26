At Last, Traders Expect High Volatility as Bitcoin Breaks $3,600: Good Start to February?

Bitcoin price, cryptocurrency More

By CCN.com: In the last 48 hours, despite the withdrawal of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and VanEck Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Bitcoin price has increased from $3,511 to $3,657 by nearly two percent.

Although the lack of a major price movement following a highly anticipated event like the VanEck ETF withdrawal demonstrated a low level of trading activity in the global crypto market, traders expect the volatility in Bitcoin markets to increase in the upcoming weeks.

The Bitcoin ETF filing has been temporarily withdrawn. We are actively working with regulators and major market participants to build appropriate market structure frameworks for a Bitcoin ETF and digital assets in general. Will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/o9yiN47ZKe — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) January 23, 2019





Will More Volatility be Beneficial to Bitcoin?

Since January 11, for more than two weeks, the Bitcoin price has remained stable in a low and tight price range between $3,500 to $4,000, unable to break out of key resistance levels nor fall below crucial support levels.

