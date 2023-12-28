Last weekend to catch holiday lights & other festivities: Check out our guide to fun in South Florida

Heading into New Year’s Weekend, there are still some festivities throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties where you and yours can create magical memories. In fact, this is the last weekend for many South Florida holiday events, so hurry to make your plans! We suggest you check out websites for updated information.

BROWARD COUNTY

Fort Lauderdale

It may be near the ocean, but the third annual WONDERLAND is transforming Fort Lauderdale Beach into a winter paradise with a lineup of experiences through Jan. 1 at The LOOP, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd. Anyone taking a seaside stroll or scenic drive along Fort Lauderdale Beach will find the area aglow with 50,000 lights, plus Olas, the 20-foot beach snowman at State Road A1A and Las Olas Boulevard.There’s also an ice-skating rink, holiday market, strolling characters, live music, dance performances, visits with Santa and holiday movie screenings. For the full schedule, visit theloopflb.com.

Davie

Thousands of lights and holiday decor fill the Arboretum and Wray Lawn at Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S Flamingo Road. Garden of Lights, presented by FPL, is an annual holiday event featuring an after-hours, self-guided walk through the botanical gardens Dec. 26-30. Visit with Santa and enjoy nightly live musical performances from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly on the Wray Lawn and some evenings in the Arboretum. Stop by the Flamingo Pond Snack for holiday treats and beverages available for purchase. Evening Garden of Lights only admission is $20 for age 12 and older, and $15 for age 3-11. Flamingo Gardens members and children 2 or younger are admitted free. Daytime visitors may return in the evening, with their same-day receipt for admission to Garden of Lights. Animal exhibits, tram tour, museum, gallery exhibits and wildlife encounters are all closed during the event. Visit flamingogardens.org/events-calendar/garden-of-lights to purchase tickets.

Hallandale Beach

Gulfstream Park Village’s Symphony in Lights Holiday Celebration display features illumination from more than 250,000 LED lights, all set to the sounds of holiday music. A 10-minute light show will begin at the top of every hour from 6 to 11 p.m. daily, through Dec. 31. Visit gulfstreampark.com.

Coral Springs

Holiday Fantasy of Lights returns for another season through Jan. 1 at Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Road. Drive through from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly, including holidays. Early bird admission is $20 per car. Go to holidaylightsdrivethru.com.

Plantation

The Plantation Historical Museum, 511 N. Fig Tree Lane, has its Winter Wonderland holiday exhibit on display from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays until Dec. 30, with more than 40 themed Christmas trees and a holiday gift shop. Free admission. Visit plantation.org/museum.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

West Palm Beach

The first (faux) snowfall of the season has fallen, the Wish Tree has been lit, and ALL-Idays At The Square, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., are in full effect until Dec. 31. Snow will fall nightly at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Meet Santa at his workshop from Fridays to Sundays, through Dec. 24. Free admission. Visit thesquarewestpalm.com/west-palm-beach-events.

The Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society, 1301 Summit Blvd., has flipped the switch on its annual Zoo Lights. New this year are animal sculptures highlighting the zoo’s efforts to save animals in the wild, a 24-foot animated Christmas tree and lights around Fountain Plaza choreographed to music, along with Florida “snow” and Santa’s Village with cookie decorating. The after-hours event lights up various nights until Jan. 7. Early admission is at 5:30 p.m. and regular admission starts at 7 p.m., with closing at 9 p.m. Admission is $20 to $26 for adults and $15 to $21 for children, based on dates and entry times. Food is available for purchase. Visit palmbeachzoo.org/zoolights.

Take a 2-mile drive through Okeeheelee Park, 7715 Forest Hill Blvd., to view animated and musical holiday light displays during the sixth annual Lights 4 Hope Drive Thru Light Show on select nights through Dec. 30. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit children and families facing life-altering diseases and diagnoses. Admission for standard cars or truck with up to eight passengers is $20. Visit lights4hope.org.

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail N, is organizing ‘Tis the Season for Science events throughout the rest of the year (and into January). Rock out to the holiday classics Laser Light Shows at the full-dome planetarium through Jan. 7 and winter-themed science demos and STEM activities. Visit coxsciencecenter.org/tis-season for a full schedule.

Sandi, the 700-ton holiday sand tree, is lit for the season on the Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. The Ferris wheel, sand sculptures, music and light shows are back along with a new Paradise Island, a 50-ton sandbox with holiday- and pirate-themed activities. Catch synchronized nightly music and light shows through Dec. 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. (shows will be extended on New Year’s Eve through midnight). Free admission. Ferris wheel rides are $5 per person, per ride, plus taxes and fees. Visit wpb.org/events.

Afrique Ngozi Dance & Drums is bringing an immersive cultural celebration of Kwanzaa at 5 p.m. Dec. 29 to The Square, 700 S. Rosemary Ave.. This family-friendly event will explore the seven principles that make up Kwanzaa and feature live West African dancing and drumming. Free. Visit thesquarewestpalm.com/kwanzaa.

Greenacres

Hoffman’s Chocolates Holiday Extravaganza returns to its headquarters at 5190 Lake Worth Road through Dec. 30, featuring a 40-foot holiday tree with 15,000 lights, over 800 ornaments and a 5-foot 3D tree topper. Photos with Santa will be available from 6-9 p.m. on select Fridays and Saturdays in December. Free admission. Visit facebook.com/hoffmanschocolate.

Palm Beach

Royal Poinciana Plaza, 340 Royal Poinciana Way, has unveiled its annual Holiday Tree created by fashion designer Thom Browne. The tree is made of bespoke surfboards featuring Browne’s signature red, white and blue stripes. It will be on display through Jan. 3 along with other holiday decorations in the plaza. Visit theroyalpoincianaplaza.com/events/holiday-reveal.