A year later, death of mother shot in front of her son in her car remains unsolved

Christina Perry

A year after a woman was found shot in the back inside her own car, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,050 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Christina Perry, 35, of Italian Village, was driving her then 13-year-old son to his father's house after a basketball game on Oct. 25, 2020.

Around 8:15 p.m. that night, Perry's car was in the 1000 block of Studer Avenue on the city's South Side. A dark-colored car came up directly behind them and began shooting, striking Perry in the back.

More: Fatal shooting of mother on way home from son's basketball game remains unsolved

She was rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and into surgery, where she died the next morning from her injuries.

Following Perry's death, her husband said he believed her death may have been the result of a road rage incident.

Perry had worked at the Ohio Hospital for Psychiatry and was saving to buy a house.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or submit a tip online at www.stopcrime.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: A year later, mother's shooting death in front of son remains unsolved