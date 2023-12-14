Latah Highway District gets money from state of Mountain View Road project

Dec. 14—The North Latah Highway District will receive a $247,000 grant for pavement rehabilitation of Mountain View Road, it was announced Wednesday.

The funding will come from the state of Idaho, through the Strategic Initiatives Program, which was approved by the Idaho Legislature and Gov. Brad Little earlier this year, according to a news release.

The state announced $100 million in grants for transportation improvements around the state. Seven projects were approved in District 2, but the Mountain View Road project was the only one in Latah County.

"Investments in infrastructure is property tax relief," Little said. "We're taking the financial burden off local governments that would have raised taxes or fees on residents. All these initiatives serve to lower Idahoans' property taxes and improve quality of life."