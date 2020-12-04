A year later, 2 families await answers on deadly police shootout with truck hijackers

1 / 2

A year later, 2 families await answers on deadly police shootout with truck hijackers

Charles Rabin, David Ovalle

A year after two innocent people were killed when police and robbers who hijacked a UPS truck engaged in a shootout on a crowded highway that played out live on South Florida’s television newscasts, the state’s top law enforcement agency reports it largely wrapped up a lengthy investigation into what went wrong during the chaotic incident.

Yet the Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to refuse to share details of its findings. And for family members of the victims, the silence seems like stonewalling that only added to their grief and frustration.

“For us, it’s an anniversary every time we see a UPS truck,” said Roy Ordonez, whose brother Frank Ordonez was killed after his UPS truck was commandeered and he was taken hostage by two armed robbers. “They pretty much know what happened. There were 200 bullets. It doesn’t take a lot to figure out what happened.”

Troy Walker, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Special Agent in Charge, said his agency is waiting only on some final lab reports, before forwarding its findings to the Broward State Attorney’s Office. Then, a grand jury will be convened to determine if there is probable cause for an indictment.

Walker refused comment Friday, saying he’s limited in what he can say because Broward County, which is handling the case because the wild shootout took place in Miramar, convenes a grand jury before making a call to prosecute. Miami-Dade, where the incident started, does not.

Paula McMahon, spokeswoman for the Broward State Attorney, said her office is still awaiting FDLE’s findings. And even if it had them. it would likely be a while before any information became publicly available.

“The grand jury is not meeting due to the pandemic,” McMahon said.

Frank Ordonez, 27 and Rick Cutshaw, 70, lost their lives on Dec. 5, 2019 during a gun battle in which 19 officers from four law enforcement agencies and two suspected hijackers exchanged more than 200 rounds of gunfire. Ordonez was driving a UPS truck that was hijacked by a pair of suspected jewel thieves. Cutshaw, a 70-year-old union organizer was killed in the crossfire when his car became stuck in traffic during the shootout.

During the gun battle, police crept forward on the crowded thoroughfare, often ducking behind cars that were stuck in traffic with drivers inside to try and avoid the line of fire. A year after the shooting, it remains unclear who fired the fatal shots.

Michael Haggard, the Ordonez family attorney, called it “suspicious” that it was taking the FDLE so long to investigate the action of fellow law enforcement officers.

“It is very concerning and frustrating to the devastated families involved in this incident that the law enforcement investigation has not concluded after this long year,” he said.

Saturday marks the year anniversary of local television stations interrupting afternoon broadcasts to show law enforcement chasing the UPS truck from the Coral Gables to a crowded intersection in Miramar. Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Hill had tried to rob an upper end jewelry store in Coral Gables. One of them pretended to be a postman and fired a bullet into the ground inside the store that ricocheted off an employee’s forehead. She lived.

When the attempted heist backfired, the suspected thieves took off in a U-Haul. But the store manager and an employee gave chase and fired their own guns at the truck, blowing out windows. Alexander and Hill eventually ditched the U-haul and hijacked Ordonez’s UPS delivery truck.

Police chased the truck north on the Turnpike and onto I-75 and finally the streets of Southwest Broward County until the truck became stuck in the traffic-choked intersection. Alexander and Hill were killed in the gun battle. It remains unclear if Frank Ordonez was killed during the gunfight, or before his truck came to a stop. Officers from Miami-Dade, Pembroke Pines, Miramar and the Florida Highway Patrol fired their weapons.

In October, Haggard blasted law enforcement for withholding ballistic tests that would show whose bullets killed Frank Ordonez and Cutshaw. He also filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the Ordonez and Cutshaw families and he produced a witness who claimed police fired the first shots

“It was absolutely pure recklessness. There was no tactical strategy. They tried to box in two kidnappers and used civilians as human shields. They went in guns blazing without any regard for human life,” Haggard said at the time.

At that same press conference, Ordonez’s mother Luz Apolimario said the awful feeling of her son’s death will stick with her throughout her entire life.

“I see the girls [her granddaughters] all the time,” she said. “It’s hard. The oldest one feels it and asks for her father.”

Latest Stories

  • Republican U.S. judges choose Constitution over Trump as election fraud cases keep failing

    Federal judges appointed by Republican and Democratic presidents alike have struck down the Trump campaign’s allegations of widespread voter fraud in every case on which they have ruled, according to a Yahoo News review of post-election federal complaints.

  • Omar renews push to 'cancel rent and mortgage payments' during pandemic

    Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed the legislation in April but concerns about an impending wave of evictions has continued to grow.

  • Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

    The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

  • Republican lawmaker likens Trump vote-fraud crusade to the search for Bigfoot

    U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., told the Yahoo News "Skullduggery" podcast that President Trump's supporters claiming voter fraud share a lot in common with the people searching for Bigfoot.

  • Michigan judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    A federal judge in Michigan declined to reprimand President Trump's campaign for submitting a court document that opposing lawyers said was purposefully misleading.

