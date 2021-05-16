The Latest: Fauci says pandemic highlights racism's impact

  • Bodies of suspected Covid-19 victims are seen in shallow graves buried in the sand near a cremation ground on the banks of Ganges River in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
  • Several bodies are seen buried in shallow graves on the banks of Ganges river in Prayagraj, India. Saturday, May 15, 2021. Police are reaching out to villagers in northern India to investigate the recovery of bodies buried in shallow sand graves or washing up on the Ganges River banks, prompting speculation on social media that they were the remains of COVID-19 victims. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
  • FILE - IN this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, A family walks past Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Florida's major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios-Orlando were allowed Saturday, May 15, 2021 to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on attractions, in line or riding a tram or other transportation.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
  • A child wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus holds a dinosaur shaped balloon walks at a public park in Beijing, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
  • A child eats from a pot as she eyes the camera in the Penha Brasil favela where families have started relocating during the coronavirus pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Over 200 families live in the Penha Brasil community, one of the new slums that are sprouting up around Brazil's largest city, inhabited mostly by newly unemployed workers who lost their jobs and homes as a result of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine lie in a box during a vaccine campaign at the Vaccine Village in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
  • A woman enjoys the sun at Plaka beach on the Aegean island of Naxos, Greece, Friday, May 14, 2021. Greece launched its tourism season Friday amid a competitive scramble across the Mediterranean to lure vacationers emerging from lockdowns. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • The employee of a pub rolls a stack of chairs onto the market place in Heidelberg, Germany, Saturday, May 15, 2021. After months of lockdown, the Southwest is loosening the reins on Corona rules significantly. From Saturday on, openings in gastronomy, tourism and leisure are possible. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)
  • Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel receives her first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from Dr. Vin Diwakar at Guys Hospital in London, Saturday May 15, 2021. (Stefan Rousseu/PA via AP)
  • Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a press conference about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, in London, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
  • A man receives the second shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from a health worker at a vaccination center in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chuadary)
  • Policemen stand next to the bodies buried in shallow graves on the banks of Ganges river in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Police are reaching out to villagers in northern India to investigate the recovery of bodies buried in shallow sand graves or washing up on the Ganges River banks, prompting speculation on social media that they were the remains of COVID-19 victims. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
  • People wait for their turn to receive the second shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chuadary)
  • Linda Zeigler, of nurse with St. Clair Health, administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Jameson Cooley, 12, of Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pa., at a clinic organized by St. Clair Health and the Carnegie Boys and Girls Club to vaccinate youth ages 12 and older, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Carnegie, Pa. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
  • Myat Myat, of Pittsburgh, Pa. second from right, receives a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as her children Theinlar Soesan, 11, Lawon Kyai, 3, and Naylen Yeng, 8, look on, at a clinic organized by Age-Friendly Greater Pittsburgh, Free the Vaccine and Lively Pittsburgh to serve the Bhutanese community, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Whitehall Presbyterian Church in Whitehall, Pa. The clinic featured a pop-up experience including Bhutanese music, samosas and chai, and a Polaroid photo opportunity to encourage people to get vaccinated. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
  • Linda Zeigler, of nurse with St. Clair Health, administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Anita Murphy, 12, of Brookline, at a clinic organized by St. Clair Health and the Carnegie Boys and Girls Club to vaccinate youth ages 12 and older, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Carnegie, Pa. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
1 / 16

Virus Outbreak India

Bodies of suspected Covid-19 victims are seen in shallow graves buried in the sand near a cremation ground on the banks of Ganges River in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA — The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States said Sunday that “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic.

COVID-19 has highlighted “our own society’s failings,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a graduation ceremony for Emory University.

Speaking by webcast from Washington, Fauci told the graduates in Atlanta that many members of minority groups work in essential jobs where they might be exposed to the coronavirus. He also said they are more likely to become infected if exposed because of medical conditions such as hypertension, chronic lung disease, diabetes or obesity.

