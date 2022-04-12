Last videos of Gilgo Beach murder victim released by cops

Videos showing a victim of the notorious Gilgo Beach murders shortly before her death were released Tuesday by police.

Megan Waterman was seen on surveillance video at the Holiday Inn Express in Hauppauge in the days and hours before she was killed, according to police.

A hotel camera spotted Waterman, a 22-year-old woman working as an escort through Craigslist, on June 4-6, 2010, at the hotel just 15 miles north of Gilgo Beach. Investigators believe she left the hotel June 6 to meet her killer.

Waterman’s remains were discovered on Gilgo Beach in December 2010. She was one of 10 people found dead in the desolate area along Ocean Parkway on Long Island.

Police said at least half the victims were women working as escorts. A young girl was also among the dead. No suspects have been arrested in connection with any of the killings, which cops suspect were the work of at least one serial killer.

The bodies were only found because authorities were searching for Shannan Gilbert, another young sex worker who disappeared in the area in December 2010 after a 22-minute 911 call where she said someone was trying to kill her.

Gilbert’s body was eventually found in December 2011, a few miles east in an Oak Beach marsh. Cops said her case was not connected to the other nine deaths, but never released the famous 911 call, citing an active investigation.

While police have claimed Gilbert died by drowning in the marsh, well-known pathologist Dr. Michael Baden concluded in 2016 that Gilbert was strangled to death.

Three of the victims, including the toddler, remain unidentified. In addition to Waterman and Gilbert, cops have identified Melissa Barthelemy, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Amber Lynn Costello, Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack.