A year later, the search for missing Hempfield man continues

Apr. 7—It's been a year full of unanswered questions for the Schoener family of Hempfield.

Marcus Schoener was last seen April 8, 2020, along Wencliff Lane walking away from his family's home. His parents and younger brother don't know where he is or if he is OK.

"We just want answers. We just want him to come home or call us," said his mother, Jennifer Schoener. "That's all we want."

State police, Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety and a search and rescue team from Rapid Response Services on Wednesday searched in an area near the Schoener's home. Marcus Schoener's 20th birthday was last month.

State police said he was last seen around 7 a.m. and he left his cell phone, laptop and money at home. He was a senior at Hempfield Area High School and had a history of mental health issues and depression. Troopers said a handgun was reported missing from the home.

Police said he was wearing a burgundy plaid jacket, pants, a ball cap and orange and white Puma sneakers. Marcus Schoener has brown hair and eyes. He stands about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Over the past year, the family has tried to block it out, but the memories and questions are always bubbling under the surface. It was unusual for him to leave in such a manner, but Jennifer Schoener said she was happy investigators were looking for him.

"We just want closure. It's all you can say, 'I want closure,'" Jennifer Schoener said. "I want him to come home."

"Door's always open for him," his father Jon Schoener said.

Anyone with information on Marcus Schoener's whereabouts can call state police at 724-832-3288 or contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 800-4PA-TIPS or submit a tip online.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .