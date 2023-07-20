A year later, an indictment but no body and no court date in Jimmie Jay Lee case. See update

Jimmie "Jay" Lee

Oxford Police Department officials said they continue to search for the body of Jimmie "Jay" Lee, who was last seen more than a year ago leaving the Campus Walk Apartments on July 8, 2022.

"Our investigation is still open," said Jeff McCutchen, Oxford chief of police. "We are still receiving evidence from different sources. If you have any information, we ask that you contact us."

Since Lee's disappearance, Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. has been indicted on a capital murder charge in relation to the disappearance of Lee, who was a member of the Oxford LGBTQ+ community and who was known for posting makeup tutorials and personal life updates on TikTok and other social media outlets.

Herrington Jr., a 22-year-old recent Ole Miss graduate from Grenada at the time, was first arrested on a murder charge July 22, 2022, two weeks after Lee’s disappearance.

Herrington later filed a lawsuit through his attorney Kevin Horan of Grenada claiming he had been illegally jailed, that the court had no direct evidence to implicate him in Lee’s murder and that detectives made the arrest after tracking Lee and Herrington’s movements through social networking applications and surveillance footage, according to the Oct. 3 lawsuit.

Herrington Jr. was released on a $250,000 bond in early December, but Herrington was later indicted in March this year by a Lafayette County Grand Jury on a capital murder charge in Lee's death.

Lafayette County District Attorney's Office Victim's Advocate Lindsey Hopkins said Herrington Jr. remains out on bond and that no court date has been set for Herrington on the murder charge.

Hopkins was not aware of the status of Herrington's case against the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, and the sheriff's office declined to comment on the lawsuit, referring all questions to the Oxford Police Department as the investigating authority. A spokesperson for the Oxford Police Department was not aware of the status of Herrington's lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.

Calls to Herrington's Attorney Kevin Horan were not returned.

“We know this case hit our community hard," McCutchen said. "Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the Lee family and finding Jay Lee is still our focus. We will not close the investigation until Jay is brought home."

In a video provided by Oxford Police, Jimmie Lee Jr. asks for help to find his missing son, Ole Miss student Jimmie "Jay" Lee.

People with tips in the case are asked to contact Oxford PD at 662-232-2400, University PD at 662-915-7234, CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477, or direct message the agencies on the organization's social media accounts. Facebook: @OxfordMSPolice or @OleMissPolice or Twitter: @OxfordPolice or @OleMissPolice.

