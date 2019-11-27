The Latest: Highway lanes from California to Oregon reopen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the pre-Thanksgiving wintry storm (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 have reopened heading from Redding, California, all the way to the Oregon border.

California transportation officials said Wednesday the freeway was clear and no chains are required.

I-5 was closed in both directions near the California-Oregon border Tuesday, stranding hundreds of people.

The southbound lanes reopened at Ashland, Oregon early Wednesday.

Don Anderson, deputy director of the California Department of Transportation in Redding, says Caltrans and many other agencies worked hard to communicate the seriousness of the storm but that many drivers were still caught by surprise.

___

2:40 p.m.

A California transportation official says a major highway connecting California to Oregon that was closed after cars and trucks spun out during a major storm will fully open later Wednesday.

Interstate 5 was closed in both directions near the California-Oregon border Tuesday, stranding hundreds of people. The southbound lanes reopened at Ashland, Oregon, early Wednesday.

Don Anderson, deputy director of the California Department of Transportation in Redding, says northbound lanes will reopen late Wednesday afternoon.

Anderson says Caltrans and many other agencies worked hard to communicate the seriousness of the storm but that many drivers were still caught by surprise.

___

2:25 p.m.

State officials say long stretches of two interstate highways in northern Arizona’s high country will likely be closed between late Thursday and early Friday because of expected heavy snowfall.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says Interstate 17 for 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Flagstaff and Interstate 40 for 185 miles (298 kilometers) between Winslow on the east and U.S. 93 on the west likely will be closed until the snowfall lets up and the routes can be plowed.

The National Weather Service forecasts that Flagstaff along both interstates will receive up to 2 feet (0.6 meter) of snow from the storm and has predicted “difficult to impossible travel conditions” Thanksgiving evening into Friday.

The department says additional highway closures may be necessary.

___

2:10 p.m.

A wooden sign flew off scaffolding at Willis Tower as high winds gusted in Chicago, slamming into two vehicles and injuring a cab driver whose windshield was smashed.

Chicago police say the driver was taken to a hospital with an arm injury but in good condition following the accident about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Willis Tower issued a statement saying it is “continuing to work with safety officials and ensure that the construction site is secure during periods of high wind.”

The National Weather Service says a 61mph wind gust was measured at O’Hare International Airport.

___

12:20 p.m.

Some drivers slowed or stranded by blizzard conditions spent 17 hours or more in their cars on Interstate 5 near the Oregon-California border.

Christina Williams of Portland, Oregon, and her 13-year-old son got stuck in the storm as they tried to drive to the San Francisco area for Thanksgiving.

Williams says she connected via Twitter with others stranded around her using weather-related hashtags, sharing information on conditions in other parts of the backup. She says “there were spin-outs everywhere” and abandoned trucks. Williams says she began to wonder if they would have to spend the night in their car.

She said it took them more than 17 hours to reach Redding, California, where they got a hotel room. That journey would usually take at least 10 hours less.

___

12 p.m.

High winds across Indiana have blown over trees and left tens of thousands of power customers without service.

Indiana electric utilities reported more than 44,000 customers without service late Wednesday morning. They include 15,000 served by Duke Energy and more than 13,000 served by Indianapolis Power & Light.

The National Weather Service recorded a 66mph wind gust in Valparaiso, a 64 mph gust in Adams County in northeastern Indiana and a 60 mph gust at Indianapolis International Airport. It also received reports of trees being blown down across the state.

The weather service said in a statement that the winds were creating difficult travel conditions for high-profile vehicles, such as semis.