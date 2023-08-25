Last two defendants in Trump Georgia case surrender. What’s next?

The last of 19 defendants charged in Georgia over efforts to subvert the state’s 2020 election results to keep former President Trump in power have surrendered at the Fulton County Jail, records show.

Trevian Kutti and Stephen Lee, both of Illinois, turned themselves in Friday morning. Their charges are linked to efforts to pressure Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman into making false statements about her role in helping administer the election.

Kutti, a Chicago publicist who worked with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is charged with influencing witnesses and conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings. A pastor in Chicago’s suburbs, Lee faces five counts — among them the same charges Kutti faces.

All 19 defendants, including Kutti and Lee, are also charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act — a charge rooted in combating organized crime.

The two Illinoisans agreed to $75,000 bail bonds, which they each paid using Fulton County’s 10 percent program. The program enables defendants to only pay 10 percent of their bail amount upon being booked.

Trump, who is also charged in the case, surrendered at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday evening. Like all his co-defendants, Trump’s height and weight were recorded, a mug shot was taken, and he was given a prison identification number — P01135809. Trump used a third party to post his bond, jail records show.

Now that all the defendants have surrendered, arraignment dates will be set where they will formally hear the charges against them and enter a plea.

An arraignment date has already been set for one defendant in the case, Kenneth Chesebro. A lawyer and key coordinator of the fake electors plan, Chesebro demanded a speedy trial — a request that requires an expedited trial plan under Georgia rules.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set Chesebro’s arraignment for Sept. 6 and the trial date for Oct. 23. The timeline is significantly faster than the already-ambitious one Willis originally requested, which would have started the trial in March.

Willis asked for the new timeline to apply to all 19 defendants, which Trump’s legal team quickly opposed. Trump’s counsel requested to sever his case from Chesebro and “any other co-defendant” requesting a speedy trial.

McAfee wrote in his order that the ruling only applies to Chesebro “at this time.”

Willis previously said that she is seeking to hold the arraignments for all the defendants the week following Labor Day.

