The lasting impact of Trinity Site

Compassion makes strange bedfellows.

Some of the same great law professors taught both U.S. Senator Josh Hawley and me. We sure left with strongly opposed views. Neither his conduct on January 6 nor his sympathy with the Trump scam alleging voter fraud are remotely justifiable, or good for our country.

But maybe we learned some basic concepts. One would be that if you harm people, intentionally or with reckless disregard for their safety, justice may require you to compensate those folks for their injuries, medical expenses, even their pain and suffering.

Well, our country harmed people who are now friends of mine. And maybe some friends of Hawley’s.

Peter Goodman

In 1945, the U.S. exposed New Mexicans to a new, poisonous force our leaders knew would cause great harm to anyone in the vicinity. U.S. citizens who lived in danger zones, raising their children and growing their crops, were not told that they were about to be subject to a historically poisonous event. If it didn’t kill them, it would poison their crops and their animals and their water, make their home basically poisonous. Many would die slowly and painfully. While the government wrongly figured people wouldn’t be hurt, that’s like me killing that motorcyclist because I hoped I could run the red light. The government knew there was danger. It planned to deploy the same force to win World War II.

Much is debatable. You can visit the Trinity Site, the Library of Congress, or the terribly moving Hiroshima museum right near the epicenter of the bomb dropped on August 6, 1945. My father and others who fought in the war felt “the Bomb” saved at least 500,000 lives. Other evidence suggests maybe the Japanese military was on its last legs, its most fanatical leaders were even beginning to see that, and the Bomb was a stern message to our next enemy, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. All that is interesting, but perhaps immaterial.

The circumstances explain the secrecy: if you’re about to try a surprise weapon on the Japanese, warning people around the test site might endanger national security.

Having an urgent reason to keeping the about-to-be victims in the dark doesn’t make them any less victims. It cures none thousands of cases of various forms of cancer the U.S. caused its own citizens to suffer, some fatally. Yet for nearly 80 years, we’ve added insult to injury: we’ve let ‘em suffer and die unacknowledged. Not covering their medical costs. Long after any need for secrecy. Whether that was to save face or money, could any government official justify it. Sure haven’t heard anyone try.

Now, finally, the U.S. may add those folks to the other covered by the Radioactive Exposure Compensation Act. The Senate approved doing so, 66-31. The House apparently also agrees; but there are fears that Republican House leaders will slyly remove this from the Defense Bill behind closed doors. That ain’t me being suspicious, that’s Senator Hawley, a conservative Republican worried. He also warned fellow Congresspersons they might be in Washington all through Christmas if they try.

What can we do? Write or call U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and even Speaker of the House Mike Johnson at (202) 225 4000. Urge them to ensure the RECA amendment is in the final Defense Bill.

If you’ve ever been glad we won World War II, it’s the least you can do.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: The lasting impact of Trinity Site