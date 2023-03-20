Last wild Atlantic salmon can survive Maine dams, feds say

PATRICK WHITTLE
·2 min read

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government ruled Monday that the last wild Atlantic salmon in the country can coexist with hydroelectric dams on a Maine river, dealing a blow to environmentalists who have long sought to remove the dams.

The salmon, once abundant in the U.S., now return to only a few Maine rivers. One is the Kennebec River, dammed by Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday that the dams are not likely to jeopardize the continued existence of the salmon if conservation measures are taken.

Conservation measures along Brookfield's four Kennebec dams are designed to improve fish passages and will require an investment of more than $100 million by Brookfield, NOAA said. The dam upgrades would allow the salmon to swim up the Kennebec from the Atlantic Ocean to freshwater inland habitats for the first time since the construction of the dams in the 19th century, the agency said.

The agency reviewed the dams because Brookfield is seeking to relicense one of them and amend the licenses for three others, said NOAA spokesperson Allison Ferreira. NOAA said in a statement that it will “oversee an extensive monitoring program to ensure that the dams meet the expectations of improved fish passage in the Kennebec River.”

NOAA's opinion “is an important milestone in ensuring that these facilities can continue to support Maine’s clean energy future and traditional industries along the lower Kennebec River,” said David Heidrich, a spokesperson for Brookfield.

However, environmental groups said the dams threaten extinction of the salmon, and NOAA's ruling is shortsighted. They also said the dams endanger other vulnerable species of fish, such as sturgeon.

The dams' negative impacts on salmon are a violation of the Endangered Species Act, said the Kennebec Coalition, an alliance of several environmental groups supporting dam removal, in a statement. They argue that in addition to blocking access to key spawning habitat, the dams also create hazardous conditions for this fish.

“Removal of these dams provides the best chance to prevent Atlantic salmon from becoming extinct, while also continuing the restoration of a vibrant, healthy Kennebec River,” the statement said.

Atlantic salmon populations in the U.S. fell into the hundreds due to factors such as overfishing and habitat loss, according to NOAA. They've been listed under the Endangered Species Act for over two decades.

Conservationists and Native American tribes have for years made the case that Brookfield has not fulfilled its obligations to protect the remaining salmon.

Recommended Stories

  • Millions of rotting fish to be removed from Outback river

    Contractors are being hired to remove millions of rotting fish from a river in the Australian Outback after a unprecedented die-off following floods and hot weather, police said on Monday. The fish started dying in the Darling River near the New South Wales town of Menindee on Friday. Officials say the die-off likely occurred because fish need more oxygen in hot weather, but oxygen levels in the water dropped after recent floods receded.

  • Feds, county join Point Beach cops in busting drug ring, prosecutor says

    All five defendants were arrested at the residence on Friday, said Billhimer. Three were released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.

  • Lebanon to construct new terminal at Beirut airport

    Lebanon will construct a $122 million terminal at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport to be operated by a leading Irish airport company when it's completed in four years, officials said Monday. Lebanon’s only international airport had a major facelift after the country’s 1975-90 civil war and has been working at full capacity for years. The airport has not undergone an expansion since 1998.

  • Father punishes son by forcing him to play video games for 17 hours straight

    A Chinese father punished his son, 11, by purportedly forcing him to play video games for 17 hours without any sleep. Located in Shenzhen, China, the punishment began after the father — known as Huang — found his son still on his phone in the middle of the night. “After eating a midnight snack at 1 a.m., I went upstairs and found that [my son] hadn’t slept yet,” Huang explained in the description of his Douyin video.

  • Researchers: Inbreeding a big problem for endangered orcas

    Researchers suggest that the whales are so inbred that they are dying younger and their population is not recovering.

  • Former Australian soldier to be charged with Afghan's murder

    Police on Monday charged the first Australian veteran for an alleged murder in Afghanistan three years after a war crime investigation found that 19 Australian special forces soldiers could face charges for illegal conduct during the conflict. A 41-year-old man was arrested in New South Wales state and charged by police with the war crime of murder, an Australian Federal Police statement said. “It will be alleged he murdered an Afghan man while deployed to Afghanistan,” the statement said.

