Last-ditch effort to throw election to Trump quashed by Supreme Court

Crystal Hill
·Reporter

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit brought by the state of Texas that sought to overturn the results of the presidential election by invalidating millions of votes in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The lawsuit, which was joined by 17 states President Trump won in 2020, asked the court to allow the legislatures in the battleground states where the Trump campaign is contesting results to appoint new electors. But the court declined to take up the case, delivering what may be the death knell to Trump’s reelection fight.

In a decision issued Friday evening, the court denied the complaint for “lack of standing,” meaning Texas did not succeed in showing that it has a vested interest in the manner in which other states conduct elections.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, filed the Dec. 7 complaint against the states, which had certified Joe Biden as the winner, alleging multiple baseless claims. Those allegations — such as widespread voting irregularities and the unsubstantiated claim that Biden’s lead in those states is statistically improbable, specifically, a less than “one in quadrillion” chance — had already been the basis for numerous unsuccessful state and federal lawsuits.

Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

The defendant states responded to the complaint on Thursday, basically arguing what the court concluded Friday — that Texas doesn’t have the standing to sue over how other states conduct elections.

“Nothing in the text, history, or structure of the Constitution supports Texas’s view that it can dictate the manner in which four sister States run their elections, and Texas suffered no harm because it dislikes the results in those elections,” Pennsylvania’s brief said.

In a statement issued after the ruling, Paxton said it’s “unfortunate” that the court decided not to take the case, and added that he’ll “continue to tirelessly defend the integrity and security of our elections and hold accountable those who shirk established election law for their own convenience.”

From the moment the case was filed, legal experts dismissed it as meritless, saying that if Texas is allowed to sue over other states’ election procedures, then theoretically any state can legally concern itself with how another state operates its elections.

“If we were to allow states to start challenging one another, in a kind of massive intra-family dispute among sister states, there would be no end to it,” Laurence Tribe, a Harvard University law professor and constitutional scholar, told Yahoo News on Wednesday. “Texas might say we don’t agree with the way Georgia counted its votes. Michigan might say we don’t think that Alabama did it right. It would be endless.”

Donald Trump
President Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday for Georgia senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in Valdosta, Ga. (Evan Vucci/AP)

After the Supreme Court decision, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who has been a vocal critic of the Trump campaign’s fraud claims, said on Twitter that the court “saw through this seditious abuse of our electoral process.”

“This swift denial should make anyone contemplating further attacks on our election think twice,” he said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the court’s decision is “an important reminder that we are a nation of laws, and though some may bend to the desire of a single individual, the courts will not.”

Several parties filed briefs supporting the complaint, including 18 Republican attorneys general, and Ohio, which filed a brief asking the court to render a ruling but said it does not support either side. Trump filed a motion to intervene on Dec. 9.

More than 120 Republican House members signed a brief in support of the Texas case, saying that “the election of 2020 has been riddled with an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities. National polls indicate a large percentage of Americans now have serious doubts about not just the outcome of the presidential contest, but also the future reliability of our election system itself.”

The brief did not appear to mention the unsubstantiated, bad-faith allegations that have been pushed by dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits. No credible evidence of systematic, widespread voter fraud or of a Democratic-run scheme to steal an election has been presented in any case.

Not all Republican lawmakers supported the complaint. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a statement after Friday’s ruling that “since election night, a lot of people have been confusing voters by spinning Kenyan Birther-type, ‘Chavez rigged the election from the grave’ conspiracy theories, but every American who cares about the rule of law should take comfort that the Supreme Court — including all three of President Trump’s picks — closed the book on the nonsense.”

Trump supporters
Trump supporters at the Supreme Court on Friday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

In the Supreme Court decision, Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who were appointed by Republican presidents, both said they would have granted the motion to file the complaint “but would not grant other relief” because they believe the court does not have the discretion to deny the filing of a complaint that falls within the court’s jurisdiction.

A spokesperson for Biden said the decision is “no surprise.”

“Dozens of judges, election officials from both parties, and Trump’s own Attorney General have dismissed his baseless attempts to deny that he lost the election,” Michael Gwin said in a statement shared on Twitter.

The ruling comes just days before the state’s electors are scheduled to meet in their respective states on Dec. 14.

“President-elect Biden’s clear and commanding victory will be ratified by the Electoral College on Monday,” Gwin said, “and he will be sworn in on January 20.”

Thumbnail photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • Last-minute executions under Trump put spotlight on Biden's death penalty views

    The first federal executions during a president's lame-duck period in over a century have turned attention to how President-elect Joe Biden's administration will handle the death penalty. 

  • FBI agents seek records in probe of Texas attorney general Ken Paxton

    As part of ongoing investigation, federal agents issued at least one subpoena on Texas Attorney General's office.

  • US attorney general troubled by Mexican limits on agents

    U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Friday the United States is troubled by legislation pending in Mexico that would limit foreign agents and remove their immunity. In a statement, Barr said the proposed law that before the lower house of congress would hurt cross-border cooperation and would benefit drug cartels. The measure "would have the effect of making cooperation between our countries more difficult,” Barr wrote.