  • India Muslim man arrested under 'love jihad' law

    He is the first to be arrested under a controversial anti-conversion law passed last month.

  • Murderers and rapists could be barred from claiming asylum as part of Priti Patel's crackdown on immigration

    Murderers and rapists to be prevented from claiming asylum, says Priti Patel, after the Jamaican deportation flight row. In an interview with The Telegraph, the Home Secretary said it was “completely wrong” that convicted killers and rapists released from jail should be able to exploit the asylum system to remain in the UK. She also indicated that asylum will be “streamlined” to prevent migrants making multiple claims that can be lodged and heard hours or even minutes before their removal. It will be part of a major reform of Britain’s “completely broken” asylum system, which is due to be unveiled in the new year. Her comments came after a murderer, two rapists and two would-be killers were among 23 criminals who escaped deportation to Jamaica early on Wednesday morning after lodging 11th hour appeals including claims for asylum. One was removed from the flight just minutes before the flight after a judge granted a stay.

  • VP-elect Harris picks Tina Flournoy to be her chief of staff

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named Tina Flournoy, a veteran Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons, as her chief of staff, the transition team announced Thursday. Flournoy's appointment as Harris' top staffer adds to a team of advisers led by Black women. Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian heritage, is the nation's first female vice president.

  • Project Veritas’ New CNN Bombshell: Jeff Zucker Thinks Rudy Giuliani Is ‘Crazy’

    Earlier this week, Project Veritas released the first of what it promised would be many shocking revelations from CNN’s internal editorial meetings, which founder James O’Keefe appears to have infiltrated and recorded over the course of several weeks.First, the right-wing group tried to make hay out of the fact that one high-level CNN staffer considered Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be racist—while simultaneously misidentifying the staffer in question. Their latest bombshell? CNN President Jeff Zucker thinks Rudy Giuliani is “crazy.”According to Project Veritas’ website, O’Keefe believes it will be “virtually impossible for the American public to take CNN’s reporting seriously after listening to these tapes.” And yet, once again, nothing that Zucker has said should surprise anyone who has been paying attention to Giuliani, especially in the weeks since Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.“There is a term for what Rudy Giuliani is suspected of being, which is ‘useful idiot,’” a voice identified as Zucker’s can be heard saying in a tape made just a couple of days after the man formerly known as “America’s mayor” started pushing material supposedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop.He goes on to call Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the election a “really important story,” adding, “It gets tied to the Hunter Biden email disinformation campaign. That’s the way we do this, because it’s all tied and part-and-parcel of one. I know Washington is working on putting that all together.”In a more recent call, when another staff member suggests that the “real craziness is the client,” referring to President Trump, “not the lawyers,” the voice ID’d as Zucker agrees before saying, “I think you raise a good point about not just pawning it off on the crazy legal team, but the client is the one who is directing the crazy legal team.”Other comments from Zucker that seem to have outraged Project Veritas concern the baseless allegations of pedophilia against Biden that circulated online, especially among QAnon Facebook groups, in the run-up to the election.“The president of the United States has just retweeted a post accusing Joe Biden of being a pedophile to his 86 million followers which is just beyond,” he says on another tape. “You know it also is just unacceptable that the president of the United States is trafficking in this and doing it.”Once again, an exposé intended to make Zucker and CNN look bad has only revealed that they are simply adhering to reality.Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is RacistRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Taiwan says trade deal would show U.S. support in face of China pressure

    A bilateral trade deal between Taiwan and the United States would reinforce U.S. support for the democratic island in the face of "unrelenting intimidation" from China, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has long angled for a trade deal with its most important diplomatic and military backer, and in August Tsai announced a relaxation on imports of U.S. pork and beef, removing a stumbling block.

  • EU extends ban on Pakistan's airline from flying to Europe

    The European Union’s aviation safety agency has extended a ban imposed on Pakistan's state-run airline this year barring it from flying to Europe after a plane crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi, a spokesman said Friday. At the time — and while the probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash was still underway — authorities acknowledged that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots, 260 out of 860, had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines subsequently grounded 150 of its pilots while a probe by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority into the other pilots is still ongoing.

  • Kamala Harris has so far picked an all-women staff to aid her in the White House

    The Biden-Harris transition team announced Thursday that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will name Tina Flournoy to be her chief of staff, and add Rohini Kosoglu as domestic policy adviser and Nancy McEldowney as national security adviser. All three women will bring years of Washington experience to their jobs, and add to Harris' so far all-women team.Flournoy has decades of political experience, starting as an adviser to Rev. Jesse Jackson's presidential campaign in the 1988 along with Donna Brazile and other Black women. Flournoy was later chief of staff to former President Bill Clinton, and held leading roles in Al Gore's presidential campaign, the 1992 Clinton transition, the Democratic National Convention, and more. Kosoglu has meanwhile been Harris' chief of staff on the Senate and in her presidential campaign. McEldowney has years of foreign policy experience, including as ambassador to Bulgaria during the George W. Bush administration.Harris earlier this week named Symone Sanders and Ashley Etienne, both Black women, to lead her communications team. Sanders was a top adviser to President-elect Joe Biden on the campaign trail, while Etienne advised both former President Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The Donald goes down to Georgia

