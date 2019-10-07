This undated photo provided by Johns Hopkins University shows Gregg L. Semenza at the university in Baltimore. Semenza, a Johns Hopkins University researcher, was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He will share the prize with Drs. William G. Kaelin Jr. and Peter J. Ratcliffe for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability, the Nobel Committee announced Monday. (Johns Hopkins University via AP)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Latest on the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Dr. Gregg Semenza, a top researcher at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, says he was awakened by a call from Stockholm shortly before 4 a.m. with the good news that he is one of three recipients of the Nobel Prize for physiology or medicine.

He's been too barraged by phone calls ever since to even think about how to spend his share of the award money.

Semenza and two others are being honored for research into how genes respond to varying levels of oxygen. Semenza said his team was studying a rare kidney cell type years ago when they discovered that the same phenomenon happens throughout the body. It has such widespread physiological importance that it has opened up many possible avenues for more research and treatments for everything from anemia to cancer to diabetes and heart disease.

Researchers have since learned how to switch on and off genes that can increase or decrease oxygen levels. By doing this, they can kill a cancer cell, or stimulate blood vessel growth in heart patients. People with chronic kidney disease can get injections to increase their oxygen levels. And drugs are in development in pill form to turn on red blood cell production. Semenza expects some to reach the market in the next few years.

Now that DNA sequencing is possible, Semenza said they've learned that the phenomenon they once discovered in a rare kidney cell is evident throughout the genomes of people who have adapted to low-oxygen environments, such as Tibetans who live at high altitude. Semenza says this shows that some genetic changes can occur spontaneously as the human body adapts.

1:15 p.m.

A member of the Nobel Committee at Sweden's Karolinska Institutet says this year's award was given for "a fundamental basic science discovery about how the body adapts to different levels of oxygen."

Nils-Goran Larsson told The Associated Press that although we are surrounded by oxygen "we have to adapt to different oxygen levels — for instance if we start living at higher altitude we have to adapt and get more red blood cells, more blood vessels, and also in different disease processes the regulation of oxygen and the metabolism is very important."

Larsson says "people with renal failure often get hormonal treatment for anemia. With this discovery system there are alternative ways of doing this and developing similar treatments."

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was earlier in the day given jointly to medics William G. Kaelin, Jr., Peter Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza for their research into how cells respond to levels of oxygen.

1:05 p.m.

The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine is celebrating one of its top researchers, Dr. Gregg Semenza, who shares this year's Nobel Prize for medicine for his work on how genes respond to low levels of oxygen.

Semenza's dean, Paul B. Rothman, says his "groundbreaking basic research has been inspired largely by what he has seen in the clinic" at Hopkins. The university says that work has "far-reaching implications in understanding the impacts of low oxygen levels in blood disorders, blinding eye diseases, cancer, diabetes, coronary artery disease, and other conditions."

The 63-year-old Semenza shares the award with William G. Kaelin Jr., professor of medicine at Harvard University and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute who did his specialist training in internal medicine and oncology at Johns Hopkins, and Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe, professor at Oxford University and at the Francis Crick Institute.

Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J. Daniels calls it a momentous day, and says they're immensely proud of Semenza's passion for discovery, an example of the school's commitment to creating new knowledge that helps make a better and more humane world.

1 p.m.

Reached at his home in the Boston area, Kaelin said he was half-asleep when his phone rang at 4:50 a.m.

"I was aware as a scientist that if you get a phone call at 5 a.m. with too many digits, it's sometimes very good news, and my heart started racing. It was all a bit surreal," he said.

Kaelin, who was born in the New York City borough of Queens and grew up in the city's suburbs, said the prize committee had initially been unable to find his phone number so they first reached his sister, "and that will become part of the family lore."