“Now, very few of these comorbidities have racial determinants,” Fauci said. “Almost all relate to the social determinants of health dating back to disadvantageous conditions that some people of color find themselves in from birth regarding the availability of an adequate diet, access to health care and the undeniable effects of racism in our society.”

Fauci said correcting societal wrongs will take a commitment of decades, and he urged the graduates to be part of the solution.

—-

— India finds hundreds of bodies buried in riverbanks as the prices for cremations soar

UK gears up for big reopening but fast-spreading virus variant first found in India threatens future plans

Turkey eases some COVID-19 restrictions but keeps curfews on for weeknights and weekends

— Barefaced, footloose: New Orleans eases masking, OKs dancing

— Nepal scales back Hindu chariot festival amid virus surge

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

___

SANAA, Yemen - Yemen’s soccer association said the country’s national team coach died Sunday from COVID-19.

The Yemen Football Association says Sami al-Naash died in a hospital in the southern port city of Aden.

Local reports say al-Naash was infected while in a camp for the national team in the southern province of Shabwa last month.

Yemen’s national team was preparing for three games in the coming weeks in hopes to qualify for the Asian Cup and the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar. Yemen is playing in Group D along with Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Singapore, and the Palestinian territories.

The country, which has been convulsed by civil war since 2014, has been experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases that has overwhelmed Yemen’s depleted medical facilities.

___

KATHMANDU, Nepal — A special chartered flight filled mostly with U.S. nationals, stranded in Nepal because of a lockdown imposed last month, was flying out of the Himalayan nation on Sunday.

It is the first flight taking foreign nationals out of Nepal who have been stuck there since a lockdown was imposed in April in an attempt to stop spiking cases of COVID-19.

Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal official Raj Kumar Chhetri said the Qatar Airways flight was fully packed with 270 passengers, most headed for the United States. There will be two more similar flights later in the week.

Nepal has been recording its highest number of daily new cases and deaths this month, while the country struggles with shortages of hospital beds, medication and oxygen for patients. Nepal so far has reported 5,000 deaths from COVID-19.

___

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest say a member of the Icelandic delegation has tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test Sunday came a day after a member of Poland’s delegation also tested positive during a routine test at the Ahoy venue in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam that is hosting the popular music event this week.

The positive tests mean that the Polish and Icelandic delegations were to miss the presentation Sunday afternoon of all 39 nations taking part in the contest.

The event was canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is going ahead this year with a strict regime of testing, social distancing and hygiene among all the performers, staff and thousands of fans who are allowed to attend a series of dress rehearsals, two semifinals and the May 22 grand final.

___

BERLIN — The head of Germany’s independent vaccine advisory panel says it’s likely that everyone will have to get vaccinated again next year against COVID-19.

Thomas Mertens told the Funke newspaper group in comments published Sunday that there isn’t yet enough data to say when exactly booster shots will be needed, and officials will have to wait a few months to see whether protection against the coronavirus weakens in some groups.

But he stressed that “the virus won’t leave us again” and so the vaccinations currently under way won’t be the last. He added: “In principle, we have to prepare for everyone possibly having to refresh their vaccine protection next year.”

Nearly 30.4 million people in Germany, or 36.5% of the population, had received at least one vaccine shot by Friday. More than 9 million, or 10.9% of the population, had been fully vaccinated.

___

LONDON — Travelers in England were packing their bags, bartenders were polishing their glasses and performers were warming up as Britain prepared Sunday for a major step out of lockdown — but with clouds of worry on the horizon.

Excitement at the reopening of travel and hospitality vied with anxiety that a more contagious virus variant first found in India is spreading fast and could delay further plans to reopen.

Cases of the variant have more than doubled in a week in the U.K., defying a sharp nationwide downward trend in infections and deaths won by hard-earned months of restrictions and a rapid vaccination campaign. A surge testing and stepped-up vaccination effort was being conducted in the northern England areas hardest hit by that variant.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the variant, formally known as B.1.617.2, is more transmissible than the U.K.’s main strain and “it is likely it will become the dominant variant.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said if the new variant causes a big surge in cases, it could scupper plans to relax restrictions more fully on June 21.

