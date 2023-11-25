Last two Felony Lane Gang members plead guilty in NKY bank fraud scheme

Six people, who authorities say were members of a nationwide crime syndicate, have all been convicted in a scheme to fraudulently withdraw money from banks in Northern Kentucky.

John Sapienza, 60, and Tyshawn Wilson, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Covington to aiding and abetting attempted bank fraud and aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft, court records show.

The pair are now the last awaiting sentencing among the six members of the Felony Lane Gang arrested by Fort Thomas police in January on charges related to theft, fraud and participating in organized crime.

The other four members were convicted earlier this year of attempted theft charges in Campbell County Circuit Court and sentenced to prison. Those men are Welbyn Reyes, 28, Justin Huerfano, 24, Ahmed Evans, 30, and Daniel Cruz, 26.

Police trace Felony Lane Gang back to New York City

Most of the group hails from the Bronx borough of New York City. Cruz is from New Jersey and Huerfano is from Georgia.

They were all part of a multi-state crime spree that spanned from New York to Kentucky, during which “thousands of dollars were stolen from unsuspecting victims’ bank accounts,” prosecutors said in court filings.

Police apprehended the men outside the WesBanco branch in Fort Thomas after Sapienza tried and failed to use a counterfeit driver’s license to withdraw money from a customer’s account. He had just come from the bank’s branch in Newport, where another teller denied the withdrawal.

During the arrest, authorities recovered more than $25,000 in cash, withdrawal slips and receipts from victims in other states, as well as forged IDs and bank cards.

The men were traveling in two rented vehicles, which investigators traced back to New York, prosecutors said. Using the vehicles’ GPS data, investigators learned they traveled through New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia before entering Kentucky.

Sapienza and Wilson are facing a maximum possible prison sentence of 32 years, court records show. They are both scheduled to be sentenced on March 26.

What is the Felony Lane Gang?

This was not the first time police suspected the gang of committing crimes in Fort Thomas. In 2018, police connected two different crimes to the gang.

Operating since at least 2012, the Felony Lane Gang has been implicated in thefts across the country.

Travis Russ, believed at the time to be the leader of the group based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison in 2014. But the thefts continued.

Just last month, Springboro police said two people believed to be part of the gang were arrested following a police pursuit that ended in a crash.

In 2016, six men were indicted on 384 felony charges in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. Police said those men were also part of the gang.

"Decentralized crews often operate independently," the FBI states. "The group utilizes rental vehicles with heavily tinted windows to conduct surveillance in parking lots and steal identification documents (IDs), credit cards and checkbooks from unattended vehicles."

The FBI said the group's victims are almost always female. Gyms, daycare facilities and recreation areas are common targets, officials say, as the group focuses on places where women are more likely to leave their purses in their vehicles.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Felony Lane Gang: Six members convicted in NKY bank fraud scheme