  • Philippines police threaten social distancing violators with caning

    Philippine police on Friday threatened to cane people who violate social distancing protocols as the Southeast Asian nation fights the spread of the coronavirus during the festive season. The Philippines celebrates one of the world's longest Christmas seasons, starting as early as September, and crowds have started to flock to sprawling malls and shopping centres despite the pandemic. Police general Cesar Binag, commander of the coronavirus task force, told a news conference that police and soldiers would patrol in public areas in the capital Manila, the hotspot of COVID-19 cases, carrying 1 meter rattan sticks to measure distancing.

  • Attorney for Jared Kushner and a Trump fundraiser investigated by DOJ in alleged bribery-for-pardon scheme

    The New York Times reported that a lawyer for President Trump's son-in-law was investigated by the Justice Department this summer.

  • Council won't appoint new prosecutor in Breonna Taylor case

    A council of Kentucky prosecutors said Friday it does not have the legal authority to appoint another special prosecutor in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, despite a plea from Taylor's mother. Tamika Palmer had petitioned the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council in October for a new special prosecutor to investigate police actions in her daughter’s death. In September, a grand jury declined to indict any Louisville police officers on charges connected to Taylor's shooting death during a warrant search.

  • U.S. economy adds 245,000 jobs in November, a 'red flag that momentum is waning'

    The last jobs report to be released this year has arrived, and it's a major disappointment.The Labor Department on Friday said the U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November, which was down from the 440,000 jobs economists were expecting, CNBC reports. It was also "by far the lowest monthly total since the economy started its halting recovery," NBC News reports. In October, 610,000 jobs were added, the Labor Department says. The unemployment rate in November also dipped from 6.9 percent to 6.7 percent."Today's report is a firm reminder that we're not out of the woods yet," Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao said, per CNBC. “Even with a vaccine on the horizon, many are bracing for a long winter ahead."This disappointing report comes as COVID-19 cases spike around the United States, prompting states to implement new restrictions. The jobs numbers offered a "red flag that momentum is waning," The Washington Post's Heather Long wrote, while former White House deputy press secretary and CNBC contributor Tony Fratto said that although the addition of 245,000 jobs "would be a very good normal jobs day," this "isn't a normal jobs day and so it's quite a horrible number."Politico's Ben White echoed that sentiment, writing that "the pace of jobs coming back is heading toward zero" and adding that "it's quite possible, given the pace we are on, that we could return to net job losses in December, especially with no new stimulus."More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The Donald goes down to Georgia

  • Lebanon investigates death of former customs official

    Lebanese authorities are investigating the killing of a retired customs officer in what a leading politician described as a "terrible incident". Colonel Munir Abu Rjeili was found dead in his home on Wednesday in Qartaba, some 40 km (25 miles) northeast of Beirut, with a blow to the head, a security source said. Leading Druze politician Walid Jumblatt asked on Twitter on Thursday what was behind the killing.

  • Joe Biden asks Anthony Fauci, the federal coronavirus expert, to become his chief medical adviser

    Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a top official dealing with the pandemic.

  • Palestinians: West Bank teen wounded by Israeli gunfire dies

    A 13-year-old Palestinian died on Friday after being shot by Israeli troops during clashes with a stone-throwing crowd in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency reported. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Ali Abu Alia was hit in the stomach and died later at a hospital. The Israeli military said “dozens of rioters” hurled rocks at Israeli soldiers and border police, who responded with “riot dispersal means.”

  • Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon

    President Trump reportedly needs no encouragement to start praising the dangerous, baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.The most pressing matter for federal Republicans right now is the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia, which will determine control of the body. But in a meeting with advisers and top Senate Republicans about that matter, Trump totally derailed the conversation by bringing up QAnon, people familiar with the discussion tell The Washington Post.Trump is reportedly not thrilled with Georgia and that fact that it flipped for President-elect Joe Biden, and is publicly upset with Republican leaders in the state who haven't somehow overturned the election for him. So even though Republican advisers say Trump's help is "key to convincing his die-hard supporters to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue" in the January runoff election, the president isn't thrilled about doing so, the Post reports. "Advisers say he has been frustrated at how some GOP senators have criticized him," leading Trump to appear "disinterested" when discussing Senate campaign plans, the Post continues.That was clear in a recent meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), and other aides. As they discussed Georgia's Senate races, Trump brought up the QAnon-supporting soon-to-be congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene. Trump mispronounced the name of the group as "Q-an-uhn," and then said supporters of the theory that purports Democrats are a cannibalistic, pedophilic cabal "basically believe in good government," people familiar tell the Post. Everyone reportedly went silent until White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows mentioned he had "never heard it described that way," the Post reports.Trump has been asked to denounce QAnon several times, but usually gives the theory his tacit approval instead.More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The Donald goes down to Georgia