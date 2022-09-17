Latah County man sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter

Sep. 17—A 30-year-old Bovill man convicted of vehicular manslaughter was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison with two years fixed in Latah County District Court.

Tyler Beyer crashed an ATV while drunk in the early morning Sept. 25 on Forks Road in Latah County. His passenger, Nolan B. Meece, 27, of Bovill, died from blunt force trauma.

Beyer's blood alcohol level at the time was 0.169.

While incarcerated, he will join a rider program to alcohol treatment and mental health counseling. Beyer has also pleaded guilty to two DUIs in his past.

"You're one of those people who should never drink alcohol again," Judge John Judge told Beyer during Friday's hearing.

Latah County deputy prosecutor Michael Cavanagh said the rider program will help Beyer change "for the betterment not just of himself, but for the community at large."

His driving privileges will be suspended for one year upon release from incarceration. He must also pay $5,000 to Meece's parents.

During Friday's sentencing hearing, letters written by Meece's relatives were read to Beyer. They expressed sadness and anger, but also urged Beyer to change his life for the better.

Judge said in all his years as a judge he has never heard a victim's family express such moving words toward a defendant.

"It's really powerful," he said.