  • Trump's desperate gambit to stay in office alarms Europeans, who know about coups

    Europeans were bewildered at first by the chaos unleashed by Trump’s desperate efforts to stay in power. But they are paying attention now.

  • White House reportedly tells FDA commissioner to approve Pfizer vaccine on Friday or resign

    The White House has reportedly demanded that the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration approve Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday or resign.White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday told FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to submit his resignation should the FDA not approve the vaccine by the end of the day, The Washington Post reported.Pfizer applied for emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in November, and the FDA was expected to provide the approval in the coming days after an independent advisory panel on Thursday recommended the agency do so. But President Trump urged the FDA speed up the process and accused the agency of "playing games" in a Friday tweet.The Post also reports that the "warning led the FDA to accelerate its timetable for clearing America's first vaccine from Saturday morning to later Friday," and the FDA and Pfizer are "rushing to complete" the necessary paperwork.Axios also reported that Meadows "hinted" in a phone call with Hahn on Friday "that his job security might be in jeopardy" while pushing for the vaccine to be approved by the end of the day. Hahn told Axios this is an "untrue representation" of their phone call, saying the "FDA was encouraged to continue working expeditiously on Pfizer-BioNTech's EUA request" and "is committed to issuing this authorization quickly."More stories from theweek.com Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship Democratic congressmember demands House leaders refuse to seat Republicans who support Texas election lawsuit Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters

  • US schedules first federal execution of woman since 1953

    Lisa Montgomery is due to become the first woman to face federal execution in the US in 67 years.

  • Judge Dismisses Attorney Kim Gardner from McCloskey Gun Case

    A St. Louis judge dismissed Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from the Mark and Patricia McCloskey gun case on Friday, a local NBC affiliate reported.The McCloskeys were indicted by a grand jury in October, following an incident over the summer during which the two brandished firearms on their front lawn opposite a group of Black Lives Matter demonstrators. The demonstrators had entered the McCloskeys’ gated community on their way to protest outside the home of the St. Louis mayor, but the images of the armed McCloskeys opposite the protesters galvanized both conservatives and progressives during the election season.Judge Thomas Clark dismissed Gardner from the case on Friday, six weeks after the McCloskeys' attorneys called for her disqualification. The attorneys argued that Gardner was improperly using the case in campaign solicitations, while Gardner claimed she brought up the case publicly in order to counter criticism from President Trump and allies."Ms. Gardner has every right to rebut criticism, but it appears unnecessary to stigmatize defendant — or even mention him — in campaign solicitations, especially when she purports to be responding to others," Clark wrote in his ruling. "In fact, the case law and Rules of Professional Conduct prohibit it."Gardner has scheduled an appeal of the ruling for January 7, 2021.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped into GOP Sen. Mike Lee after he blocked the creation of Latino and women's history museums during a dramatic Senate session

    Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and GOP Sen. Susan Collins both pushed back against Lee, who said Americans didn't need "separate but equal" museums.

  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship

    Talk about a demotion.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) played a big advocacy role in President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 bid, no doubt helping him lock up the typically red state of Georgia. Bottoms was expected to be offered a White House role in return, perhaps as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development or the head of the Small Business Administration, or even Biden's vice president.After the naming of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate over the summer, and after Biden slotted Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) into the HUD spot, Bottoms' choices seemed to be slimming. But as sources tell The New Yorker's Charles Bethea, Bottoms was offered a role as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, which she declined.> Mayor Bottoms' Press Secretary did not immediately offer comment when reached this morning. gapol (2/2)> > — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) December 11, 2020An ambassadorship to the Bahamas is typically given to apolitical Foreign Service professionals or, in some cases, top political donors. In either case, it's generally not considered a spot for a rising star in the Democratic party.More stories from theweek.com Democratic congressmember demands House leaders refuse to seat Republicans who support Texas election lawsuit Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters FDA authorizes emergency use for Pfizer vaccine

  • Texas man whose sentence was commuted by Obama arrested

    A Texas man released from prison after his sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama has again been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges, according to Department of Justice officials. Hilario Nieto, 41, of San Antonio, is among eight people indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the San Antonio area, federal officials announced Thursday. John Convery, who is representing Nieto, said it is early in the case and there is no additional information he can provide but presumes his client innocent.

  • Under fire for strong-arm tactics, DeSantis lashes out at former data scientist Rebekah Jones

    Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at the ex-Florida data chief turned whistleblower. What Jones is accused of doing is “clearly a felony offense," he said.

  • Republican congressman rips Texas GOP for suggesting secession and says 'my guy Abraham Lincoln and the Union soldiers already told you no'

    Kinzinger said the Texas GOP chairman should be fired for suggesting some states should "form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution."

