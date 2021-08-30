The Latest: Pakistan to set up WHO airlift into Afghanistan

The Associated Press
·2 min read

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul said on Monday that his country’s national carrier is setting up an airlift for medical supplies from the World Health Organization to Afghanistan’s northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif.

The diplomat, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, announced on Twitter that the state-run Pakistan International Airlines will serve as a humanitarian air bridge for essential supplies to Afghanistan, in coordination with international agencies.

He thanked PIA, as the carrier is known, for the supplies. It wasn't immediately cleat when the airlift would begin.

The latest development comes days after WHO sought Pakistan’s help in airlifting medical supplies to Afghanistan following last week's deadly attack on the Kabul airport.

Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on Aug. 14, a day before Kabul.

___

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN:

Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid US withdrawal hit homes

Qatar emerges as key player in Afghanistan after US pullout

Afghans killed outside airport were seeking new lives abroad

— White House: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans

Slain Marine who cradled baby at Kabul airport loved her job

— Evacuated Afghan activist dreams of going back home one day

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

TIRANA, Albania — Another plane carrying 150 Afghans who fled their homeland fearing the Taliban takeover arrived in Albania early on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said.

The new arrivals brought the total number of Afghans brought to this Balkan country to 607. A ministry statement said the plane had come from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Albania has accommodated most of the Afghans in hotels and some of them temporarily at the students’ campus in the capital of Tirana.

The government has said it may house up to 4,000 Afghans for at least a year before they move to the United States for final settlement.

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s military says suspected militants fired across the border from Afghanistan at a military post in northwestern Pakistan, killing two soldiers.

The military says the cross-border attack took place on Sunday, in the district of Bajur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It said Pakistani troops returned fire “in a befitting manner,” killing some attackers and wounding others.

The military said Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by “terrorists for activities against Pakistan" and expects the current and future authorities in Afghanistan not to allow such activities.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and the Pakistani military provided no further details. Pakistan and Afghanistan have long accused one another of harboring militants fighting against the other's government.

The two share an internationally recognized border known as the Durand Line, which was drawn in the 19th century when the British dominated South Asia. Kabul has never recognized the boundary.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan nears completion

    Military planes took off from Kabul Airport on Monday as foreign withdrawal from Afghanistan rushed into its final stage.With less than 4,000 troops still left at the airport, Washington is set to complete their own withdrawal by Tuesday to meet a deadline agreed with the Taliban, who swept to power earlier this month. That will put an end to two decades of U.S. military involvement there, and also its longest war. But the race to complete evacuation has become more urgent. On Monday, anti-missile defences intercepted as many as five rockets that were fired at the airport on Monday morning, according to a U.S. official. Video obtained by Reuters shows a vehicle which Afghan media reports say was where a rocket was fired from. Local media say several rockets struck different parts of the Afghan capital. One U.S. official that chose to remain anonymous told Reuters that initial reports did not indicate any U.S. casualties.While the U.S. has evacuated more than 114,000 people, including foreign nationals and 'at risk' Afghans, tens of thousands of locals face being left behind. On the outskirts of Kabul, about 500 displaced families live in a camp run by an Australian non-profity charity Mahboba's Promise. Many have become desperate for food and security since the Taliban's swift takeover of the country threw it into turmoil.

  • Evacuated Afghan activist dreams of going back home one day

    Ghazaal Habibyar is in an Albanian tourist resort, safe with her husband and three children after being evacuated from Afghanistan. Habibyar, 38, is concerned about her extended family and distraught about the over 180 people killed at Kabul airport just one hour before her chaotic takeoff.

  • Ramstein Air Base continues to receive Afghan refugees

    Over 111,000 people have now been evacuated from Afghanistan including 5,400 Americans and over 20,000 Afghans.

  • Afghan health system at risk of collapse

    Doctors Without Borders says Afghanistan's healthcare system is at risk of collapse.While focus has centered on evacuations from the capital Kabul, those who don't have the choice to flee or are choosing to stay face a desperate situation.Doctors Without Borders - known officially as Médecins Sans Frontières - have a longstanding presence in Afghanistan where they operate on a basis of political neutrality.Their current initiatives range from a maternity facility in the eastern city of Khost, to a full hospital facility in Helmand province in the south.However, foreign donors halted their aid in the wake of the Taliban takeover.And MSF Afghanistan representative Filipe Ribeiro warns that the already weak healthcare system could crumble."The overall health system in Afghanistan is understaffed, under-equipped, and underfunded, for years. And the great risk is that this underfunding will continue over time."Here he describes just how vital their maternity clinic is for women in Khost:"We are having something like an average of 50 to 60 deliveries a day, which is huge. It does represent something like 40 to 50 percent of the yearly deliveries in Khost province. There is nowhere in the world, as far as I know, one single maternity that is meant to perform 50 percent of the deliveries of one single province."Ribeiro says MSF are also worried about bringing supplies into the country.The Taliban have struggled to re-establish basic services since they swept into Kabul, with many specialists associated with the Western-backed government joining an exodus out of the country.Others have remained at home out of fear of reprisal.MSF said they are committed to staying. They have also actively engaged with the Taliban for years in order to maintain their ability to do so.

