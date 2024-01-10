The Last of Us season 2 adds Beef star to the cast

The Last of Us has confirmed that Beef star Young Mazino will be joining the apocalyptic series for its upcoming second season.

Revealing the news via Instagram, the series revealed that Mazino has been cast in the series. According to Deadline, he'll be playing the role of Jesse.

Appearing in the franchise's second game, The Last of Us Part II, Jesse is a skilled combatant and resident of the city of Jackson as well as a friend Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) and the ex-boyfriend of another important TLOU2 character named Dina.

His character is described as a "pillar of his community who puts everyone else’s needs before his own, sometimes at terrible cost".

Jesse was previously voiced by Stephen Chang in the games.

"Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him," series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said of Mazino's casting in a statement.

"We're so lucky to have him, and we can't wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show."

Mazino is best known for his role as Paul Cho in the Netflix comedy-drama series Beef, seeing him receive an Emmy nomination for his work.

The actor isn't the only star confirmed to be joining season two, which will be based off of the second game, with Dopesick actress Kaitlyn Dever being confirmed to play the role of key character Abby Anderson.

As fans of the video games already know, Abby's character is hugely important to Joel and Ellie's story in TLOU2 — with Ellie and Dina determined to track the character down in a brutal vengeance storyline.

The pair join Ramsey and Joel actor Pedro Pascal, with filming set to begin early this year ahead of a 2025 season premiere.

The Last of Us airs on HBO in the US, and on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK.

