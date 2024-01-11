Latah County man faces child pornography charges

Jan. 10—A 66-year-old Latah County man appeared in court this week facing 10 felony counts of child pornography charges.

Nathaniel Pava, who lives north of Moscow, made his first appearance Monday in Latah County Magistrate Court.

Latah County Sheriff's Deputies allegedly learned Pava was sharing child porn on X, formerly known as Twitter, last year. After interviewing Pava and inspecting files on his devices, he was arrested for suspicion of possessing sexually exploitative material.

His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22.