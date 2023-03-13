"The Last Of Us" Is Getting A Second Season, So Here's Every Character And Who Should Play Them
But first...WAS THAT DINA?!
But first...WAS THAT DINA?!
Prepare to feel the temperature rising.
The fans turned out in droves to see their St. Louis Battlehawks in the home opener
Former Patriots and Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham reportedly will join the Broncos to serve as Russell Wilson's backup.
Series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann dive into what could never be changed and what their Season 2 working process looks like right now.
Plate umpire Reggie Drummer has been suspended indefinitely by the Southland Conference following the Friday game
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, especially at its flagship event.
Jason Kelce told Howie Roseman in person that he'd be back for another year in the NFL, and the Eagles general manager was pretty dang pumped. By Adam Hermann
WWE continues to load up the card for the March 13 episode of WWE RAW. In a tweet the company posted a few hours before the show, Byron Saxton announces that Kevin Owens’ feud with The Bloodline will continue when he takes on Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight. Owens has been feuding with the […] The post Cody Rhodes Match Announced For 3/13 WWE RAW, Updated Card appeared first on Wrestlezone.
We've got a rematch in the NIT. No. 1 seed Oregon will host the UC Irvine Anteaters, who beat the Ducks earlier this year.
Even Ted Scott, Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, wasn’t savvy enough to even remotely predict Scheffler’s short-game brilliance this season.
Keep track of all the Bears’ free agents here:
Saints QB Derek Carr and his family drew cheers from the home crowd in New Orleans at Saturday night’s Pelicans-Thunder game, via @DillySanders:
How Twitter reacted to Penn State basketball's NCAA Tournament seeding and announcement
Ryan Reaves and Bokondji Imama produced a real dud of a fight on Sunday.
Taylor Montgomery was almost inconsolable as a bogey - double bogey - triple bogey run cost him over $1 million
The Minnesota Vikings have a big decision in front of them with quarterback Kirk Cousins. How things might play out are getting clearer
How did the trade between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers shake up the latest mock draft from CBS?
This had to hurt.
NASCAR took hood louvers from all four Hendrick Motorsports cars for further evaluation on Friday. If there are any penalties, they would be severe.
The 49ers hope to have Trey Lance and Brock Purdy healthy enough to play at the start of the regular season, but they are adding another experienced starter to the roster in the event that plan has to change. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Niners have agreed to a one-year deal with former [more]