___

NEW DELHI — Police are reaching out to villagers in northern India to investigate the recovery of bodies buried in shallow sand graves or washing up on the Ganges River banks. There’s been speculation on social media that they are the remains of COVID-19 victims.

In jeeps and boats, police are using portable loudspeakers asking people not to dispose of bodies in rivers.

On Friday, rains exposed the cloth coverings of bodies buried on the riverbank in Prayagraj, a city in Uttar Pradesh state. A state government spokesman on Sunday denied local media reports that more than 1,000 corpses of COVID-19 victims were recovered from rivers in the past two weeks.

But others say COVID-19 deaths in the countryside are rising.

Ramesh Kumar Singh, a member of Bondhu Mahal Samiti, a philanthropic organization that helps cremate bodies, said the number of deaths is very high in rural areas, and poor people have been disposing of the bodies in the river because of the exorbitant cost of performing the last rites and a shortage of wood. The cremation cost has tripled up to 15,000 rupees ($210).

___

LIMA, Peru — After Joel Bautista died of a heart attack last month in Peru, his family tried unsuccessfully to find an available grave at four different cemeteries. After four days, they resorted to digging a hole in his garden.

The excavation in a poor neighborhood in the capital city of Lima was broadcast live on television, attracting the attention of authorities and prompting them to offer the family a space on the rocky slopes of a cemetery.

“If there is no solution, then there will be a space here,” Yeni Bautista told The Associated Press, explaining the family’s decision to dig at the foot of a tropical hibiscus tree after her brother’s body began to decompose.

The same plight is shared by other families across Peru.

After struggling to control the coronavirus pandemic for more than a year, the country now faces a parallel crisis: a lack of cemetery space. The problem affects everyone, not just relatives of COVID-19 victims, and some families have acted on their own, digging clandestine graves in areas surrounding some of Lima’s 65 cemeteries.

__

BEIJING — A COVID-19 outbreak in Mongolia appears to be easing after a six weeks in which the sparsely populated country’s coronavirus death toll rose from 15 to 219.

Authorities on Sunday reported 541 new cases and two deaths in the latest 24-hour period, China’s Xinhua News Agency said. It was the sixth straight day of under 600 new cases, and down from a peak of 1,356 cases about two weeks ago.

Coffee shops, gyms and swimming pools were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity this weekend as the Mongolian government continued a gradual lifting of restrictions following a four-week lockdown that ended May 8, Xinhua said.

A ban on restaurants, bars, religious services and large gatherings for sports and cultural events remained in effect, the Chinese news agency said.

The total number of confirmed cases has increased since the beginning of April from 8,841 to 48,642. ___

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s interior ministry on Sunday lifted a full lockdown that had ordered people to stay home to fight COVID-19 infections, shifting to a less-restrictive program that still involved curfews on weeknights and weekends.

The ministry called the steps that apply from Monday to June 1 a “gradual normalization.”

Shopping malls will be able to reopen. Some businesses will remain closed, including gyms and cafes, but restaurants will be able to offer take away in addition to delivery. Preschools will resume in-person education but upper grades will continue remote learning.

Turks can return to their workplaces but will have to stay home from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays and all day Saturday and Sunday, with the exception of walking to a market to buy food. Civil servants will continue working remotely or in shifts in offices. Foreign tourists and workers with special permits are exempt.

The Turkish government introduced a full lockdown end of April to curb a surge in infections and deaths, following record daily cases above 60,000. Saturday’s health ministry statistics show 11,472 new cases. The total death toll is 44,537.

___

SEOUL — The Asian Football Confederation has announced North Korea has pulled out of qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

“The (AFC) has today confirmed the withdrawal of the DPR Korea Football Association from the Asian Qualifiers,” the AFC said in a statement on Sunday.

