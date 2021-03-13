The Latest: 1st north Nevada case of UK variant is confirmed

  • FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, people receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Las Vegas. Nevada's top coronavirus official didn't guarantee the state can meet President Joe Biden's goal of offering a vaccination to every adult who wants a shot by May 1, but said it gives everyone something to work toward. COVID-19 Task Force chief Caleb Cage said everything depends on vaccine allocations. Seventeen new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide Friday, March 12, 2021, bringing the pandemic total in Nevada to almost 5,100. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, people receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center in North Las Vegas. Nevada's top coronavirus official didn't guarantee the state can meet President Joe Biden's goal of offering a vaccination to every adult who wants a shot by May 1, but said it gives everyone something to work toward. COVID-19 Task Force chief Caleb Cage said everything depends on vaccine allocations. Seventeen new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide Friday, March 12, 2021, bringing the pandemic total in Nevada to almost 5,100. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
  • In this photo released by Georgian Health Ministry, airport workers unload the first shipment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the International Airport outside Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Georgia, the last country in Europe to receive COVID vaccine, got the first batch of 42,000 AstroZeneca shots via the COVAX program. (Georgian Health Ministry via AP)
  • In this handout photo released by Georgian Health Ministry, airport workers unload the first shipment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the International Airport outside in Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Georgia, the last country in Europe to receive COVID vaccine, got the first batch of 42,000 AstroZeneca shots via the COVAX program. (Georgian Health Ministry via AP)
1 / 4

Virus Outbreak Nevada

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, people receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Las Vegas. Nevada's top coronavirus official didn't guarantee the state can meet President Joe Biden's goal of offering a vaccination to every adult who wants a shot by May 1, but said it gives everyone something to work toward. COVID-19 Task Force chief Caleb Cage said everything depends on vaccine allocations. Seventeen new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide Friday, March 12, 2021, bringing the pandemic total in Nevada to almost 5,100. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RENO, Nevada — Health officials have confirmed the first northern Nevada case of a COVID-19 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, and they’re trying to determine if the infection linked to a large gathering in Washoe County may have spread to others.

At least eight cases related to the U.K. variant have already been confirmed in southern Nevada. The first was in the Las Vegas area in late January.

The new one confirmed in Washoe County — which includes Reno and Sparks — involves a woman in her 30s whose infection is linked to a gathering of more than 60 people from multiple states, county health district officer Kevin Dick announced late Friday.

Seventeen additional COVID-19 cases have been linked to the same event, although not all of the people who have tested positive are from Washoe County and it’s not yet known whether they are infected with the UK variant, Dick said.

Additional genomic sequencing is under way, but many specimens are not available for genomic sequencing, he said.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits

— IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way

Most of California to reopen as vaccine eligibility expands

— COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans ‘must remain vigilant’

__

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

ISLAMABAD — The provincial government in Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab, has announced the shutting of 15 famous shrines, including that of the Sufi saint famously known as Data Ganj Bakhsh in Lahore, amid the third wave of the coronavirus.

Federal authorities earlier announced the closing of educational institutions for two weeks in seven cities in Punjab and some in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan has reported 602,536 cases, including 13,476 deaths.

___

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials are warning health professionals about the risk of false positive results with a widely used laboratory test for COVID-19 and flu.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the alert to Friday for health facilities using Roche’s cobas test for coronavirus and seasonal flu. The agency warned that problems with the test’s processing tubes could result in false diagnosis in people who are not actually infected.

Roche’s testing system is widely used to screen large batches of patient samples in hospitals and laboratories.

The FDA recommends health workers test samples multiple times to help assure accuracy. If the test delivers conflicting results it may indicate a problem and use should be discontinued, the agency says.

___

LAS VEGAS -- Nevada’s top coronavirus official didn’t guarantee the state can meet President Joe Biden’s goal of offering a vaccination to every adult who wants a shot by May 1, but he said it gives everyone something to work toward.

COVID-19 Task Force chief Caleb Cage says everything depends on vaccine allocations. Seventeen new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide Friday, bringing the pandemic total in Nevada to almost 5,100.

