The Latest: Airports hit in stormy California

In this still image taken from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, traffic is stopped along Interstate 80 because of multiple spinouts, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Truckee, Calif. Northern California and southern Oregon residents are bracing for a "bomb cyclone" weather phenomenon that's expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year. The National Weather Service says the storm expected Tuesday into Wednesday could be like nothing experienced in the area for 20 years. (Caltrans via AP)

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on the wintry weather in the U.S. (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

Stormy weather and a power outage have affected two Northern California airports as a storm hits the region.

KPIX-TV says the Federal Aviation Administration imposed a ground delay at San Francisco International Airport Tuesday because of the weather, cutting the number of arrivals in half.

The airport reported several hundred delayed flights and about two dozen cancellations.

Oakland International Airport lost power for about 90 minutes Tuesday evening, shutting down its security checks and causing some flight delays and a couple of diversions.

It’s unclear what caused the outage but it came as thousands of people in Oakland and further south lost power during the storm.

___

7:25 p.m.

A highway over the Sierra Nevada has been reopened after a 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch was closed by a snowstorm.

Interstate 80 north of Lake Tahoe was closed Tuesday afternoon so crews could clear the roadway following numerous spinouts and collisions.

The highway reopened in both directions Tuesday evening but chains are required for most vehicles to the Nevada state line.

Snow also closed several other mountain roadways in Northern California because of crashes, spinouts and snowbound cars.

The Lake Tahoe area is under a winter storm warning through Thanksgiving with forecasts of possible blizzard conditions beginning Tuesday night.

___

6:35 p.m.

Some lanes on a highway over the Sierra Nevada is moving again, but a 40-mile (64-kilometers) stretch is still closed north of Lake Tahoe because of a powerful snowstorm.

The California Highway Patrol says eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 was released Tuesday afternoon after crews cleared the roadway following numerous spinouts and collisions.

Westbound traffic is still being held at Truckee, California, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of the California-Nevada line. Authorities don’t have an estimate of when those lanes will reopen.

The Lake Tahoe area is under a winter storm warning through Thanksgiving.

The National Weather Service says winds gusting up to 85 mph (136 kph) could create blizzard conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow possible at elevations above 7,000 feet (2,130 meters).

___

4:45 p.m.

A snowstorm in the Sierra Nevada has shut down a highway in the mountains west of the Nevada-California line.

The California Highway Patrol said traffic on U.S. Interstate 80 was being held Tuesday on both sides of Donner Pass north of Lake Tahoe so crews could clear the highway of multiple spinouts and collisions.

There was no immediate report of any serious injuries. Authorities didn’t have an estimated time for reopening the interstate.

The Tahoe area is under a winter storm warning through Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says winds gusting up to 85 mph could create blizzard conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with up to 2 feet (1 meter) of snow possible at elevations above 7,000 feet (2,130 meters).

___

4:40 p.m.

Authorities are reporting downed trees, power outages and heavy snow on mountain passes as a “bomb cyclone” approaches the Northern California and southern Oregon coast.

The storm will make landfall in Oregon on Tuesday afternoon, then shift south toward California.

Trees are down across U.S. Highway 101 just north of the California border in Oregon. Sporadic power outages are being reported across the region. Some coastal hotels say they’re prepared for big storms.

Winds are gusting at 70 mph (113 kph) in coastal areas, and waves of up to 32 feet (10 meters) are expected. A bomb cyclone is a rapid drop in air pressure.

The National Weather Service is urging people to wait to travel for Thanksgiving until the weather improves.

It comes as a snowstorm snarled travel in Colorado and Wyoming and is expected to move into the Midwest.

___

4:25 p.m.

One person has been killed, and two others have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash during a powerful snowstorm that moved through Colorado.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler says a tractor-trailer jackknifed and was hit by two other semitrucks and a pickup on Interstate 70 near Vail early Tuesday. One of the truck’s fuel tanks burst.

The Vail Daily reports a hazardous-materials team was called in to clean up the leaking fuel.