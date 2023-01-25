Here’s the latest on 2 Puyallup police officers wounded in a standoff with DV suspect

Two Puyallup Police Department officers shot by a domestic-violence suspect Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex were treated and released from a hospital the same night, according to police.

The officers have not been identified. Puyallup police spokesperson Capt. Ryan Portmann said both were men, and their injuries were minor. The officers were shot by a 37-year-old man who barricaded himself from law enforcement in an apartment at 1617 E. Main Ave. after his ex-girlfriend called 911, a Pierce County team investigating the shooting said in a news release.

The man reportedly showed up at the apartment in violation of a domestic-violence no-contact order.

The suspect and Puyallup police exchanged gunfire at least twice during the hours-long standoff that began in the early afternoon and ended after dark. The man was taken into custody at about 6:53 p.m. after a SWAT team negotiated with him for hours to surrender, according to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team, which investigates police uses of deadly force in the county.

He was transported to a hospital for an injury to his hand after he surrendered. Investigators didn’t specify whether it was a gunshot wound. According to the news release, the man is expected to be booked into jail for investigation of multiple counts of first-degree assault, violation of a no-contact order and outstanding warrants.

At least six Puyallup police officers involved in the standoff were placed on administrative leave, Portmann said. He said that didn’t mean all six actually shot at the suspect.

“We thank the public for their patience as we worked our way through this dynamic incident,” Portmann said. “We know it impacted the immediate area but also the commuters and whatnot because Main was closed. We’re grateful for the support that our community has shown as well.”

Sgt. Darren Moss from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department stands along East Main Avenue in Puyallup as law enforcement officers from multiple agencies managed the scene of a standoff with a domestic-violence suspect at an apartment complex on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Puyallup police responded to the apartment complex at about 1:17 p.m., according to PCFIT. Investigators said the suspect’s ex-girlfriend was hiding in a closet when she called 911. Before police arrived, officers confirmed the man had an active domestic-violence court order against him and found he had felony and misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest.

Once at the apartment, officers tried to call the man out, but he didn’t comply, investigators said. According to PCFIT, the suspect opened fire on officers when they tried to contact him inside, and officers returned fire. The Metro Tactical Response Team was called to respond, and other law enforcement and fire agencies went to the scene to assist.

While the standoff went on, residents of the River Trail Apartments and Addison Greens Apartments were ordered to shelter in place. Part of East Main Avenue was also shut down for several hours.