The number of cases statewide is nearing 300,000, while Nevada also passed the 575,000 mark in vaccines initiated.

State officials say almost 324,000 Nevadans, or more than 10% of the state population, are now fully vaccinated.

——

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Iowa, even as residents who qualify struggle to make appointments for a shot.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Friday that Iowa has administered 1.03 million doses.

The milestone reflects significant increases in vaccine supplies but it’s unclear how the state will handle surging demand as more adults become eligible in the coming months. Iowa has no centralized system for people to secure a vaccine appointment.

Gov. Kim Reynolds dismissed an early plan to pay Microsoft to set up a statewide registration and appointment scheduling program. Instead, the state set up a website that offers information about where to get vaccines but leaves scheduling to individuals.

President Joe Biden said Thursday evening that he expects the nation to have sufficient vaccine supply by May 1 so anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to schedule an appointment. Reynolds said Iowa could beat that deadline if vaccine supply increases and remains stable.

It’s unclear whether Iowa is prepared to handle such a volume of people when there already appears to be a bottleneck setting up appointments.

___

WASHINGTON — Former White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx is joining the George W. Bush Institute as a senior fellow.

Birx, who was tapped by former Vice President Mike Pence to manage the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, clashed with President Donald Trump and other officials who moved to set aside science and promote “reopening” the country. Birx, who initially was interested in a job in the Biden administration, faced criticism for not speaking out more forcefully against the former president’s guidance.

The former U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator, Birx had previously overseen the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and led the government’s engagement with international partners on addressing other communicable diseases.

Birx will work on the institute’s public health work, as well as policy efforts to study “how to better position our country to tackle health disparities in the future based off the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

___

SAN FRANCISCO -- California on Friday announced it has administered 2 million vaccine doses to people in vulnerable, low-income ZIP codes.

This will allow counties to more quickly reopen activities such as indoor dining and indoor gyms at reduced capacity.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that he would set aside 40% of vaccine for residents of some 400 ZIP codes the state deems most vulnerable. The point is to tie reopening standards to ensure that the people most impacted by the pandemic are protected against the virus.

By hitting the 2 million mark, the state will reassess counties and allow them to move to the red tier within 48 hours instead of waiting until Tuesday.

Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous with 10 million residents, said the earliest it would allow museums, gyms, movie theaters and restaurants to open indoors at limited capacity is Monday.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. crosses 100 million vaccine dose mark

    TEASER: 100 million vaccine shots in the arms of Americans.SCRIPT: U.S. President Joe Biden took a victory lap on Friday, a day after signing the 1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan into law -- with economic stimulus payments hitting Americans' bank accounts imminently."I promised the American people, and I guess it's becoming an overused phrase, that help was on the way. But today, with the American Rescue Plan now signed into law, we've delivered on that promise." Biden's celebratory remarks from the Rose Garden at the White House came the same day the Centers for Disease Control said the U.S. administered over 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. At the start of his presidency, Biden set a goal to get 100 million vaccine shots into the arms of American adults within his first 100 days in office -- a goal surpassed in roughly half the time. And more help may be on the way soon, with AstraZeneca looking to apply for emergency use authorization for its vaccine in the U.S. later this month or early April. "There is light at the end of this dark tunnel"Biden announced on Wednesday that the U.S. will buy 100 million additional Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses -- and pledged to share any remaining surplus with the rest of the world after all adult Americans are vaccinated. "We're not going to be safe until the world is safe."

  • IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way

    Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Friday that processing of the new round of stimulus payments has already begun, with the aim of having the first payments start showing up in bank accounts this weekend. President Joe Biden signed the new $1.9 trillion rescue package on Thursday, the day after it won final passage in the House.

  • Fears of a border crisis fuel tension in Congress

    Republicans are rallying their base around an anti-immigration message, while Democrats are racing to help President Joe Biden control the influx of migrants.

  • BAT looks beyond tobacco to Canadian marijuana

    British American Tobacco said on Thursday it will buy a nearly 20% stake in Canada-based cannabis producer Organigram for about 126 million pounds ($175.8 million) as it seeks to expand beyond its main tobacco business. Organigram grows cannabis and makes cannabis-derived products in Canada, where marijuana was legalised in 2018. Big tobacco and liquor companies in North America have already made large investments in the nascent industry, with cannabis seen as a less harmful alternative to cigarettes.

