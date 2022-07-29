The last weekend of the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is here—shop the best 100+ deals now

Shop the final weekend of the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 for the best savings on must-have fashion, home and beauty products.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

This weekend is your last chance to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 and time is running out to bag designer deals on Stuart Weitzman, Kate Spade and so much more. Act fast to score epic markdowns on fashion, beauty and home essentials while you still can.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

If you're ready to upgrade your summer wardrobe, add a few new beauty essentials to your morning routine or spruce up your home with seasonal decor, you don't want to miss the final days of the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022. The sale ends on Sunday, July 31, so this is the last weekend to scoop steep savings and enjoy the best exclusive Nordstrom shopping perks.

►Samsung deal: Reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices and earn up to $200 in Samsung credit

►Back-to-school sales: 55+ best sales to shop at Amazon, Target and Best Buy

The best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Shopping guide

Story continues

Women's clothing and accessory deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Save big on fashion essentials during the final days of the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has all your fashion needs covered. Make your summer style shine with steep savings on Spanx, Madewell, Nike and Stuart Weitzman right. now.

Men's clothing deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Save big on men's suits, shirts and shoes at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.

Ready to prep your closet for fall? Find markdowns on jackets, sneakers, pants and more today at Nordstrom.

Kids' clothing deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Scoop markdowns on clothes and shoes for your kids right now during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.

Refresh your little one's wardrobe with Nordstrom deals on The North Face, Nike, Vineyard Vines and so much more.

Beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

Bag beauty bargains on Dior and Bumble and Bumble during the final days of the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.

Give your makeup bag a facelift right now by shopping beauty bargains at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Save big on Bumble and Bumble, NuFace and more.

Home deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is the best place to save big on must-have home goods from UGG, Viking and Barefoot Dreams.

Spruce up your interiors with markdowns on bedding and kitchen essentials at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022. Enjoy price cuts on Barefoot Dreams, Vitamix and Nuna now.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is ending soon but there are still plenty of epic deals you can shop right now.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 is slated to end on Sunday, July 31. That means, this is the last weekend to score the best sales across all categories at Nordstrom. The hottest deals are going fast, so shop now to save big on fashion, beauty and home essentials.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a once-a-year shopping event that boasts deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The Black Friday-level sale sees massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands including Madewell, Zella and Barefoot Dreams. During the limited-time sale you can save up to 50% on beauty essentials, summer styles and fall fashion for the whole family.

How long is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is 17 days long. The public portion of the sale started Friday, July 15 and continues through Sunday, July 31. With just a few days left to shop, we suggest adding your favorite items to your cart now—the hottest last-chance deals are selling fast.

When did the Nordstrom Anniversary sale start?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022 officially started Friday, July 15. The sale includes epic price cuts on dresses, bedding, luggage and so much more. Nordstrom cardholders can enjoy even more shopping perks—including earning store points with every purchase. If you're not a cardholder yet, you can apply now to get a $40 bonus note and exclusive access to Nordstrom sales.

Learn more about the Nordstrom credit card

What are the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

Shop huge discounts on Dior, Nike, The North Face and more this weekend only at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022.

Some of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale include denim, shoes, fall fashion, business attire and summer wardrobe essentials. The sale is a great opportunity to both refresh your summer look and stock up on colder weather must-haves—like jackets, jeans and boots. We're especially loving the deals on pricier brands, like NuFace, Stuart Weitzman and Tumi.

Should I shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

Yes! Whether you're looking for bargains on clothing, handbags, beauty products or home goods, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a rare opportunity to bag high-quality items at a fraction of their typical price tag. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder the Anniversary sale is an especially good time to get great deals while also taking advantage of your exclusive member benefits.

How else can I save at Nordstrom?

In addition to the massive Anniversary sale, you can also find stellar savings on must-have products in Nordstrom's sale section. Scroll through the clearance section to bag tons of products for under $50 right now. With so many ways to save, there's no reason not to shop fashion, home and beauty deals right now at Nordstrom.

Does Nordstrom Rack participate in the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022?

Nordstrom Rack items are not included in the annual Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Nordstrom Rack is, however, offering its own lineup of can't-beat deals. To scoop the savings, simply shop the retailer's frequently updated sale section today to bag rare discounts on top-rated brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's and Nike.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Last weekend to shop 100+ best deals