  • Barr Worked to Keep Hunter Biden Investigations from Public During Election: Report

    Attorney General William Barr has known about investigations into Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings since at least spring, but tried to conceal the investigations from the public during the presidential election, according to a new report.One investigation surfaced this week after federal investigators served Hunter Biden with a subpoena seeking financial information in connection with a criminal tax investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware, according to the Wall Street Journal.Federal prosecutors in Manhattan also scrutinized Biden’s business and financial dealings in connection with a broader international financial investigation that has been ongoing for a year, according to the Journal. While Biden is implicated in that investigation, he was not a specific target for criminal prosecution.Neither investigation implicates President-elect Joe Biden."I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," Hunter Biden said in a statement Wednesday. "I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."Barr did not budge under pressure from Congressional Republicans who pressed him for more information into the investigations. Investigators worked to keep the cases out of the public eye ahead of the November election, in line with Justice Department guidelines, concerned about the impact their work could have on its outcome, sources told the Journal.Trump on Thursday criticized the “Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ” in a tweet, asking why they did not “report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election.”In the weeks before the election, a number of Republicans issued calls to investigate Hunter Biden, particularly after a Republican Senate investigation in September released a report on the younger Biden’s finances and overseas business interests.Ranking member of the House Judiciary panel Representative Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) wrote to Federal Bureau of Investigation director Christopher Wray asking what the FBI had done to investigate the “explosive report.”A number of Republicans in Congress pressed Barr on October 19 to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden and his father, demanding that Barr issue a response within five days.Investigators began looking into Hunter Biden following reports of suspicious activity filed by a bank that handled foreign transactions related to him, according to the Journal. Biden previously sat on the board of Ukranian gas company Burisma Holdings, where he made $50,000 per month for his work until April 2019. He also served as an advisor to China CEFC Energy Co. to the company’s dealings in Europe and the Middle East. in 2017 he was a shareholder in a venture with the Chinese company while it looked to gain a foothold in the U.S.. That joint venture never took off, but the Senate Republican report found that an entity linked to CEFC paid Biden's law firm millions of dollars for legal and advisory work.The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office began investigating CEFC's activity as part of a corruption case that resulted in the conviction of a former Hong Kong official in 2018. The official was charged with bribing African officials for CEFC's benefit. The company was not charged.President-elect Biden said in a statement Wednesday after news of the tax investigation broke that he is “proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

  • Sexual misconduct shakes FBI's senior ranks with little to no discipline

    An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

  • Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly 'significantly escalating' their investigation into Trump

    An investigation into President Trump being conducted by Manhattan prosecutors is reportedly "significantly escalating."The office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has "stepped up its efforts" to investigate Trump's business conduct, in recent weeks "significantly escalating" the probe by interviewing employees of lender Deutsche Bank and insurance broker Aon, The New York Times reported on Friday. The prosecutors have reportedly issued new subpoenas and questioned witnesses before a grand jury for investigative purposes. The Manhattan state prosecutors have sought Trump's tax returns as they look into potential financial misconduct, including "possible insurance, tax and bank-related fraud in the president's corporate dealings," according to the Times. In 2019, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen while testifying before Congress accused the president of having "inflated his total assets when it served his purposes" and "deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes." Trump has denied any wrongdoing.While noting it's not clear if any charges will ultimately be brought, the Times wrote that this was the "latest indication that once Mr. Trump leaves office, he still faces the potential threat of criminal charges that would be beyond the reach of federal pardons." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship Democratic congressmember demands House leaders refuse to seat Republicans who support Texas election lawsuit Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters

  • North Carolina police officer killed in overnight shootout

    A North Carolina police officer was killed in a shootout early Friday while responding to a breaking and entering call, authorities said. Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon was one of several officers to respond to a call at Mount Holly Car Wash and Arcade around 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Georgia GOP Senate staffer sent dossier on critic of GOP donor to FBI

    Two FBI agents visited the critic at his home in 2017, the agency confirmed. The critic said they told him to stop threatening the donor on social media.

  • The Texas GOP had a fit after the Supreme Court rejected their bid to flip the election in Trump's favor, and now they're hinting at secession

    "Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution," the Texas GOP chairman said Friday.

  • UK GDP growth slows to six-month low

    The British economy will likely shrink in the final three months of the year. Data out on Thursday (Dec 10) showed the economic recovery almost ground to a halt in October as a surge in coronavirus cases hammered the hospitality sector. That was as public authorities in much of the UK barred people from socialising in pubs and restaurants, ahead of a broader four-week partial lockdown across England in November. Gross domestic product rose 0.4% in October after expanding 1.1% in September. That's the weakest growth since output collapsed in April during the first lockdown. Some glimmers of hope arrived this week with a limited rollout of a COVID vaccine. And potential for a rebound in consumer spending in 2021. But many businesses will face new headwinds from trade restrictions with the European Union that come into force on January 1st. Britain and the EU have given themselves until Sunday to seal a new trade pact that would limit some of the damage. One economist told Reuters that the economy is in for a difficult few months. Britain has Europe's highest death toll from COVID-19. It also suffered the biggest economic hit of any major economy after GDP shrank by an unprecedented 19.8% in the second quarter of this year. And government forecasters do not expect the economy to regain its pre-COVID size until the end of 2022.