Pyongyang has not yet given an official reason for pulling out of next month’s qualifiers for the tournament, to be held in Qatar in November and December 2022, but South Korean media has reported that it is because of concerns over COVID-19.

Due to the spread of the virus, there have been no qualifiers in Asia since November 2019 and in order to reduce travel as the games resume, the AFC has ruled that all group matches in the second round of qualification will be played in hubs. ___

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios-Orlando were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when outdoors, except when on attractions, in line or riding transportation.

Florida’s major theme parks are adjusting face mask policies after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened its recommendations on Thursday as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Masks remain mandatory indoors, except in restaurants when seated or actively eating and drinking.

SeaWorld Orlando and its sister park, Tampa’s Busch Gardens, are allowing guests who say they are fully vaccinated to remove their masks throughout the parks. The two parks will not require proof of vaccination but are asking guests to “respectfully comply.”

___

MILAN — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi was released from Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital on Saturday, where he was treated for complications related to an earlier bout with coronavirus.

The 84-year-old Berlusconi, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last September, has been in and out of the hospital in recent weeks. He was most recently admitted last Monday. He also spent 24 days in the hospital under medical supervision in April.

The three-time former premier and media mogul left the hospital without passing in front of photographers and television cameras waiting outside. Last year, Berlusconi spent 10 days at the same hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19. He also received a pacemaker several years ago.

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci says pandemic exposed 'undeniable effects of racism'

    The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States said Sunday that “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic. “COVID-19 has shone a bright light on our own society’s failings,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a graduation ceremony for Emory University. Speaking by webcast from Washington, Fauci told the graduates in Atlanta that many members of minority groups work in essential jobs where they might be exposed to the coronavirus.

  • British doctors join India's Covid battle with virtual appointments

    Good news has been scarce in India of late. But, on Friday morning, Professor Parag Singhal, a consultant endocrinologist, let out a long sigh of relief. A 57-year-old woman admitted to a Covid-19 care centre at the Centre Point Hotel in the western city of Nagpur was being discharged after a week-long battle against Covid-19. But Prof Singhal, who recommended placing the patient on oxygen and prescribed her steroids, doesn’t work in India. He dons scrubs over 4,500 miles away in the Somerset seaside town of Weston-super-Mare. Over the previous month, he has woken one hour early to provide daily Zoom teleconsultations to 20 Covid-19 positive patients in India before his usual shift at Weston General Hospital. If he can, he takes on more appointments during his lunch hour. “My motto is very simple, even if we manage to save one life we have done something and we have contributed,” said Prof Singhal, who moved to the United Kingdom from India in 1994. Officially, 262,000 Indians have died from Covid-19 and the last week has seen the average daily death toll exceed 4,000 for the first time.

  • Houston's elusive tiger named India found safe, headed for sanctuary

    A tiger seen wandering a Houston neighborhood was headed to a sanctuary after police released video of the captured animal being bottle fed, petted.

  • New COVID-19 vaccine strategy may focus on giving more people their first dose: Ong Ye Kung

    The next phase of Singapore's mass vaccination exercise could see emphasis placed on ensuring more people receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while allowing for a longer waiting period before their second doses are administered.

  • Nurses union calls on CDC to revise new mask guidance

    The largest nurses union in the U.S. called on the CDC Saturday to reverse guidance issued this week that allows for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to go maskless while participating in indoor and outdoor activities.Details: National Nurses United executive director Bonnie Castillo said in a statement the new guidance is "not based on science, does not protect public health, and threatens the lives of patients, nurses, and other frontline workers across the country."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Now is not the time to relax protective measures, and we are outraged that the CDC has done just that while we are still in the midst of the deadliest pandemic in a century."Castillo The other side: CDC director Rochelle Walensky noted when the guidelines were issued Thursday that few people vaccinated against the coronavirus had become infected with it, that "transmission seems rarer still" and the vaccines seem to protect against known variants in the U.S., per the New York Times.The CDC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • India promises more vaccines as daily COVID-19 deaths stay above 4,000

