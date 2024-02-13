Last Valentines Day for this Jackson florist. See who it is

The back rooms at Whitley's Florist & Flower Delivery bustle with activity as Valentine’s Day orders are filled. Tens of thousands of blooms, gracing years of bouquets, come to an end this year for Robert Whitley, owner of the Jackson florist on Lakeland Drive.

“This is my last Valentine’s Day,” Whitley said, as he moved between his computer and checking orders for the annual holiday. He is retiring this year and selling the business.

Robert Whitley of Whitley's Florist & Flower Delivery on Lakeland Drive in Jackson seen Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, has decided that it's time to sell the business and retire. This year will be his last Valentine's Day.

Whitley’s Florist, started by his parents Harold and Anita Whitley in 1947, was originally located in the King Edward Hotel but moved to its current Lakeland Drive location in 1968.

The back room at Whitley's Florist & Flower Delivery on Lakeland Drive in Jackson bustles as the team works to get Valentine's Day orders out Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Robert Whitley says he’s been in the florist business since he was born but has been working full-time for 47 years.

With Valentine's Day on Wednesday, Stacy Smith of Pearl and the team at Whitley's Florist & Flower Delivery in Jackson, prepare for the big day Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

(Valentine’s Day) is wonderful, but it’s very stressful,” Whitley said, “It’s like three weeks of work all in one day.”

As for Valentine’s Day next year, “I’ll smile and think about it. Or, I might go to another shop and do some work for them — without the stress of it."

