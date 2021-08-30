Last US planes have flown out of Kabul
The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a important chapter in U.S. military history. (Aug. 30)
Kabul airport is without air traffic control services now that the U.S. military has withdrawn from Afghanistan, and U.S. civil aircraft are barred from operating over the country unless given prior authorization, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday. The FAA said in a statement that "due to both the lack of air traffic services and a functional civil aviation authority in Afghanistan, as well as ongoing security concerns, U.S. civil operators, pilots, and U.S.-registered civil aircraft are prohibited from operating at any altitude over much of Afghanistan."
Alamogordo residents react to resettlement of Afghan refugees at Holloman Air Force Base
A group of Republican senators demanded a "full accounting" of all the U.S. military equipment left in Afghanistan
"I know it was more than once. I just don’t recall the times," the Ohio congressman told Politico.
A U.S. Army soldier scans the irises of an Afghan civilian in 2012 as part of an effort by the military to collect biometric information from much of the Afghan population. Jose Cabezas/AFP via GettyImagesIn the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul and the ouster of the Afghan national government, alarming reports indicate that the insurgents could potentially access biometric data collected by the U.S. to track Afghans, including people who worked for U.S. and coalition forces. Afghans who o
A former British soldier stranded in Kabul is leading an escape effort for 400 Afghans across a Taliban-controlled border.
As the insurgents swept through Afghanistan they inherited an arsenal of US-made equipment.
As an interpreter serving in Afghanistan, Zalmay Niazy became a target of the Taliban, and applied for asylum in the U.S., where he'd settled among the Iowa cornfields. But when his application was turned down, the townspeople of Iowa Falls fought back.
Kosovo on Monday received 55 armored security vehicles donated by the United States for the Kosovo Security Force, or KSF. The U.S. has heavily supported the KSF’s 3,400-troop force which was turned into a regular army more than two years ago, although its name has not been changed to armed forces as planned. President Vjosa Osmani said the donation was another proof of the “special and close relationship” between the two countries.
Afghan special forces personnel could become a new regiment of the Army akin to the Gurkhas under proposals put forward to ministers, The Telegraph understands.
A contingent of Ukrainian soldiers rescued a group of Afghan translators after U.S. and Canadian forces declined, according to a new report.
Ghani was told, falsely, that Taliban militants had entered the presidential palace and were searching for him, the Washington Post reported.
The Parachute Regiment’s Colonel Commandant has praised troops for having “carried crushed children and talked to our long-standing enemy” in an emotional letter after the military’s final departure from Afghanistan.
The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war. Hours ahead of President Joe Biden's Tuesday deadline for shutting down a final airlift, and thus ending the U.S. war, Air Force transport planes carried a remaining contingent of troops from Kabul airport. Thousands of troops had spent a harrowing two weeks protecting a hurried and risky airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans, Americans and others seeking to escape a country once again ruled by Taliban militants.