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Some Indian states said on Sunday they would extend COVID-19 lockdowns to help contain the pandemic, which has killed more than 270,000 people in the country, as the federal government pledged to bolster vaccine supplies. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India has risen more than 4,000 for the fourth time in a week, with Sunday's 311,170 new infections representing the lowest single-day rise in more than three weeks. Federal health officials warned against any complacency over a "plateauing" in the rise of infections, however, and urged states to add intensive care units and strengthen their medical workforces.

  • India's once-in-a-century budget runs into trouble as virus strikes back

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's annual budget in February was lauded by many and raised hopes it would drive a sharp economic revival, but there are now fears that its promise may fall flat as it did not account for a crippling second wave of COVID-19 infections. The budget aimed to revive Asia's third-largest economy via investing in infrastructure and health care, while relying on an aggressive privatisation strategy and robust tax collections - on the back of projected growth of 10.5% - to fund its spending in the fiscal year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India would not see such a budget in "100 years".

  • Study: Students Less Likely to Transfer Out of Newark Charter Schools

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Students who attend charter schools in Newark, including English learners and those with learning disabilities, are less likely to transfer out within two years than their peers at the district’s public schools, according to a new study. Children […]

  • New survey finds that majority of parents support school re-openings this fall

    A new survey finds that parents feel more comfortable with in-person learning than they did last year.

  • Landowners to be paid to create 'nature corridors' alongside rivers as beaver habitat

    Landowners could be paid to stop tending to riverbanks running through their property under Government plans to help rewild beavers across Britain. The move would prevent farmers from farming all the way up to the river's edge, to help encourage trees and shrubs to grow as part of a “nature recovery network” spanning the length of the country. The radical plan is the brainchild of Defra’s new Nature Champion, Ben Goldsmith, who has been discussing it with his minister brother Lord Goldsmith for years, The Sunday Telegraph understands. The pair have been lobbying Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make the plan part of the new post-Brexit Environments Land Management Strategy, and he is understood to think it is a “great idea”. He will be asking farmers to do this as part of a raft of woodland creation policies. It is hoped the scrubby landscape created around natural watercourses will also help endangered species, including butterflies and wading birds. The Government has been working with the Beaver Trust to discuss how beavers could help “garden” the trees, and ensure they do not become overgrown. Forestry Minister Lord Goldsmith said: “Encouraging trees to grow along England’s watercourses will offer numerous benefits for water quality, flood management, biodiversity and climate resilience – helping rivers to adapt to the changing climate “That is why, through our upcoming action plan on trees and woodlands which will set out new steps to meet our commitments to tackle climate change and protect nature, we will be creating an ambitious new package of support for creating woodlands near rivers and waterways.” Under the scheme, landowners will be given "significant" subsidies for allowing the space next to waterways to remain wild, senior government sources told The Telegraph. There are also plans being mooted to make this corridor scheme a condition of getting Environmental Land Management subsidies - which many farms would not be profitable without. Beavers are understood to be part of the strategy, with this habitat being created with the aim of releasing the aquatic mammals into many river catchments to help with biodiversity. A recent government review found that beavers increase the amount of fish and invertebrates in river catchments and reduce flooding. The timing of beaver releases will be outlined in the upcoming National Beaver Strategy. It is hoped these new woodlands will also improve conditions for aquatic life, and tackle climate change, as they provide shade and reduce summer water temperature for fish helping rivers adapt to climate change. It could also help slow the flow of and temporarily store water as part of Natural Flood Management, and prevent excessive riverbank erosion and collapse. Ben Goldsmith said: “The Lawton Review famously called for habitats that are bigger, better and more joined up. Britain’s streams, rivers and wetlands can be a ready made Nature Recovery Network, if we only allow it. The ground alongside watercourses is not particularly useful for agriculture - it can be a muddy mess. Creating a network of riparian woodland buffers will have little impact on food production but an enormously positive impact in reducing flooding and drought, giving us cleaner water and creating nature corridors for wildlife.” The government has been working with some of the country’s biggest environment organisations to implement this plan, including the National Trust, Rivers Trust and Woodland Trust. They will be building these corridors on their land, as well as encouraging neighbouring landowners to do the same. James Wallace, the CEO of the Beaver Trust explained: “These four charities are keen to work with the government and we believe an alliance of organisations should be working together. We need industry, government and NGOS to collaborate to restore our rivers. We have taken that initiative and are coming together to create riparian corridors. "As far as beavers are concerned, we think it's really really important that the government through their ELMS scheme encourages people to make space for beavers as this takes away conflict between beavers and farmland, where you set away ploughing and chemicals as far from the river as possible and pay farmers to do that. This means that beavers are not competing with farmers for the same land. "This is the Nature Recovery Network - the premise is we have an interconnected continuous network along our catchment in all our rivers.” The NGOs recommend that groups of farmers work together to connect their river environments to create one long network for animals, working with water companies and nature charities. Mr Wallace added: “Imagine what we could do by working together across sectors, boundaries and interests along England's 240,000km of waterways to help rivers breathe life back into the land and the excitement we could create at COP26 to demonstrate leadership and action.”

