Last two suspects arrested in connection to NC man found dead in Gallivants Ferry

The last two suspects in the case of a North Carolina found dead in Gallivants Ferry were arrested Wednesday morning, Horry County booking records show.

Ryan James Porter, 26, of Tabor City, N.C., was arrested at 7:23 a.m. this morning. No charges are currently listed, but Porter was wanted by the Horry County Police Department on assault and battery by mob charges.

Joshua Thomas Brown, 21, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested at 8:37 a.m. No charges are currently listed for him either, but he was facing an accessory after the fact charge.

Eight suspects in total have been identified in connection to the death of Adam Soles, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, the police department said.

Soles was found dead on Jan. 16 near the Gallivants Ferry area. A missing persons report was filed on Jan. 10.

Samantha Watts, arrested last week, is facing a murder charge, and Amber Watts, faces an accessory to murder charge.

Three juveniles, one facing a murder charge, have been arrested as well.