  • 3 Takeaways From Biden’s First Primetime Address to the Nation

    In his first primetime address to the nation, President Biden on Thursday night presented an optimistic case that the worst of the Covid pandemic might soon be over. Hours after signing his $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue plan into law, Biden marked the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring a pandemic by mourning the losses the nation has suffered and outlining the path to brighter days ahead. Some takeaways from the speech: Hope for a return to normalcy: Biden said that the nation was on track to meet his administration’s goal of 100 million shots in arms by his 60th day in office and that he was directing all states, tribes and territories to make sure that all U.S. adults would be eligible for Covid vaccination by May 1. He held out hope that, if Americans got vaccinated and did not ease up prematurely on masking and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus, small July 4th gatherings with family or friends could be possible. "After this long hard year, that will make this Independence Day something truly special where we not only mark our Independence as a nation but begin to mark our independence from this virus," he said. Biden paired that optimism with a heavy dose of caution, though. “Just as we were emerging from a dark winter into a hopeful spring and summer is not the time to not stick with the rules,” he said. “This is not the time to let up.” The White House made clear Friday that Biden wasn’t promising a return to “total normalcy” by summertime — so maybe think about the July 4th goal sort of in the way Bill Pullman’s president character put it in the movie “Independence Day”: As a declaration that, "We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight! We're going to live on! We're going to survive!” We, not me: Biden didn’t mention former President Donald Trump by name, but he criticized the early response to the pandemic, saying that the initial spread of the virus was met with silence and long denials “that led to more deaths, more infections, more stress, and more loneliness." And he drew stark contrasts with Trump in other ways, saying that the path out of the pandemic was to “tell the truth” and “follow the scientists and the science.” He also urged Americans to put their trust in government. “We need to remember the government isn't some foreign force in a distant capital. No, it's us. All of us. We, the people,” he said, later adding, “I need you, the American people. I need you. I need every American to do their part. And that's not hyperbole. I need you. I need you to get vaccinated when it's your turn and when you can find an opportunity. And to help your family, your friends, your neighbors get vaccinated as well.” That call to collective action was another dramatic difference from Trump, as The Washington Post’s Dan Balz writes: “Instead of a president saying, ‘I alone can fix it,’ Biden said he can only succeed with the help of others.” The stimulus sales pitch will come later: “A day after the passage of the most far-reaching domestic piece of legislation in decades, Biden spent only the last few minutes in touting his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan,” Jeff Greenfield writes at Politico. “The selling of his Rescue Plan is expected to begin any time, but Biden clearly decided it could wait a day or two.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Chris Tapp is charged with murder and rape, despite not matching DNA: Part 3

    After interrogations and polygraph exams, Chris Tapp confessed to being at the scene of the murder, despite lack of DNA evidence. He was found guilty and sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison.

  • Children packed into Border Patrol tent for days on end

    Hundreds of immigrant children and teenagers have been detained at a Border Patrol tent facility in packed conditions, with some sleeping on the floor because there aren't enough mats, according to nonprofit lawyers who conduct oversight of immigrant detention centers. The lawyers interviewed more than a dozen children Thursday in Donna, Texas, where the Border Patrol is holding more than 1,000 people. Despite concerns about the coronavirus, the children are kept so closely together that they can touch the person next to them, the lawyers said.

  • U.S. reaches 100 million COVID vaccinations, states ease restrictions

    The U.S. is ramping up coronavirus vaccination efforts as state ease restrictions despite warnings of another possible surge. Dr. Len Horovitz, a pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital, joined CBSN to discuss the latest.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have Reportedly Ended Their Engagement

    The couple has not yet confirmed the split.

  • Democratic push to revive earmarks divides Republicans

    It's a question that's vexing Republicans as they consider whether to join a Democratic push to revive earmarks, the much-maligned practice where lawmakers direct federal spending to a specific project or institution back home. Earmarking was linked to corruption in the 2000s, leading to an outcry and their banishment in both the House and Senate. Democratic appropriators in the House see a solution and are proposing a revamped process allowing lawmakers to submit public requests for “community project funding” in federal spending bills.

