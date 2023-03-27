“The Last Of Us” Star Bella Ramsey Recalled Being Turned Away From Acting Jobs As A Child Because They Didn’t Have The “Hollywood Look,” And It’s Heartbreaking

Earlier this year, Bella Ramsey, 19, shot to worldwide fame thanks to their leading role in hit HBO series The Last of Us.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

Bella, who identifies as non binary and uses any pronouns , portrayed fan-favorite character Ellie alongside Pedro Pascal, who played Joel. She delivered an incredible performance across all ten episodes of the post-apocalyptic thriller, and won heaps of praise from viewers across the globe.

Amy Sussman / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

TLOU, Bella actually featured in a series of renowned TV shows — perhaps most notably HBO’s But before starring in, Bella actually featured in a series of renowned TV shows — perhaps most notably HBO’s Game of Thrones, in which she played Lady Lyanna Mormont at the age of 13.

Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

In fact, Bella’s acting career goes all the way back to 2007, when the star joined their local stage school at just 4 years old.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

But sadly, it seems that even the youngest of stars aren’t safe from the pressures that actors face when it comes to the Hollywood industry, with Bella revealing that they were once cast out from a role because the director felt as though they didn’t have the right “look.”

Joseph Okpako / WireImage

In an interview clip that went viral on Twitter over the weekend, Bella recalled being turned away from one of her “first ever” auditions because of her appearance, explaining that the director actually “really liked” her performance.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

“I was told [in] one of my first auditions ever... The director really liked me but I didn’t get the part because I didn’t have the ‘Hollywood look,’” she said while signaling air quotes with her hands. “That’s something that I’ve always found very interesting.”

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

The clip quickly garnered lots of attention on Twitter, and left fans discussing the unfair pressures placed on child actors to adhere to an unrealistic and dated beauty standard.

Amy Sussman / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

“imagine being 6 or 7 and being told that… very sad,” one person wrote, seemingly estimating how old Bella might’ve been at the time.

@Entertain1Viber i mean yeah but imagine being 6 or 7 and being told that still very sad 07:58 PM - 25 Mar 2023

“saying that to a child is so effed up… god hollywood sucks,” someone added.

saying that to a child is so effed up… god hollywood sucks https://t.co/IVk098nLtB 01:07 AM - 26 Mar 2023

Fans went on to criticize the way that talented actors are “ overlooked ” if they don't fit into this so-called "Hollywood look."

Marc Piasecki / WireImage

“its so sad that this is a defining factor rather than casting who most faithfully represents the character,” one user added.

its so sad that this is a defining factor rather than casting who most faithfully represents the character https://t.co/KdalUvfA5m 10:58 PM - 26 Mar 2023

“It’s a shame so many talented people are overlooked because they don’t have ‘the look,’” another person wrote.

It’s a shame so many talented people are overlooked because they don’t have ‘the look’ https://t.co/UchsojZJhT 03:12 AM - 26 Mar 2023

In turn, people wound up discussing the way that celebrities more broadly are pressured to cater to this “Hollywood look,” which is incredibly narrow and non-inclusive.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

“This just makes you realize why there’s a lot of copy & paste celebrities with unnecessary surgeries… so sad that Bella had to be told this,” one tweet read.

This just makes you realize why there’s a lot of copy & paste celebrities with unnecessary surgeries… so sad that Bella had to be told this. https://t.co/bMaqkMWkR5 04:25 AM - 26 Mar 2023

“Not looking right for a role is different from someone saying you don’t have ‘the look.’ Fuck them and fuck ‘the Hollywood look,’” someone tweeted.

This would’ve pissed me off for the rest of my life. Not looking right for ✨A✨ role is different from someone saying you don’t have “the look.” Fuck them and fuck “the Hollywood look.” https://t.co/JFFzLaW3IR 04:48 AM - 26 Mar 2023

More on this