After last year's mild weather, does South Jersey have the salt to handle winter's return?

County and local governments across South Jersey are hoping last year's mild winter left them with enough supplies, equipment, and money should winter 2023-2024 deliver some serious storms.

Last winter's light snowfall has left community with significant stores in place.

Cumberland County is standing by with 27 trucks, some with plows already fitted, and enough workers to send them all out.

“Overtime is already budgeted and prepared to pay, if the snow comes,” Cumberland County Administrator Harold Johnson said. “And after 16 hours, there is money budgeted to hire private contractors to work for the eight hours while our crews rest. And then, the crews would go out again for another 16 hours after eight hours of rest until the snow emergency was cleared up as best as it could be cleared up.”

Cumberland County says its salt stocks and Public Works equipment are in place for winter storm cleanups in 2023 and 2024. PHOTO: Dec. 13, 2023.

How much road salt does my county have?

Burlington County is gearing up in force with contractors at the ready as well. Being the largest county brings the need to be ever vigilant.

"As the largest county in New Jersey with 500 miles of county highways, Burlington County road crews have a big job whenever a storm strikes," county spokesman David Levinsky said.

Equipped with 65 trucks that can plow and salt the roads — alongside two 1,200-gallon tank trucks for brine usage — are 72 employees on call for major storms. If needed, Burlington County has a contractor at the ready with five dump trucks with plowing and salting capabilities.

Only using 100 tons of salt last season, Burlington County did not have to buy any new inventory. The county currently has 4,600 tons of salt, 10,000 gallons of brine solution and 20,000 gallons of calcium chloride on hand.

With 13 crews at the ready, Camden County is gearing up for any sort of inclement weather moving forward. Camden County has also approved any needed overtime for their crews.

“Our public works department is working hard to make sure Camden County’s roads stay open and safe, no matter what the winter season throws our way,” said Commissioner Al Dyer, liaison to the Department of Public Works.

Camden County currently has over 15,000 tons of salt left over from last year. Camden County is also equipped with 80 trucks that are all operational.

This is not snow, but salt stored inside a City of Vineland salt barn for road clearing. PHOTO: Dec. 14, 2023.

Vineland, the largest city in New Jersey by area, has tons of salt left over from prior supplies.

City spokesman Mike Tofanelli said about 5,000 tons of salt is on hand in Vineland, including about 2,000 tons left over from last winter, when calls for it turned out to be light.

Vineland has 65 employees who would handle storm responses. Three crews would work, assigned to separate shifts, and $45,000 earmarked for overtime pay if needed.

The city’s vehicle inventory includes six dump trucks with plows, augers, and spreaders for salt; four with plows and spreaders; four with plows only; nine pickup trucks with plows; and one 10-wheeler dump truck with a plow.

In Gloucester County, approximately 7,000 tons of salt is on hand left over from last year and earlier. The county spent $564,063 on salt and brine in 2022 and $189,049 in 2023, according to Deputy Director Heather Simmons' office.

Gloucester County has roughly 45 trucks with plows — about 38 assigned to regular snow routes and several smaller trucks that plow parking lots, ambulance stations and the maintenance yards.

Gloucester crews work from one of its two public works yards.

Nick Butler is an Impact Reporter for the Courier Post.

