A year later, reward in fatal Montgomery shooting case raised to $2,500

A year after a deadly Montgomery shooting, a reward for information has increased to $2,500.

On Sept. 9, 2022, Adarius "Lil D" Felder, 24, was killed at Midtown Oaks Apartments in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. The identity of the shooter remains unknown.

Along with a $1,500 reward from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Montgomery City Council member Oronde Mitchell is contributing $1,000 to the reward.

CrimeStoppers said Felder's family is asking the public for answers.

Anyone with information should call Montgomery police, or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure to get a tip ID and password in order to communicate with investigators if there are follow-up questions.