  • Rockets Rain Down on Kabul Airport as U.S. Troops Prepare to Leave

    AAMAJ News Agency via ReutersU.S. forces preparing the final civilian evacuations amid tightened security at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport intercepted as many as five rockets aimed at them Monday morning, CNN reports. No one has claimed responsibility for Monday’s attempted attacks, but military experts say it is likely retaliation for U.S. drone strikes that took out two ISIS-K operatives and quashed a car bomb attempt Saturday after the Islamic State terror group offshoot claimed

  • Watching what consumers do: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 30, 2021.

  • Evacuees arrive at Fort Pickett in Blackstone Saturday

    Evacuees arrive at Fort Pickett in Blackstone Saturday

  • U.S. airstrike takes out ISIS-K vehicle packed with explosives in Kabul

    The strike was the second against the militant group since a deadly attack against U.S. forces last week.

  • MapmyIndia targets valuation of up to $817 million with IPO filing this week - source

    MapmyIndia, which powers Apple maps in India, will file draft papers for an initial public offering worth 10-12 billion rupees ($136-$163 million) this week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. The digital map maker, which also powers the navigation system in MG Motor and BMW cars in India, is seeking a valuation of 50-60 billion rupees ($681-$817 million), according to the source, who did not want to be named as the IPO details were private. MapmyIndia declined to comment.

  • Krispy Kreme Stock Still Bringing in the Dough

    After sliding since its July 2021 IPO, Krispy Kreme (DNUT) stock has started to bounce back. Investors are diving back into the doughnut chain’s shares, as despite their initial negative reaction to its most recent earnings report, they are again bullish on its ability to deliver above-average growth. The question now is whether this bounce back can continue. Admittedly, the stock is a bit pricey, even though it's down around 21.6% from its recent high of $21.69 per share. Barring any sort of ma

  • Burrow returns for Bengals as Dolphins rally for win

    Nine months after tearing both the ACL and MCL in his left knee, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took his first snaps Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, who rallied to win 29-26 in a wild preseason finale for both teams. “Felt good to be back,” Burrow said. In the fourth quarter, Reid Sinnett tossed a 43-yard TD pass to Kirk Merritt.

  • U.S. strikes at Islamic State militants in Kabul as withdrawal nears end

    The strike was the second by the U.S. military since an Islamic State suicide bomb outside the airport on Thursday killed 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghan civilians desperate to flee the country's new Taliban rulers. The airport has been the scene of a massive airlift by U.S. and allied forces evacuating their citizens and at-risk Afghans that is due to wind up ahead of a Tuesday deadline set by U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Netflix 9/11 Doc ‘Turning Point’ Features Afghan Army Boasting of How They’ll Beat the Taliban

    NetflixAn overview of the September 11 attacks (timed to their upcoming 20TH anniversary) that also scrutinizes the domestic policies and military campaigns that followed in their wake, Netflix’s Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror can’t quite keep pace with the news currently coming out of Afghanistan; its most up-to-date note is an Aug. 15 text card about the Taliban regaining control of Kabul. Nonetheless, if it just misses out on fully grappling with the Biden administration’s controve

  • LEADING OFF: Báez, Mets barb home fans, anger team president

    Javier Báez and his New York Mets teammates get a day to cool off after the derogatory gestures they directed toward frustrated fans at Citi Field angered club management. Booed at home during a rough August, Báez said Mets players have been turning double thumbs down on the crowd in reponse. Báez did it after homering Sunday in a 9-4 win over Washington.

  • Watch: Reid Sinnett’s miracle touchdown leads to Dolphins victory

    Watch: Reid Sinnett's miracle touchdown leads to Dolphins victory

  • Taliban vows to purge education system of anything ‘against Islam’ as Afghan folk singer shot dead

    Insurgent group plans to announce full cabinet for new government in coming days

  • Boo who? Báez, Mets flip thumbs down on fans; team prez mad

    Javier Báez and his New York Mets teammates turned the boos at Citi Field to cheers this weekend — and turned their thumbs upside down at frustrated fans. Báez launched a 444-foot home run Sunday in a 9-4 win over the Washington Nationals, then flashed a double thumbs-down gesture toward the crowd on his way back to the dugout. Later, he said Mets players have been making the hand signal after big hits in response to fans who have jeered the club during a rough August.

  • New Orleans loses power as Ida delivers 'catastrophic' damage

    Over 200 people were in "imminent danger" in Jefferson Parish after a levee failed, the National Weather Service said.

  • Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul so quickly fearing execution by the Taliban that aides who returned from a lunch break wondered where he'd gone

    Ghani was told, falsely, that Taliban militants had entered the presidential palace and were searching for him, the Washington Post reported.

  • Alamogordo residents react to resettlement of Afghan refugees at Holloman Air Force Base

    Alamogordo residents react to resettlement of Afghan refugees at Holloman Air Force Base