  • M3GAN Star Amie Donald on Dancing Her Way Into Our Nightmares

    She was 11 when she filmed it, and is 13 now, but Amie Donald has indeed seen PG-13 horror smash M3GAN—in which she plays the title character. “I thought it was really amazing,” she told io9 over video chat. “I was shocked. It looks so good on camera!”

  • Trump calls for protests as possible arrest looms

    Former President Donald Trump said he will be arrested Tuesday and called on his supporters to protest. A Manhattan grand jury is investigating alleged hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. Skyler Henry reports.

  • GOP threatens to defund the prosecutor as Trump indictment looms

    The GOP defense of Donald Trump has taken a surprising twist: They're threatening to defund the prosecutor, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

  • Coinbase halts support for Signature Bank's digital payments platform

    The exchange said it was looking for a new technology provider or for more clarity on the outcome of Signet, which allowed real-time crypto-to-fiat currency transactions. Coinbase's users who relied on Signet will not be able to transact outside of traditional banking hours, the exchange said. New York-based Signature was one of two major U.S. banks that collapsed earlier this month, triggering market turmoil on a scale similar to the global financial crisis 15 years ago.

  • Cowboys host 3 veteran free agents, including two-time Super Bowl RB

    RB Ronald Jones II, LB Travin Howard, and OL Chuma Edoga were scheduled for physicals and evaluations at The Star as free agency continues. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Hill wins Xfinity race in Atlanta to continue dominant start

    Austin Hill continued his dominant start to the NASCAR Xfinity season, holding off Daniel Hemric at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday night for his third win in five races. Hill overcome a record-setting day of cautions in doubleheader Xfinity and truck series races. There were 11 cautions, the most for an Xfinity race in Atlanta, knocking out 12 drivers.

  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 16, 2023 Operator: Welcome to the Amyris Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being webcast live on the Events page of the Investors section of the Amyris website at amyris.com. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded. You may listen to […]

  • JPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of Stones

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned the London Metal Exchange nickel contracts that turned out to be backed by bags of stones rather than metal, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndStocks Stage Relief Rally as Ba

  • I'm a paypig who spent $1,800 of my student loan on my 'findom' fetish, but I don't regret it

    A 23-year-old student pays for Skype sessions with doms and met up with one in real life. He said he enjoys women financially dominating him.

  • Whitley's Believe It Or Not: The world loves World Baseball Classic, even if America does not

    Patriotic baseball lovers like Keith Olbermann hate the World Baseball Classic, but some countries have fallen in love with the tournament.

  • Ron DeSantis says Donald Trump prosecution would be ‘fundamentally wrong’

    Ron DeSantis called a potential prosecution of Donald Trump “fundamentally wrong” on Monday, indicating that he could stand in the way of any attempt to extradite the former president from Florida to New York.

  • 'POTENTIALLY SENSITIVE, LIKELY STOLEN': Native Nonprofit Educating Buyers About Indigenous Artifacts on Auction

    The oldest nonprofit serving Indian Country warned potential collectors this week about an upcoming auction of nearly 400 Indigenous cultural items, at least one of which it believes to be fake, and all of which were likely stolen from Native lands. The Association on American Indian Affairs (AAIA) flagged at least 40 items that will be offered in the “American Indian & Tribal Art” auction as “potentially sensitive items” in an alert sent on March 14 to tribal nations, bands, or community members. The online auction, conducted March 20-30 by privately held international auction house Bonhams Skinner, will feature a wide range of North American artifacts such as Northwest Coast horn spoons and totems, California baskets, Navajo textiles and silver and turquoise jewelry, Hopi katsinas, and Southwest pottery and an extensive collection of Plains Indian beadwork, according to the auction firm’s website.

  • Salem police ask for help after abused pit bull puppies found abandoned throughout city

    Police are turning to the public for help after several pit bull puppies were found abandoned and abused in different locations across Salem early Sunday morning.

  • 2 skiers killed in large late-winter avalanches in Colorado

    A skier was killed in an avalanche on Sunday outside a Colorado ski resort boundary, just a day after authorities recovered the body of another avalanche victim, authorities said. Three skiers were caught in Sunday's large avalanche in the Maroon bowl area outside of the Aspen Highlands resort near Aspen, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said. On Saturday, Colorado authorities recovered the body of skier Joel Shute, 36, of Glenwood Springs, after he and two others were caught in a large backcountry avalanche southwest of Marble in western Colorado.