  • Bubble could decide between Big Ten, Big 12 supremacy

    The precarious situation on the NCAA Tournament bubble could be what decides whether the deep Big Ten or the brutal Big 12 get the most teams into the 68-team field come Selection Sunday. The Big Ten headed into the semifinals Saturday with seven teams with a spot reserved: Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue and Rutgers. The league's biggest rival likewise has seven sure things with Texas set to play Oklahoma State in its title game Saturday night: the Longhorns and Cowboys along with Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia and Kansas — assuming the Jayhawks navigated a COVID-19 outbreak that bumped them from the Big 12 Tournament.

  • Sarah Everard vigil: When is the Reclaim the Streets march, where is it happening and will it go ahead?

    Organisers of a vigil following Sarah Everard' disappearance say police have performed an 'about face' in allowing them to carry out the event.

  • UK coronavirus variant is taking over UK amid warnings it's 'travelling around the world'

    The COVID-19 variant that originated in Kent has been detected in over 100 countries.

  • Exclusive: EU told to expect no AstraZeneca vaccines from U.S. in near future - sources

    Washington has told the European Union that it should not expect to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States any time soon, two EU sources said on Thursday, in a new blow to the bloc's supplies. The U.S. message could complicate vaccination plans in the 27-nation EU, which has been grappling since January with delays in deliveries from vaccine makers. "The U.S. told us there was no way it would ship AstraZeneca vaccines to the EU," said a senior official directly involved in EU-U.S. talks.

  • Stimulus Checks To Arrive This Weekend — But None For Richer Americans

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • Man charged in Capitol riot plot to be released from jail

    A man charged with conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group in the attack on the U.S. Capitol will be released from jail while he awaits trial, a judge ruled Friday after challenging the strength of the evidence against him. The decision is a serious blow for prosecutors, who fought to keep Thomas Caldwell locked up, calling him a a threat to the community and major player in the Oath Keepers' plot to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. Judge Amit Mehta of U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. expressed concerns with Caldwell's conduct, but noted that Caldwell did not enter the Capitol and said there is no direct evidence that Caldwell plotted in advance to do so.

  • Still a mystery: Was the Capitol riot planned far in advance?

    A federal prosecutor said the Justice Department does not yet have someone "explicitly saying our plan is to force entry into the Capitol."

  • U.S. white wheat growers cash in as China snaps up supplies

    China is scooping up supplies of U.S. white wheat to feed livestock, pushing export forecasts for the grain usually used to make sponge cakes and noodles to a 27-year-high. China has booked more U.S. white wheat this year than any country besides the Philippines, the top buyer of the grain. While U.S. producers have long tried to woo the growing Chinese market for confectionary foods made from white wheat flour, the recent purchases reflect a need for animal feed, Chinese traders and analysts said.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Pensioners to get third 'booster' jab in August, JCVI chief suggests

    Vaccines for all over-40s by Easter Education Secretary faces legal challenge over masks in classrooms Holidays in Portugal back on the cards Sunak predicts return to normal office work unlikely Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial A Covid-19 booster vaccine is likely to be rolled out in the autumn to avoid another winter surge, a top government vaccination adviser has said. Anthony Harnden, acting chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, told the BMJ that the booster would be needed either to protect against a new variant or as a safety net as the duration of protection is unknown. He said that the booster could be given to certain vulnerable groups or the entire population. "We certainly don't want to see a winter like we've seen this winter," he said. "And if we've got new variants circulating and we've got dropping levels of immunity due to the vaccination, then that becomes an imperative to do a booster." Mr Harnden suggested that the booster could be rolled out in August or September "rather than later in the year, because of this worry about a large third wave affecting the elderly". He added: "I think we're likely to make a bold decision to recommend a booster dose, even if we haven't got all the evidence of the necessity, just because I think the consequences of not immunising with the booster doses are so big. "If it's proved that it's needed months later it may be too late." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Analysis: 'Chinese business, Out!' Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.