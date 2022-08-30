Last week’s Myrtle Beach motel barricade suspect discharged from hospital, identity released

The man arrested after a more than three-hour-long police negotiation last week in Myrtle Beach was released from the hospital on Saturday, according to Tom Vest, a public information officer for the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

35-year-old Darryl Dashawn Jones is the name of the suspect, according to Vest. Jones essentially called the police on himself, saying he was a victim of larceny. When police showed up, Vest said, it was discovered that Jones had a warrant out for his arrest.

After Jones barricaded himself in a room on the second floor of the Happy Holiday motel on 507 North Ocean Boulevard, police broke down the door and smashed through the window. Jones was then arrested and charged with resisting arrest.

The Sun News reached out to the Happy Holiday motel for a statement and has not heard back. It appears, according to their website, that they are still accepting reservations.

The Sun News has contacted the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services and asked what the warrant was for. We are waiting to hear back.

Information regarding why Jones was hospitalized has not been released yet.

Check back for updates.