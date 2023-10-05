A year later, PFL’s Kayla Harrison of ATT has grown as a fighter & more importantly as a person

What a career thus far for Kayla Harrison.

So many accomplishments, successes, but even with those highs, there are lows.

Harrison learned plenty about herself following her first MMA defeat — last year during the PFL Championships. After beating Larissa Pacheco twice in her PFL career, Pacheco got the better of her in their third battle in 2022.

Being undefeated entering those PFL finals and with all the achievements and accolades, leading to their latest physical encounter in a PFL cage, Harrison found herself in a robotic state of body and mind.

She needed a break, something very much missing. During her year away from the cage, she learned to take care of herself. Spiritually uplifting and presently healthy, she now lives for the moment instead of racing toward what’s next.

Smelling flowers, tough at first, a new process for sure, but Harrison is in a better state of mind as a fighter and more importantly, as a person.

Harrison makes her PFL return at the PFL Championships on Nov. 24, but this time she will not be competing for a title and another $1 million in the main event. Harrison (15-1) faces veteran fighter Julia Budd (17-6) on the main card via ESPN+ at The Anthem in Washington D.C. That will be in the featherweight division, a change from the heavier lightweight division. She will watch/cheer for ATT teammates vying for a championship (and $1-million), including light heavyweight Josh Silveira.

Check out: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/article278145207.html

Here is my video interview with the two-time PFL champion, two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist, two-time mom and all-time good person Kayla Harrison of ATT.

Kayla on The Go

Harrison always trains hard with not much down time. She, go-go-go-go, ever since her youthful days growing up on the mat. It paid off with two Olympic gold medals in judo to become the first U.S. athlete (male or female) to win Olympic gold in that sporting discipline.

NOTE: In 2023, Harrison was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame.

Joining American Top Team in Coconut Creek seemed the perfect fit for this dedicated athlete. She received outstanding coaching, sparring at the award-winning gym.

Parlaying that training into her MMA foray, Harrison signed with PFL, and she became the face the building MMA brand which incorporates a regular season and playoff format -- quite different from the other MMA organizations.

Harrison’s grit, determination, confidence, ability springboard her to two PFL championships, winning $1-million in each title fight victory. The great boxer Mike Tyson even strapped the prestigious championship belt around her waist in front of a raucous crowd in 2019 (after beating Pacheco) at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.

Away from battle, Harrison made time for community efforts/projects, giving back, and even started her own endeavor the Fearless Foundation https://www.fearlessfoundation.org/.

NOTE: In 2020, Harrison acquired full custody of her niece, Kyla, and nephew, Emery. Halloween will be a treat for the Harrisons — mom and kids.

For more info and updates on PFL: PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

My MMA and Pro Wrestling Talk on the Web and Social Media

Web: http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/