  • CDC doctors confusingly try to re-enact proper mask-wearing protocols in latest SNL cold open

    Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, in the latest Saturday Night Live cold open. McKinnon's Fauci attempted to answer people's questions about the specifics underlying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated guidelines, which now say that people vaccinated against COVID-19 can mostly toss aside their masks, outdoors and indoors. "A lot of people had questions," McKinnon's Fauci said. "Such as: What does that mean? What the hell are you talking about? Is this a trap?" So, the fictional Fauci asked a group of doctors from the CDC "who minored in theater" to demonstrate a few different scenarios in which mask-wearing protocols may be unclear, such as picking up kids from school, large outdoor gatherings, or air travel. Things didn't go according to plan, however, and McKinnon's Fauci grew increasingly confused by the message the so-called "CDC Players" were trying to convey in their often-inappropriate, off-the-rails skits. Watch the full sketch below. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issuesVaccinating the world

  • Coronavirus latest news: More than 20 million Britons now fully vaccinated

    How three days of inaction let the Indian variant take hold in Britain Analysis: Why modellers are worried about variant Getting workers back to offices set to divide The City Pubs and restaurants 'will need more taxpayer support' if June 21 delayed Jeremy Warner: Variant anxiety must not derail Britain's stonking recovery Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial More than 20 million Britons have now been fully vaccinated after almost 400,000 further jabs were administered on Saturday. A total of 20,103,658 people in the UK have now had both coronavirus vaccine doses, including 391,246 who received their second dose yesterday. A further 16,469,696 people have received only their first dose of a vaccine, taking the total number of doses administered to 56,677,012. It comes as the Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government had a "high degree of confidence" that those who had been vaccinated would be protected against the Indian variant, which is thought to be more transmissible. "That means that we can stay on course with our strategy of using the vaccine to deal with the pandemic and opening up carefully and cautiously, but we do need to be really very vigilant to the spread of the disease," the health secretary told Sky. "We have a high degree of confidence that the vaccine will overcome."" Follow the latest updates below.

  • Honor system, paper cards won't cut it for COVID-19 vaccine verification, experts say. 'Vaccine passports' are coming.

    Americans have long been expected to provide proof of vaccination in some circumstances. COVID-19 vaccines won't be any different, experts say.

  • Scott Peterson is found guilty of murder, sentenced to death: Part 10

    Peterson was found guilty of first and second-degree murder in the case of Laci Peterson and his son, almost two years after his wife disappeared. He was sentenced to death by lethal injection.

