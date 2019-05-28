The Latest: UN Russian employee hurt in Kosovo police action

Kosovo police special unit members secure the area near the village of Cabra, north western Kosovo, during an ongoing police operation on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. A Kosovo police operation against organized crime in the north, where most of the ethnic Serb minority lives, has sparked tension, and Serbia ordered its troops to full alert. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The Latest on tensions between Serbia and Kosovo (all times local):

7 p.m.

The United Nations says a Russian staff member detained during a police operation in Kosovo's Serb-populated north has been released from the hospital and the agency is calling for the immediate release of a second staff member who is a Kosovar national.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said both staff members were injured during Tuesday's operation and the Russian staffer is being examined following his release.

Kosovo police say five police officers and six civilians were injured during an operation against organized crime and corruption that primarily targeted other police officers.

Haq said the U.N. Mission in Kosovo is concerned at the detention of its staff members "who were carrying out their duties."

The police operation in Serb-dominated northern Kosovo on Tuesday sent tensions with Serbia soaring.

__

5:45 p.m.

Kosovo's foreign minister says his country's authorities are set to carry out more police actions like the operation in Serb-dominated northern Kosovo Tuesday that sent tensions with Serbia soaring.

Behgjet Pacolli says "I believe it's not the last operation in Kosovo...Maybe today, maybe tomorrow or in next days.we are fighting organized crime."

Pacolli said the operation, which involved armored vehicles and saw some two dozen arrested, was "normal work" for police. He said the action took place in other parts of Kosovo as well.

Serbia put its troops on full alert after Tuesday's incident.

Pacolli was addressing reporters in the Slovak capital after a meeting of European and Balkan foreign ministers.

Serbia's Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, who was also present at the meeting, said: "We should come back to dialogue."

___

4:15 p.m.

Serbia's official news agency says a column of Serbian army vehicles packed with troops and equipment has left a military barracks in a central city and is heading south toward the border with Kosovo after tensions soared between the former wartime foes.

The report Tuesday said the movement started around noon GMT Tuesday, in an apparent show of resolve after Kosovo's special police carried out a heavily armed operation in Serb-dominated northern Kosovo.

The incursion angered Belgrade, which said earlier Tuesday it has ordered its troops to be on alert and act should tensions escalate.

The Tanjug agency says Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin arrived in the barracks in Kraljevo shortly before the column of vehicles came out.

It also reported a Serbian air force MiG-29 fighter jet making a low pass near the Kosovo border.

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence.

___

3:40 p.m.

A European Union spokeswoman has called on both Kosovo and Serbia to show restraint as regional tensions soared after Kosovo police carried out a heavily armed operation in Serb-dominated northern Kosovo.

Maja Kocijancic said in an email that Brussels is in touch with the leadership in Pristina and Belgrade and is calling for "utmost restraint" after the incursion Tuesday. Kosovo said it was an operation against crime and corruption, but Serbia was angered and has put its troops on full alert in reaction.

Kocijancic said upholding the rule of law was an objective the EU strongly supports. But she warned Kosovo authorities that police operations need "to reinforce and not weaken the normalization efforts."

An EU-facilitated Pristina-Belgrade dialogue has stalled after Serbia declines to participate unless Kosovo lifts a 100% tariff on Serb and Bosnian goods set since last November.

___

3:10 p.m.

Kosovo police say five police officers and six civilians were injured during an operation against organized crime and corruption in the Serb-dominated north that primarily targeted other police officers.

Police chief Rashit Qalaj said that 19 police officers and a number of other people were arrested during Tuesday's operation that involved special police forces. He said information about evidence that was seized would be released later.

Qalaj said two of the officers sent to carry out the arrests were injured during "armed resistance" by ethnic Serbs in northern Zubin Potok commune, while others were hurt while clearing the road of makeshift barricades.

The official said a U.N. vehicle with two staff members, a local and a Russian, was found while clearing a barricade.