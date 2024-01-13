A year later, no arrests in bat attack on ex-Paterson councilman William McKoy

PATERSON — A year has passed with no arrests being made in the vicious baseball bat attack on former Paterson Councilman William McKoy, who served on the city’s governing body for 20 years.

Paterson law enforcement officials did not respond this week when asked for information about the investigation.

Authorities have not revealed whether they have any theory on what prompted the assault. But community activists say they believe the attack was connected to McKoy’s role in politics. The attackers did not rob McKoy, police have said.

Two men wearing masks and wielding bats pounced on McKoy on the morning of Jan. 13, 2023 as he left his home on his way to his job in the Jersey City school district, police said on the day of the incident. The men had been waiting for McKoy in a parked vehicle. The attackers reportedly fled when a neighbor emerged.

'This has taken far too long'

“This has taken far too long,” said Ernest Rucker, an activist and longtime political supporter of McKoy. “They need to restart this case and do whatever they need to do to find out who did this.”

Rucker said he was disappointed that there has been no community outrage over the unsolved attack on a civil leader with a long track record of public service. “That was a gangster move,” Rucker said of the assault

Neither Mayor Andre Sayegh nor City Council President Alex Mendez, who represents the 3rd Ward where McKoy lives, responded when asked for comment about the lack of arrests in the case.

The former councilman suffered minor injuries in the assault. McKoy also did not comment on the case.

When did McKoy serve?

McKoy served on the council from 2000 through June 2020. He was beaten in that year’s 3rd Ward race by Mendez, who ended up getting charged with election fraud crimes in a criminal case that’s still pending.

McKoy and Mendez both have taken out nominating petitions to run in Paterson’s upcoming ward elections in May.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: A year later, no arrest in bat attack on William McKoy