  • Fear grows Biden is doing too much, too fast

    President Biden looks at his notes as he speaks on his American Jobs Plan in Lake Charles, La., on May 6. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Some Democrats and economists have begun to worry that President Biden, intent on FDR-like transformation of a wounded America, is doing too much, too fast.Why it matters: Some economists fear that all this spending will crank up inflation, and put Biden’s economic legacy at risk.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYou see this in complaints by employers— along with some early data, and loads of anecdotal evidence —that people aren't taking jobs because of the boost to unemployment payments.You see this in the news that budget deficits in states weren't nearly as bad as expected. "Let the good times roll!" says an L.A. Times headline this weekend. "Gusher of stimulus funds a gift for governors like Gavin Newsom." Yet Biden still wants to spend more. Larry Summers — who was Treasury Secretary under President Bill Clinton, and started warning about inflation in February — told Axios he's more concerned than he was several months ago."Data are pointing more towards higher inflation than I expected, and sooner."The other side: The White House contends that more Americans will join the labor force when the country is fully vaccinated and everyone feels safe going back to work.The White House also is banking on schools reopening in the fall, allowing working parents to look for jobs instead of looking after their kids, Zooming away in virtual class.As for inflation, White House officials insist that it'll be temporary. They don’t buy the view that enhanced unemployment insurance is encouraging workers to stay at home. But they hint that higher wages might be needed to convince some Americans to look for work.Some Democrats have begun arguing behind the scenes that Biden needs to show Americans credible evidence that tax increases will be timed with the spending."If the spending is coming up front, and the taxes are coming down the road, then on net, that's going to add fuel to the fire," Summers said.But Summers mostly blames the Fed for rising prices: "I think it is bizarre to be buying $40 billion a month of mortgage securities, when the housing market is on fire."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Some aren't ready to give up masks despite new CDC guidance

    Like more than 120 million other Americans, Jan Massie is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and can pretty much give up wearing a mask under the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks, the agency said.

  • Fauci says CDC's updated mask guidance is "based on the evolution of the science"

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, says "the accumulation of all of those scientific facts, information and evidence brought the CDC to make that decision, to say, now when you're vaccinated, you don't need to wear a mask, not only outdoors, but you don't need to wear it indoors."

  • China criticizes U.S. for preventing U.N. Security Council statement calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    Tensions between the United States and China seem to loom over everything. During Sunday's United Nations Security Council meeting on the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused the U.S. of preventing the council from issuing a unified statement on the situation. China going in hard against US in today’s Israel-Palestine violence debate at UN Security Council So far, after 2 hours of briefing and speeches it’s US vs everyone else, on whether UN shd call for immediate deescalation https://t.co/o1B405tiBo — Ryan Heath (@PoliticoRyan) May 16, 2021 While China's criticism was the most direct, other nations on the council, including Ireland, Norway, and Mexico reportedly made it clear that crafting a statement calling for an immediate cease-fire is an urgent matter. And Ben Rhodes, who worked as the deputy national security adviser for strategic communications and speechwriting in the Obama administration, tweeted that it "feels increasingly untenable for the U.S. to see this loss of civilian life in Gaza — including so many children — and not publicly call for a cease-fire." At the moment, the U.S. appears to be sticking to the status quo, however. In her remarks during the council meeting, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Washington is working to end the conflict and will support a cease-fire, but suggested the parties involved in the fighting will have to take the initiative. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issuesVaccinating the world

  • This International Airport in Georgia Has 2 Graves Sitting on Its Active Runway

    The graves of Richard and Catherine Dotson currently sit on runway 10 at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom Says California Could Reopen Sooner Than June 15; Hints At “Voluntary” Masking

    “I expect optimism in our future. We’re gonna come roaring back,” declared a triumphal California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his revised budget for the state. As Newsom optimistically ticked off the billions being allocated from the state’s $76 billion budget surplus, he was asked if California might emerge from state-imposed Covid restrictions — known as […]